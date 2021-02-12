Miller City 67, Fort Jennings 41

MILLER CITY — Miller City had a pair of historic efforts in Friday’s 67-41 Putnam County League victory over Fort Jennings.

First, Miler City senior Natalie Koenig passed Carol Lammers for the all-time scoring record for the Wildcat program with 1,322 career tallies. Koenig hit 13 free throws and nine buckets to score 31 points for Miller City (13-8, 4-3 PCL).

Then, Abi Lammers stuffed the stat sheet for a triple-double for the Wildcats, racking up 21 points, 10 rebounds, 12 steals and four assists.

Jessie Foust netted 10 points to pace the Musketeers, which fell to (1-21, 1-6 PCL).

FORT JENNINGS (41) - C. Von Sossan 2; Foust 10; M. Dickman 5; Fitzpatrick 8; Jacomet 8; R. Von Sossan 8. Totals 13-37 15-24 41.

MILLER CITY (57) - Lammers 21; Kuhlman 5; Koenig 31; Pfau 10. Totals 24-51 16-27 57.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings 0-3, Miller City 3-9 (Pfau 2, Kuhlman). Rebounds: Fort Jennings 34, Miller City 24 (Lammers 10). Turnovers: Fort Jennings 24, Miller City 10.

Fort Jennings 3 6 17 15 - 41

Miller City 8 18 19 22 - 67

Reserves: Miller City, 34-14.

Stryker 25, Fayette 8

STRYKER – Stryker held Fayette to three baskets and two free throws as the Panthers beat the Eagles 25-8 in a BBC game.

Sage Woolace paced Stryker (7-11, 6-6) with 16 points.

Gracee Bingman tallied four points for Fayette (2-12, 1-8).

FAYETTE (8) – Bingman 4; Powers 0; Vanderveer 0; Brown 0; Gaona 2; Leininger 2; Robinson 0; Reinking 0. Totals 3-2-8.

STRYKER (25) – Andres 0; Woolace 16; Patterson 0; E. Fulk 0; Leupp 0; Ramon 0; Ki. Myers 0; Wickerham 3; Ka. Myers 6; H. Fulk 0; Rethmel 0; M. Myers 0. Totals 8-8-25.

Three-point goals: Fayette - none. Stryker - Ka. Myers.

Fayette 2 2 0 4 – 8

Stryker 5 8 7 5 – 25

