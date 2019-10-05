Bryan 33, Delta 0
BRYAN — Grant Redhead earned his 100th coaching victory at Bryan as the Golden Bears prevailed over Delta, 33-0.
Nate Miller threw for 133 yards and a touchdown and ran for 84 yards to lead Bryan (2-4, 1-2 NWOAL) while Connor Arthur had six catches for 108 yards and a score.
The Panthers fall to 0-6 (0-3 NWOAL).
Ottawa-Glandorf 24, Celina 23
CELINA — Clayton Recker ran for 163 yards and a touchdown as Ottawa-Glandorf held off Celina 24-23.
Jacob Balbaugh threw for 125 yards and a score for the Titans (5-1, 5-0 WBL) while Brennan Blevins caught two passes for 95 yards.
Jaxson Silliman ran for two touchdowns and 95 yards for the Bulldogs (3-3, 2-3 WBL).
Leipsic 48, Crestline 21
CRESTLINE - Leipsic jumped out to a 48-0 lead at the half in defeating Crestline 48-21 in non-league football action Friday night.
The Vikings tallied three touchdowns in the opening quarter and added four more in the second for the 48-0 lead.
Cole Williamson tallied runs of 20 and 3 yards for scores. Fabian Pena had a touchdown run of 27 yards, plus he caught a 19-yard pass from Drew Liffick. Lifflick, who was a perfect 6 for 6 passing for 67 yards, added a touchdown strike of 2 yards to Tyler Sickmiller.
Lorenzo Walther (one yard) and Dillan Niese (four yards) completed the Leipsic scoring.
The Vikings rolled up 257 yards on the ground. Willamson led a balanced attack with 60 yards. Pena added 53 and Juan Pena had 41.
Leipsic held Crestline to 170 yards of total offense. Crestline had 10 yards of offense in the first half.
Leipsic is now 6-0 overall.
