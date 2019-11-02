AYERSVILLE — Edgerton stormed out to an early 22-0 lead after the first quarter and coasted to a 44-8 rout over Green Meadows Conference foe Ayersville on Friday to secure a spot in the playoffs in Division VII.
Hunter Prince carried Edgerton (8-2, 4-2 GMC) with 121 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. Isaiah Canales added a 26-yard scoring scamper and Jaron Cape threw for 91 yards and a touchdown on 6-8 passing for the Bulldogs.
Carson Tracy accrued all of Ayersville's (1-9, 1-5 GMC) 123 yards of offense as the senior carried the ball 27 times for 111 yards and a touchdown and completed just 1-7 passing for 12 yards to Weston McGuire. Tracy also connected with McGuire on a two-point conversion.
Edgerton 44, Ayersville 8
Edgerton 22 16 6 0 - 44
Ayersville 0 0 0 8 - 8
E - Prince 1-run (run failed).
E - Showalter punt return (Prince run).
E - Prince 20-run (Ripke run).
E - Canales 26-run (Ripke run).
E - Showalter 9-pass from Cape (Ripke run).
E - Prince 6-run (pass failed).
A - Tracy 4-run (Tracy pass from McGuire).
Leipsic 30, Arlington 7
LEIPSIC — State ranked Leipsic clinched a share of the Blanchard Valley Conference championship with a 30-7 victory over Arlington to also clinch the number one seed for the playoffs and a home game.
Juan Pena was a boost for Leipsic (9-1, 7-1 BVC, No. 4 D-VII) as he toted the ball 21 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns while catching two passes fro 49 yards. Lorenzo Walther had 81 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Drew Liffick completed 9-18 passing for 163 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Sickmiller caught three passes for 68 yards and Fabian Pena had two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Connor Foust had five carries for 87 yards and a touchdown for Arlington (7-3, 5-3 BVC). Jaret Vermillion completed 4-9 passing for 47 yards for the Red Devils, who only accrued 147 yards of offense.
Arlington 0 0 0 7 - 7
Leipsic 13 3 0 14 - 30
L - J. Pena 6-run (kick failed).
L - F. Pena 30-pass from Liffick (Pena kick).
L - J. Pena 25-field goal.
L - J. Pena 4-run (Pena kick).
L - Walther 75-run (Pena kick).
A - Foust 75-run (Kentris kick).
Pandora-Gilboa 42, Arcadia 14
ARCADIA — Pandora-Gilboa scored early and often as they scored 14 points apiece in the first three quarters to defeat Blanchard Valley Conference foe Arcadia 42-14 to close out the season.
Silas Schmenk threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns on 25-31 passing for Pandora-Gilboa (5-5, 4-4 BVC). Bryce Basinger hauled in 11 passes for 187 yards and two touchdowns while Dillan Krohn caught four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Sam Burkholder carried 10 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and Walker Macke had 52 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions.
Tristan Martinez threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 22-36 passing for Arcadia (5-5, 5-3 BVC). Hayden Rader had 208 yards and two touchdowns on 13 receptions for the Redskins.
Pandora-Gilboa 14 14 14 0 - 42
Arcadia 0 0 7 7 - 14
PG - Basinger 51-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
PG - Basinger 68-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
PG - Burkholder 26-run (Suter kick).
PG - Krohn 22-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
A - Rader 22-pass from Martinez (Stoner kick).
PG - Macke 16-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
PG - Miller 3-run (Suter kick).
A - Rader 24-pass from Martinez (Stoner kick).
STRYKER — Edon racked up 42 points in the opening quarter as the Bombers secured a playoff birth for the first time since 2013 with a 62-18 rout over Toledo Area Athletic Conference foe Stryker.
Drew Gallehue was nearly perfect through the air for Edon (7-3, 5-1 TAAC) as he completed 5-6 passing for 138 yards and four touchdowns. Dylan Mason rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns while Hayden Dye recorded 70 yards and two touchdowns through the air for the Bombers.
Stryker (0-10, 0-6 TAAC) had 66 yards passing and 78 on the ground with no individual stats reported.
Edon 62, Stryker 18
Edon 42 14 0 6 - 62
Stryker 0 0 6 12 - 18
E - Reed 23-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
E - Mason 32-run (Kiess run).
E - Kiess 15-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
E - Mason 80-run (conversion failed).
E - Gallehue 9-run (Reed run).
E - Dye 60-pass from Gallehue (Haydon run).
E - Dye 10-pass from Gallehue (Henley run).
E - Nester 1-run (conversion failed).
E - Parrish 47-pass from Nester (conversion failed).
