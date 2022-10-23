Wayne Trace 24, Paulding 0
PAULDING — Wayne Trace stretched its win streak over rival Paulding to 12 straight games, blanking the Panthers 24-0 to finish the regular season at 5-5.
Kyle Slade and Jared Pierce each had rushing touchdowns for the Raiders (4-3 GMC) while Kyle Stoller tossed a 33-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to Jude Stoller.
Dawson Lamb rushed for 84 yards on 17 totes in his final game for the Panthers (1-9, 1-6 GMC), which were held to 153 yards of total offense.
Wayne Trace 0 14 0 10 - 24
Paulding 0 0 0 0 - 0
WT - Slade 13-run (Winans kick).
WT - Pierce 3-run (Winans kick).
WT - J. Stoller 33-pass from K. Stoller (Winans kick).
WT - Winans 23-field goal.
Ottawa Hills 24, Edon 20
TOLEDO — Ottawa Hills held Edon scoreless in the second half, rallying from 20-14 down at the break for a 24-20 win to clinch the outright TAAC title.
Kyler Sapp had 298 yards and three TDs through the air for Edon (5-5, 3-1 TAAC), which eyed a title repeat with a win.
Sam McCaffery rushed for 157 yards and two TDs for the Green Bears (8-1, 4-0 TAAC).
Edon 14 6 0 0 - 20
Ottawa Hills 7 7 3 7 - 24
E - Parrish 4-pass from Sapp (Sprea kick).
OH - George 1-run (Duran kick).
E - Kiess 56-pass from Sapp (Sprea kick).
E - Nester 21-pass from Sapp (kick failed).
OH - McCaffery 68-run (Duran kick).
OH - Duran 27-field goal.
OH - McCaffery 74-run (Duran kick).
Whiteford (Mich.) 30, North Central 0
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — Due to low numbers from injuries, North Central declined to play the second half against Division 8 No. 1 Whiteford (Mich.), resulting in a 30-0 defeat.
Shea Ruddy threw seven passes, completing five for 128 yards and two TDs for the Bobcats (9-0), which had outgained the Eagles (6-4) 234-20 in the first half.
North Central 0 0 - 0
Whiteford 22 8 - 0
W - DeBarr 15-run (run failed).
W - Trejo 21-pass from S. Ruddy (R. Ruddy pass from S. Ruddy).
W - Knaggs 8-run (Iott run).
W - DeBarr 65-pass from S. Ruddy (Trejo run).
Stryker 18, San. SMCC 14
SANDUSKY — With all 32 points being scored in the second quarter, Stryker edged out winless Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 18-14 to cap the eight-man football regular season.
Matthew Froelich returned a kickoff 70 yards to paydirt for the Stryker Panthers (6-3) while Levi Barnum caught two TD passes from Jacob Cadwell (27-of-34, 188 yards, two TDs) to finish with 151 total yards (91 rush, 60 receiving).
Stryker 0 18 0 0 - 18
SMCC 0 14 0 0 - 14
SMCC - Cook 98-fumble return (conversion failed).
S - Froelich 70-kick return (conversion failed).
S - Barnum 10-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
SMCC - West 54-run (West run).
S - Barnum 16-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
