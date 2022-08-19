FORT RECOVERY — Wayne Trace picked up their first season opening win since 2019, going on the road and defeating Fort Recovery 18-14 in a low-scoring contest.
Wayne Trace led 6-0 after one but after 14 unanswered points by Fort Recovery the Raiders trailed 14-6 in the third quarter. This time it was their turn to make a run however as Kyle Stoller found Race Price for a 46-yard touchdown strike in the third and then went ahead on the fourth as he ran it in from four yards out.
Stoller was 22-of-31 through the air for 214 yards and a touchdown. He also added two scores and 54 yards on the ground. Kyle Slade led them in rushing with 22 carries for 85 yards. Tucker Antoine (7 catches, 60 yards), Dylan Dildebrand (5 catches, 41 yards) and Price (4 catches, 63 yards all had nice days receiving.
Wayne Trace 18, Fort Recovery 14
Wayne Trace 6 0 6 6 - 18
Fort Recovery 0 7 7 0 - 14
WT - Stoller 1-run (conversion failed)
FR - Tobe 6-pass from Rammel (Knapke kick).
FR - Homan 64-pass from Rammel (Knapke kick).
WT - Price 46-pass from Stoller (conversion failed).
WT - Stoller 4-run (conversion failed).
Antwerp 47, Montpelier 0
MONTPELIER — Antwerp QB Carson Altimus had as many incompletions as touchdowns in the Archers’ 47-0 season-opening blanking of Montpelier.
Altimus completed 15-of-19 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns without an interception for the Archers (1-0) while rushing for 28 yards and another score. Landon Brewer was Altimus’ top target with eight catches for 94 yards and a score while Parker Moore caught three passes for 53 yards and two TDs.
The Locos (0-1) were stifled in their first game under coach Andy Robinson as Montpelier was out-gained 272-99 by the visiting Archers and fell behind 28-0 after the first stanza.
Antwerp 28 13 6 0 - 47
Montpelier 0 0 0 0 - 0
North Central 24, Woodmore 0
PIONEER — The first varsity football season in school history got off to a winning start at North Central as the Eagles won the first game played in program history with a 24-0 win over Woodmore.
Cameron Laney rushed for a score and added a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown for the Eagles (1-0) while Joey Burt rushed 10 times for 104 yards and Connor Gendron added another score on the ground.
Woodmore 0 0 0 0 - 0
North Central 8 8 0 8 - 24
NC - Lane 62-punt return (Burt run).
NC - Lane 35-run (Burt run).
NC - Gendron 8-run (Gendron run).
Rossford 34, Swanton 0
SWANTON — Rossford quarterback Alex Williams racked up five total touchdowns as the visitors rolled in the battle of the Bulldogs at Swanton, 34-0.
Swanton found struggles on the offensive side as Rossford outgained the hosts 360-35, allowing just two Swanton first downs. Williams tallied 217 yards and two TD passes while rushing for 117 yards and three scores. Jake Morrison had 11 catches for 154 yards and a score.
Rossford 0 20 7 7 - 34
Swanton 0 0 0 0 - 0
R - Williams 6-run (kick failed).
R - Williams 4-run (Shafer kick).
R - Morrison 37-pass from Williams (Shafer kick).
R - Ellison 11-pass from Williams (Shafer kick).
R - Williams 39-run (Shafer kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.