Wauseon 14, Delta 7
DELTA — Wauseon held off a late score by Delta to claim its fourth straight win by edging the Panthers 14-7 in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League squeaker.
In a contrast of styles, Wauseon (6-2, 4-1 NWOAL) out-passed Delta 181 to negative-4 while Delta out-rushed Wauseon 203-18. Elijah McLeod passed for 181 yards and two TDs on 19-of-25 attempts, completing 11 passes for 70 yards to Jude Armstrong. The win keeps the Indians' hopes for at least a share of the league title alive as the Tribe will host league unbeaten Archbold on Friday before facing Bryan to end the regular season.
Jeremiah Wolford eclipsed the century mark on the ground with 103 yards on 11 carries in the loss for Delta (4-4, 2-3 NWOAL), which has lost three of four after a 3-1 start. Josh Tresnan-Reighard scored the Panthers’ lone TD from five yards out with 4:48 left in regulation.
Wauseon 7 0 7 0 - 14
Delta 0 0 0 7 - 7
W - Armstrong 5-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
W - Stump 8-pass from McLeod (Rodriguez kick).
D - Tresnan-Reighard 5-run (Smithers kick).
Bryan 45, Evergreen 14
BRYAN — Bryan got off a two-game losing skid in dominant fashion, pulling away for a 45-14 home victory against Evergreen in league play.
Korbin Shepherd bruised his way to 170 yards and two touchdowns on 36 carries for the Golden Bears (4-4, 2-3 NWOAL), which outscored Evergreen 21-0 in the second half. Sam Herold hauled in a pair of touchdown passes in a five-catch, 143-yard effort.
Payton Boucher tossed a pair of second-quarter touchdowns for the Vikings (2-6, 0-5 NWOAL), which saw their losing streak stretch to six straight games.
Evergreen 0 14 0 0 - 14
Bryan 10 14 14 7 - 45
B - Shepherd 3-run (Brown kick).
B - Brown 26-field goal.
E - Spradlin 15-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
B - Herold 45-pass from Dominique (Brown kick).
E - Vance 68-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
B - Wolfe pass from Dominique (Brown kick).
B - Shepherd 1-run (Brown kick).
B - Dominique 1-run (Brown kick).
B - Herold 10-pass from Dominique (Brown kick).
Anthony Wayne 35, Napoleon 0
WHITEHOUSE — Napoleon battled gamely, trailing Northern Lakes League unbeaten Anthony Wayne just 14-0 at the half before the Generals pulled away with three second-half scores in a 35-0 blanking of the Wildcats.
Michael Chipps’ 66 yards on nine totes were the top offensive output for Napoleon (2-6, 2-3 NLL), which had a two-game win streak snapped.
Grant Kinnee set the tone with a 76-yard touchdown return on the opening kickoff for AW (6-2, 5-0 NLL), winners of six straight. Joe Caswell rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries for the Generals.
Napoleon 0 0 0 0 - 0
Anthony Wayne 14 0 7 14 - 35
AW - Kinnee 76-kick return (Parker kick).
AW - Saneholtz 14-run (Parker kick).
AW - Robertson 38-pass from Swiger (Parker kick).
AW - Caswell 1-run (Parker kick).
A - McAllister 1-run (Luther kick).
Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Lima Shawnee 7
OTTAWA — Dylan Birkemeier’s 26-yard field goal with 1:33 was the deciding score as Ottawa-Glandorf moved to 5-2 in the Western Buckeye League with a 9-7 victory over Lima Shawnee.
Ian Fenbert’s one-yard TD dive in the third quarter marked the only other points for O-G (5-3, 5-2 WBL), which has won five of six after an 0-2 start. Fenbert finished with 70 yards rushing on 18 totes to finish as the top offensive player for the Titans, who finish the season at home against Defiance before traveling to Kenton in week 10.
Tommy Spyker scored on the ground from four yards out in the second quarter for the lone score for Lima Shawnee (4-4, 3-4 WBL), which has lost four straight after a 4-0 start, scoring just 31 points total in the losing streak.
Lima Shawnee 0 7 0 0 - 7
Ottawa-Glandorf 0 0 6 3 - 9
LS - Spyker 4-run (Kimmet kick).
OG - Fenbert 1-run (kick blocked).
OG - Birkemeier 26-field goal.
