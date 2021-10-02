Tinora 45, Paulding 6
Tinora staked out three first-quarter touchdowns as the Rams rolled past Paulding 45-6 in Green Meadows Conference football action on Friday received after press time.
Tinora (6-1, 4-0 GMC) needed just 26 plays to rack up 356 yards of offense against the Panthers, scoring via a Brandon Edwards run, a Grady Gustwiller TD reception and a Cole Commisso punt return in the opening stanza. Tinora QB Nolan Schafer completed all four of his passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns while KP Delarber had a pair of TD scamper
Jacob Fife found Brayden Sanders for a 26-yard TD pass with 8:52 left to spoil the shutout and put the Panthers (0-7, 0-4 GMC) on the board.
Paulding 0 0 0 6 - 6
Tinora 21 17 7 0 - 45
T - Edwards 2-run (Camp kick).
T - Co. Commisso 75-punt return (Camp kick).
T - Gustwiller 25-pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
T - Co. Commisso 47-pass from Schafer (Camp kick).
T - Delarber 80-run (Camp kick).
T - Camp 29-field goal.
T - Delarber 18-run (Camp kick).
P - Sanders 26-pass from Fife (kick failed).
Edgerton 52, Hicksville 30
HICKSVILLE — Edgerton blew open a 14-8 ballgame after one quarter with three straight touchdowns to seize control and claim a 52-30 road conference win over Hicksville.
Edgerton QB Corey Everetts was a TD machine for the Bulldogs (4-3, 2-1 GMC), firing three TD passes and throwing for 235 yards while rushing for 184 yards and four touchdowns. Kadyn Picillo and Carter Herman each had 108 yards receiving, with Picillo catching two TD passes and running for another.
Kyler Baird caught 135 of QB Aaron Klima’s 180 passing yards in the loss for Hicksville (1-6, 1-3 GMC), which was outgained 524-277 in the setback.
Edgerton 14 12 20 6 - 52
Hicksville 8 0 16 6 - 30
E - Timbrook 29-pass from Everetts (Nichols run).
H - Klima 3-run (Baird pass from Klima).
E - Picillo 37-pass from Everetts (run failed).
E - Everetts 56-run (pass failed).
E - Picillo 26-pass from Everetts (pass failed).
E - Picillo 4-run (pass failed).
H - Baird 65-pass from Klima (Klima run).
E - Everetts 15-run (pass failed).
H - Klima 1-run (Bergman pass from Klima).
E - Everetts 39-run (Everetts run).
E - Everetts 1-run (pass failed).
Delta 57, Swanton 0
SWANTON — Delta used a 42-point second quarter to overcome Swanton 57-0 on Friday.
Joshua Tresnan-Reighard led the way for the Panthers (4-3, 2-2 NWOAL) with 116 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Bryar Knapp added 86 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, Jerremiah Wolford notched 67 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries.
Swanton's Cole Mitchey led the Bulldogs (0-7, 0-4 NWOAL) with 4-of-9 passing for 29 yards.
Delta 14 35 0 8 - 57
Swanton 0 0 0 0 - 0
D - Knapp 3-run (Smithers kick).
D - Tresnan-Reighard 2-run (Smithers kick).
D - Tresnan-Reighard 2-run (Smithers kick).
D - Knapp 22-pass from Ruple (Smithers kick).
D - Tresnan-Reighard 15-run (Smithers kick).
D - Wolford 3-run (Smithers kick).
D - Wolford 9-run (Smither kick).
D - Widney 5-run (Limpf kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.