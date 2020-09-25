STRYKER — Stryker scored by far its highest point total since restarting the program in 2018, putting a scare in Northern 8 Conference unbeaten Danbury in a 62-58 shootout with the Lakers on Friday.
The Panthers (0-5, 0-4 N8FC) came heartbreakingly close to their first varsity victory, taking a 44-38 lead on an Amos Sloan fumble return for a touchdown with five minutes to go in the third quarter.
Danbury (5-0, 4-0 N8FC) stayed unbeaten in its first full season in eight-man football. No other statistics were available at press time.
Northwood 62, Edon 20
EDON — Northwood blew open a 14-14 tie with Edon in a battle of TAAC unbeatens with 42 straight points as the Rangers rolled to a 62-20 victory over the Bombers.
Northwood QB Jay Moten rolled up 228 rushing yards, five touchdown runs, 198 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes for Northwood (5-0, 4-0 TAAC) while Brayden Fulker caught a long TD pass from Moten and returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown.
Drew Gallehue threw three touchdowns in the loss for the Bombers (3-2, 3-1 TAAC), two going to Caden Nester.
Northwood 22 28 12 0 - 62
Edon 14 0 6 0 - 20
N – Moten 60-run (conversion failed).
N – Moten 42-run (Marks run).
E – Dye 19-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).
E – Nester 14-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
N – Marks 68-pass from Moten (Noel run).
N – Moten 45-run (conversion good).
N – Moten 73-run (conversion failed).
N – Fulkert 61-pass from Moten (conversion failed).
N – Fulkert 95-interception return (Noel run).
N – Byington 56-run (conversion failed).
E – Nester 17-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
N – Moten run (conversion failed).
Edgerton 49, Paulding 0
PAULDING — Edgerton's defense held Paulding to 147 total yards and out of the end zone as the Bulldogs won their third straight contest with a 49-0 victory.
Gannon Ripke had a big day for the Bulldogs (3-2), rushing eight times for 101 yards and two TDs while catching a pair of passes for 73 yards and two more scores. Quentin Blue ripped off a 68-yard TD run while Isaiah Canales found the endzone twice.
Quarterback Payton Beckman led the Panthers (1-4) with 107 yards passing and 35 rushing yards in the contest.
Edgerton 16 20 7 6 - 49
Paulding 0 0 0 0 - 0
E - Ripke 30-pass from Everetts (Canales run).
E - Canales 1-run (Canales run).
E - Ripke 3-run (run failed).
E - Ripke 61-run (run failed).
E - Ripke 43-pass from Everetts (Canales run).
E - Canales 1-run (Roth kick).
E - Blue 68-run (run failed).
Bryan 35, Evergreen 0
METAMORA — Bryan made the long trip worth it as the Bears scored a 35-0 win at Evergreen over the Vikings.
Caleb Kepler started the scoring with a one-yard run in the first quarter. Ethan Wasson closed the half with TD tosses to Decota Shaw and Titus Rohrer.
Korbin Shepard, who also had two scoring runs, led Bryan with 102 yards on the ground. Wasson missed on just one pass, going 18-of-19 for 254 yards. Rohrer caught seven passes for 84 yards.
Bryan (3-2, 3-2 NWOAL) will host Swanton next week. Evergreen (0-5, 0-5 NWOAL) visits Liberty Center.
Bryan 6 21 8 0 – 35
Evergreen 0 0 0 0 – 0
B – Kepler 3-run (kick failed).
B – Shepard 2-run (Rohrer conversion).
B – Shaw 66-pass from Wasson (Brown kick).
B – Rohrer 12-pass from Wasson (conversion failed).
B – Shepard 9-run (Kepler run).
Ottawa Hills 34, Montpelier 8
MONTPELIER — The visiting Green Bears took the lead with a pair of first quarter touchdowns and beat Montpelier, 34-8.
Isaac Tavtigian ran for a pair of scores and caught a TD pass to lead the offense for Ottawa Hills (4-1, 3-1 TAAC).
Landon Brigle was 7-of-16 passing for 69 yards with a scoring pass to Tylor Yahraus.
Montpelier (0-4, 0-4 TAAC) hosts Hilltop next week.
Ottawa Hills 16 6 12 0 – 34
Montpelier 0 8 0 0 – 8
OH – Tavtigan 7-run (McCaffery run).
OH – George 49-pass from McGee (McCaffery run).
M – Yahraus 19-pass from Brigle (Yahraus pass from Brigle).
OH – Tavtigian 45-pass from McGee (run failed).
OH – Tavtigian 9-run (run failed).
OH – McGee 1-run (pass failed).
Pandora-Gilboa 41, McComb 7
PANDORA – Silas Schmenk tosses three TD passes and Sam Burkholder ran for three scores as well as Pandora-Gilboa handled McComb, 41-7.
Schmenk finished with 204 yards passing. Bryce Basinger hauled in two of the scoring passes. Burkholder led the Rockets with 73 yards on the ground.
Pandora-Gilboa (2-2) will play next week at Liberty-Benton.
McComb 7 0 0 0 – 7
Pandora-Gilboa 14 13 7 7 – 41
P-G – Basinger 11-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
P-G – Burkholder 1-run (Suter kick).
M – Carter 2-run (Carter kick).
P-G – Burkholder 12-run (kick failed).
P-G – Pugh 27-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
P-G – Burkholder 5-run (Suter kick).
P-G – Basinger 10-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.