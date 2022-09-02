STRYKER — Stryker and Morenci combined for 813 total yards of offense and Stryker quarterback Jacob Cadwell had six total touchdowns as the Panthers pulled out a 44-38 win over the Wildcats.
STRYKER — Stryker and Morenci combined for 813 total yards of offense and Stryker quarterback Jacob Cadwell had six total touchdowns as the Panthers pulled out a 44-38 win over the Wildcats.
It was a back and forth game all night as the two squads continually traded touchdowns all night but Stryker's (2-0) 30-point second quarter was enough to take a 38-22 lead into the second half where they would fend off a Morenci comeback to win the game.
Cadwell was brilliant for the Panthers in the win going 16-of-24 for 284 yards, five touchdowns and one interception through the air while also leading the team in rushing with 13 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. That totals 375 total yards for the signal caller.
His leading receiver was Levi Barnum, who had seven catches for 168 yards, a 24 yards per carry average and four touchdowns. Mateo Villanueva also had eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Landon Mansfield had an incredible 257 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries for Morenci.
Stryker 44, Morenci (Mich.) 38
Morenci 8 14 16 0 — 38
Stryker 8 30 6 0 — 44
M — Mansfield 50-run (Bachelder run).
S —Villanueva 52-pass from Cadwell (Barnum run).
S — Barnum 27-pass from Cadwell (Froelich run).
M — Mansfield 52-run (Mansfield run).
S — Barnum 24-pass from Cadwell (conversion no good).
M — Mansfield 28-run (conversion no good).
S — Barnum 29-pass from Cadwell (conversion good).
S — Barnum 45-pass from Cadwell (conversion good).
M — Mansfield 5-run (Mansfield run).
S — Cadwell 48-run (conversion no good).
M — Mansfield 32-run (Mansfield run).
North Central 38, Fremont (Ind.) 8
FREMONT, Ind. — In just their third varsity football game in school history, North Central picked up their second win with a convincing 38-8 road drubbing of Fremont (Ind.).
The Eagles (2-1) roared out to a 24-0 lead in the first half thanks to a four-yard pass from Gage Kidston to Sam Moore, a 10-yard run by Joe Burt and a interception returned for a touchdown just before halftime by Jake Turner.
Fremont scored on their first drive of the second half to cut the lead to 24-8 but it wasn't enough as Burt ran the ball in two more times after that to bring his game total to three, and seal a second win for the fledgling football program.
North Central 16 8 8 6 - 38
Fremont 0 0 8 0 - 8
NC — Moore 4-pass from Kidston (conversion good).
NC — Burt 10-run (conversion good).
NC — Turner interception return (conversion good).
F — Cope 10-pass from Pica (conversion good).
NC — Burt run (conversion good).
NC — Burt 1-run (conversion no good).
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.