MILLBURY — Archbold quarterback DJ Newman found the endzone on both sides of the ball, throwing three TD passes and returning an interception for a touchdown as the Bluestreaks moved to 3-0 with a 41-14 shelling of Lake on Friday evening.
Newman finished with 188 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-17 passing with 60 yards rushing on seven attempts in the win for the Streaks, who picked off Lake twice and racked up 474 yards of offense.
Carson Dominique added 125 yards on the ground for Archbold while Gavin Bailey hauled in five passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns, including a 43-yard strike just 2:40 into the ballgame.
After taking a 7-7 tie into the second quarter, the Streaks held the Flyers (1-2) scoreless in the stanza while racking up three touchdowns on strikes from Newman to Bailey and Karter Behnfeldt and Newman’s pick-six.
Archbold 7 21 7 6 — 41
Lake 7 0 0 7 — 14
A — Bailey 43-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
L — Scifers 1-run (Caughorn kick).
A — Behnfeldt 15-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Newman interception return (Kern kick).
A — Bailey 33-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — C. Dominique 9-run (Kern kick).
A — L. Dominique 1-run (kick failed).
L — Clay 89-kick return (Caughorn kick).
Crestview 22,
Wayne Trace 15
HAVILAND — Winless Wayne Trace nearly pulled off an upset of undefeated Crestview on Friday, but ultimately fell 22-15 at the hands of the Knights.
The loss puts Wayne Trace at 0-3 on the season. Crestview moves to 3-0 with the victory.
A 3-yard run from J.J. Ward put the Knights on the board first in the opening quarter. Wayne Trace answered with a safety on a Trevon Barton sack with only 31 seconds left in the period.
Neither team scored until the third quarter when Wayne Trace quarterback completed a pass to Race Price that went for 27 yards and the touchdowns to give the Raiders an 8-7 lead.
Crestview answered back immediately with an 83-yard kick return for a touchdown by Rontae Jackson. A successful two-point conversion try gave the Knights a 15-7 lead. Ten seconds into the fourth quarter, Wenzlick found the endzone through the air again, this time to Tucker Antoine for four yards to tie the game at 15.
With just over six minutes left in the quarter, Ward scored again for the Knights to provide the final margin of victory.
Wenzlick led the Raiders on offense, throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 24 of 39 passing. Jared Pierce led the Raiders on the ground, carrying the ball 12 times for 29 yards.
J.J Ward led Crestview in rushing with 67 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. He also led the team in passing going 9 of 16 for 75 yards while throwing two interceptions.
Crestview 7 0 8 7 — 22
Wayne Trace 2 0 6 7 — 15
C — Ward 3-run (Kreischer kick).
WT — Safety.
WT — Price 27-pass from Wenzlick (conversion failed).
C — Jackson 83-kick return (Conversion good).
WT — Antoine 4-pass from Wenzlick (Osborn kick).
C — Ward 2-run (Kreischer kick).
Edgerton 48, Montpelier 7
MONTPELIER — Montpelier took an early 7-6 lead in the first quarter on Friday against Edgerton, but the Bulldogs ran off 42-unanswered points to take home a 48-7 win over the Locomotives.
Edgerton quarterback Corey Everetts was the star of the game as he totaled five touchdowns on the night. He was 7 of 9 for 151 yards and three touchdowns through the air and carried the ball nine times for 61 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Kadyn Picillo caught only two passes in the game, but both went for touchdowns as he totaled 68 yards on the night. Carter Herman led the team in receiving with three catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Warren Nichols led the Bulldogs on the ground with eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.
Edgerton 6 20 14 8 — 48
Montpelier 7 0 0 0 — 7
E — Nichols 75-run (conversion no good).
M — Brigle 47-run (Brigle kick).
E — Everetts 3-run (conversion no good).
E — Everetts 28-run (conversion no good).
E — Herman 20-pass from Everetts (conversion good).
E — Picillo 49-pass from Everetts (conversion good).
E — Picillo 19-pass from Everetts (conversion no good).
E — Roth 50-run (conversion good).
Ottawa-Glandorf 28,
Elida 7
ELIDA — Ottawa-Glandorf earned their first win of the season with 28-7 victory over WBL foe and previously undefeated Elida.
The Titans are now 1-2 on the season. Elida had yet to give up any points in their first two games before giving up 28 to the Titans.
Quarterback Landen Jordan led Ottawa-Glandorf going 7 of 15 for 101 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air while also adding 43 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.
Cy Rump led the team in rushing with 51 yards on 17 carries. Caleb Kuhlman led the team in receiving with four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
On defense, the Titans earned four interceptions off of Elida quarterback Jackson Covault.
The lone touchdown for Elida came on a 88-yard kickoff return by Dylan Birkemeier.
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 6 0 15 — 28
Elida 0 7 0 0 — 7
OG — Jordan 10-run (Macke kick).
OG — White 20-pass from Jordan (Macke kick no good).
E — Birkemeier 89-kick return (Hardeman kick). —
OG — Fenbert 33-run (conversion good).
OG — Kuhlman 36-pass from Jordan (Macke kick).
Danbury 40, Holgate 0
LAKESIDE — Holgate traveled to Ottawa County to take on Danbury for their season opener of 8-man football and fell 40-0 to the Lakers.
Hunter Gerschultz led the Tigers rushing attack with 60 yards on seven carries. Quarterback Xavier McCord was just 2 of 7 through the air for 17 yards.
Holgate 0 0 0 0 — 0
Danbury 8 16 8 8 — 40
D — Zelms 60-pass (conversion good).
D — 82-pass (conversion good).
D — 30-pass (conversion good).
D — 1-run (conversion good).
D — 35-run (conversion good).
