In Green Meadows Conference action, Tinora and Edgerton each picked up conference wins on Friday.
The Rams (5-3, 3-2 GMC) took to the road and defeated Paulding (1-7, 1-4 GMC) 27-8 at Keysor Field while Edgerton (7-1, 4-1 GMC) rattled off its third straight win with a 49-13 home win over Hicksville (1-7, 1-4 GMC).
The win puts Edgerton in a tie with Ayersville behind unbeaten Antwerp in the GMC standings. The Rams and Bulldogs will meet in week nine while Edgerton will host Antwerp in week 10.
No other statistics were available as of press time.
Norwalk St. Paul 60, Edon 52
EDON — A year after a 45-44 thriller, Norwalk St. Paul and Edon racked up the points in a 60-52 win by St. Paul.
After trailing 14-0 early, Edon (4-4) rallied to take a 39-36 lead early in the third quarter but the Flyers were too much to overcome behind a school-record 369 rushing yards from Quincey Crabbs. Kyler Sapp had five passing touchdowns while rushing for two more scores in the wild game.
The win for the Flyers (6-2) was also the 300th for head coach John Livengood in 380 career games.
St. Paul 14 22 16 8 - 60
Edon 14 17 8 13 - 52
NSP — Crabbs 3-run (kick blocked).
NSP — Burger 77-run (Crabbs run).
E — Kiess 3-pass from Sapp (Sprea kick).
E — Kiess 40 pass from Sapp (kick good).
NSP — Crabbs 11-run ( Burger run).
NSP — Crabbs 15-run (run failed)
E — Sapp 8-run (kick good)
E — Radabaugh 96-pass from Sapp (Sprea kick).
NSP — Crabbs 7-run (Crabbs run).
E — Sprea 26-field goal.
E — Nester 26-pass from Sapp (Nester pass from Sapp).
NSP — Stieber 13-run (Crabbs run).
NSP — Stieber 7-run (Stieber run).
E — Sapp 12-run (pass failed).
NSP — Crabbs 26-run (Stieber run).
E — Nester 9 pass from Sapp (Sprea kick).
TOLEDO — Toledo Christian scored six touchdowns before Holgate scored one as the Eagles won the battle of the Northern 8 unbeatens with a 48-6 victory.
Holgate (5-2, 3-1 Northern 8), gained just 108 yards compared to Toledo Christian’s (6-1, 4-0 Northern 8). The Tigers had negative-20 yards rushing in the game.
The lone touchdown for Holgate was a 31-pass from Xaiver McCord to Ezekiel Belmares. McCord was 9-of-21 for 128 yards and also threw two interceptions. Belmares was his top receiver with four catches for 64 yards.
Holgate 0 0 0 6 - 6
Tol. Christian 35 7 0 6 - 48
TC - 23-run (kick failed).
TC- 1-run (conversion good).
TC- 25-pass (kick good).
TC - 79-run (kick good).
TC - 23-pass (kick good).
TC - 1-run (conversion failed).
H - Belmares 31-pass from McCord (conversion failed).
Ottawa Hills 60, Montpelier 14
MONTPELIER — Ottawa Hills picked up its third straight win, moving to 2-0 in TAAC play with a 60-14 win over host Montpelier.
QB Hayden Sharps hit Chavez Martin for a 73-yard touchdown pass for Montpelier (2-6, 0-3 TAAC) as the freshman threw for 146 yards with a passing and rushing TD.
The Green Bears moved to 6-1 on the season. No other statistics were available.
