Holgate 62, Stryker 33
STRYKER — In the first eight-man football game played in the six-county area, Holgate found the end zone early and often as the Tigers rolled to a 62-33 win over host Stryker.
Ethan Altman rumbled for 149 yards and three touchdowns on just 10 rushes for the Tigers (1-0), one of three Holgate backs to eclipse the century mark. Jeradt Nagel added 123 yards and three scores while QB Gavyn Kupfersmith tallied 100 yards on eight totes.
Kaleb Holsopple had three of his four receptions go for touchdowns, totaling 153 yards receiving in the loss for Stryker (0-1), which will compete this season as an 11-man squad.
Holgate 28 28 0 6 - 62
Stryker 13 6 0 14 - 33
S – Holsopple reception (Zimmann kick).
H – Altman 28-run (conversion failed).
S – Holsopple 76-pass from Woolace (kick failed).
H – Gerschutz kick return (conversion good).
H – Nagel 4-run (Kupfersmith run)
H – Hattemer 67-run (kick failed).
H – Nagel 42-run (conversion good).
H – Nagel 14-run (kick failed).
H – Altman 72-run (conversion good).
S – Holsopple reception (kick failed).
H – Hattemer 7-pass from Kupfersmith (conversion failed).
S – Short 24-pass from Woolace (kick failed).
H – Altman 9-run (conversion good).
Edgerton 53, Hilltop 6
WEST UNITY — Hunter Prince started the season off in a big way, scoring four touchdowns in the first 14 minutes alone as Edgerton made quick work of Hilltop, 53-6.
Prince returned the game's opening kickoff 83 yards for a score before rushing for three more touchdowns on the ground in the win for the Bulldogs (1-0). Prince rushed for 80 yards on eight totes while junior Isaiah Canales led the charge with 131 yards on 12 totes, finding the end zone twice.
Dylan Eisel tallied 88 yards on the ground and spoiled the shutout with a third-quarter touchdown run in the loss for the Cadets (0-1).
Edgerton 24 22 7 0 – 53
Hilltop 0 0 6 0 – 6
E – Prince 85-kickoff return (Cape run)
E – Prince 2-run (Cape run)
E – Prince 29-run (Swan run)
E – Prince 18-run (Blue run)
E – Showalter 44-pass from Cape (Prince run)
E – Canales 39-run (kick blocked)
E – Canales 1-run (Monzon kick)
H – Eisel 18-run (kick failed)
Otsego 28, Evergreen 0
METAMORA — Otsego held Evergreen scoreless and forced a pair of turnovers as the Knights started the 2019 season off on a winning note by blanking the Vikings, 28-0.
Michael Gonzalez and Jesse Wright each found the endzone on the ground for Otsego, which held the Vikings to just 87 yards through the air on 15 attempts.
Evergreen's Jack Krispin racked up 91 yards rushing in the loss for Evergreen (0-1).
Otsego 7 7 14 0 – 28
Evergreen 0 0 0 0 – 0
O – Keifer 10-pass from Dzierwa (Harves kick).
O – Gonzalez 1-run (Harves kick).
O – Wright 57-run (Harves kick).
O – Timko interception return (Harves kick).
Rossford 34, Swanton 14
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Bulldogs christened their new turf field with a victory, taking down Swanton, 34-14.
Kyle Kromenacker threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in the win for the host Bulldogs (1-0), which led 21-7 at the half.
Josh Vance returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown in the loss for Swanton (0-1).
Swanton 0 7 0 7 – 14
Rossford 7 14 7 6 – 34
R – Bachmayer 22-pass from Kromenacker (Murtha kick)
R – Bachmayer 2-run (Murtha kick)
S – Vance 97-kick return (kick good)
R – Prater 8-pass from Kromenacker (Murtha kick)
R – Klotz 19-pass from Kromenacker (Murtha kick)
R – Kromenacker 5-run (kick failed)
S – Weigel 65-fumble return (Hensley kick)
Leipsic 28, Carey 20
LEIPSIC — Despite not completing a pass, Leipsic started off the season with a win, taking down Carey, 28-20.
Cole Williamson scored three touchdowns on the ground for the Vikings (1-0), rushing for 133 yards on 22 attempts. A Lorenzo Walther touchdown run from seven yards out in the fourth quarter created the final margin of victory.
Three different players found the end zone rushing for Carey (0-1), which was held to just 18 total yards in the second half.
Carey 0 14 6 0 – 20
Leipsic 7 7 7 7 – 28
L – Williamson 6-run (Pena kick).
L – Williamson 45-run (Pena kick).
C – Billock 20-run (Yeater kick).
C – Williams 3-run (Yeater kick).
L – Williamson 1-run (Pena kick).
C – Curlis 15-run (kick failed).
L – Walther 7-run (Pena kick).
