DELPHOS — In a game featuring over 1,000 yards of total offense and 14 total touchdowns, a defensive play lifted Paulding to a 50-48 overtime win over Delphos Jefferson on Friday night.
Payton Beckman thew for 324 yards and two scores while running for another for the Panthers (1-0), which held Jefferson out of the endzone on a two-point conversion in overtime to secure the win. Hunter Kauser found the endzone three times, two rushing and one receiving while Caleb Manz caught six passes for 218 yards and two TDs.
Paulding led 42-34 with less than two minutes left in regulation before Colin Bailey scored the game-tying TD for Delphos Jefferson (0-1). Beckman scored on a four-yard TD run in overtime and ran in the two-point conversion before the Panthers' defensive stand.
Paulding 20 8 14 0 8 - 50
Jefferson 14 12 8 8 6 - 48
DJ - Bailey 53-run (Grothaus kick).
P - Kauser 35-pass from Beckman (Beckman run).
DJ - Bailey 3-run (Grothaus kick).
P - Manz 74-pass from Beckman (run failed).
P - Kauser 32-run (run failed).
DJ - Simmins 11-run (kick failed).
P - Kauser 9-run (Kauser pass from Beckman).
DJ - Miller 23-pass from Bailey (pass failed).
P - Beckman 3-run (Manz pass from Beckman).
DJ - Miller 15-pass from Bailey (Bailey run).
P - Manz 78-pass from Beckman (pass failed).
DJ - Bailey 2-run (Vorhees pass from Bailey).
P - Beckman 4-run (Beckman run).
DJ - Bailey 5-run (run failed).
Hicksville 22, Edgerton 14
EDGERTON — An interception returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter by Hicksville broke a 14-14 tie and lifted the Aces to a 22-14 triumph over the host Bulldogs in GMC action.
Gannon Ripke had a pair of long touchdown runs for the Bulldogs (0-1), finishing with 162 rushing yards on just nine carries while catching five passes.
Hicksville 6 8 0 8 - 22
Edgerton 6 0 8 0 - 14
E - Ripke 65-run (kick blocked).
H - 50-run (pass failed).
H - 5-run (run successful).
E - Ripke 77-run (Canales run).
H - Interception return (pass successful).
Holgate 56, Stryker 6
STRYKER — Holgate made it 9-for-9 all-time in the program's 8-man football history, rolling past Stryker 56-6 in a non-conference matchup between the two Northern 8 Conference squads.
Hunter Gerschutz rumbled for 183 yards and three TDs on 10 carries while also catching a touchdown pass for the Tigers (1-0). QB Gavin Kupfersmith threw four touchdown passes, three to receiver Abe Kelly.
Stryker signal-caller Payton Woolace connected for a 65-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Panthers (0-1).
Holgate 26 16 6 8 - 56
Stryker 6 0 0 0 - 6
H - Gerschutz 10-run (conversion failed).
S - unknown 65-pass from Woolace (conversion failed)
H - Gerschutz 53-run (Kupfersmith run).
H - Gerschutz 61-run (conversion failed).
H - Gerschutz 24-pass from Kupfersmith (conversion failed).
H - Kelly 48-pass from Kupfersmith (Hohenberger run).
H - Kelly 12-pass from Kupfersmith (Hohenberger run).
H - Hohenberger run (conversion failed).
H - Kelly 28-pass from Kupfersmith (Plotts run).
Lakota 49, Edon 26
EDON — Drew Gallenue tossed four touchdown passes for the Bombers, but it wasn't enough as Edon fell to Lakota 49-26 in Bob Olwin's Bomber coaching debut.
Gallehue kept Edon in the game early with a 12-yard TD pass to Dawson Kiess and a 42-yard strike to Henley Dye.
Lakota tacked on a pair of scores to turn a 19-12 game into a 33-12 advantage.
Late in the contest, Gallehue fired a three-yard scoring strike to Kiess and a 29-yard pass to Ethan Steinke.
Edon (0-1) hosts Hilltop Friday.
Leipsic 34, Riverdale 6
LEIPSIC — The Leipsic defense came up with four interceptions and four sacks as the Vikings claimed a 34-6 win over Riverdale to start the 2020 football season.
The ground game picked up where it left off last season for Leipsic. Lorenzo Walther carried the ball 20 times for 171 yards and two scores. Dillan Niese and Caleb Ellerbrock also added TD runs.
Niese was 6 of 19 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The Viking defense held the Falcons to six first downs and 68 total yards of offense.
Leipsic (1-0, 1-0 BVC) plays Friday at Liberty-Benton.
Riverdale 0 0 0 6 – 6
Leipsic 0 14 7 13 – 34
L – Walther 13-run (Schroeder kick).
L – Ellerbrock 5-run (Schroeder kick).
L – Sickmiller 44-pass from Niese (Schroeder kick).
L – Walther 69-run (Schroeder kick).
R – Morris 9-run (pass failed).
L – Niese 3-run (kick failed).
Columbus Grove 41, Bluffton 7
BLUFFTON — Columbus Grove jumped in front with three scores in the opening quarter as the Bulldogs hammered Bluffton 41-7 to start the season.
Blake Reynolds tossed a TD pass and ran for a score in the first quarter. Reynolds hit Jacksen Schroeder on a 68-yard pass to open the scoring. After Colin Metzger scored from two yards out, Reynolds added a two-yard score before the opening period ended.
Rece Verhoff booted a pair of field goals for the Bulldogs. Reynolds was 7-of-14 passing for 181 yards and ran for another 36. Metzger had 11 carries for 100 yards. Schroeder caught four passes for 122 yards.
Col. Grove 21 10 7 3 - 41
Bluffton 0 7 0 0 - 7
CG - Schroeder 68-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG - Metzger 2-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Reynolds 2-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Metzger 2-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Verhoff 25-field goal.
B - Shutler 18-pass from Schaadt (Schaadt kick).
CG - Reynolds 6-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Verhoff 22-field goal.
