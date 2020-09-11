ST. MARYS – Jacob Balbaugh’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Kuhlman in the second overtime was the difference in the game as the Titans beat the Roughriders 27-20 in WBL action.
St. Marys forced overtime when they scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:23 to go.
After the Roughriders scored with the football in the first overtime, Balbaugh hit Colin White on a 1-yard pass, then Bowers tied the game on his extra point.
Balbaugh finished the game 24-of-33 passing for 215 yards with four TDs to four different receivers. Kuhlman caught eight passes for 73 yards, Wil Kaufman hauled in seven passes for 64 yards, White had four catches for 36 yards and Brennen Blevins had four catches for 35 yards.
Ian Fenbert led the Titan ground attack with 63 yards.
Wedding (116) and Trogdlon (103) each went for over 100 yards on the ground for St. Marys, who ran for 327 yards.
Ottawa-Glandorf (2-1) plays at Lima Bath next week.
Ottawa-Glandorf 6 0 0 7 7 7 – 27
St. Marys 0 0 0 13 7 0 – 20
O-G – Kaufman 13-pass from Balbaugh (kick failed).
SM – Trogdlon 14-run (kick failed).
O-G – Fenbert 7-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
SM – Wedding 2-run (Bowers kick).
SM – Hinkle 11-run (Bowers kick).
O-G – White 1-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
O-G – Kuhlman 4-pass from Balbaugh (Macke kick).
Edgerton 47, Antwerp 13
EDGERTON - The host Bulldogs ran for 366 yards as a team, with three players going over 100 each, as Edgerton knocked off Antwerp, 47-13.
Craig Blue led the Bulldogs with 14 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Canales aded 110 yards with a score on 15 carries and Gannon Ripke had 109 yards on the ground with two scores.
Ripke also had a TD reception.
Corey Everetts was 7 of 10 passing for 100 yards with three scores. Two of the TD passes went to Nate Timbrook.
The win was the first for Edgerton coach Brody Flegal.
Antwerp 0 6 0 7 - 13
Edgerton 7 26 8 6 - 47
E - Ripke 14-run (Roth kick).
E - Ripke 46-run (kick blocked).
E - Timbrook 28-pass from Everetts (run failed).
E - Blue 1-run (Blue pass).
A - 19-pass (kick blocked).
E - Ripke 23-pass from Everetts (run failed).
E - Timbrook 12-pass from Everetts (Canales run).
E - Canales 2-run (kick blocked).
A - Brewer 11-pass from Altimus (kick good).
Columbus Grove 30, Allen East 21
HARROD — Columbus Grove secured the Northwest Conference East Division championship with a 30-21 road win over Allen East.
Blake Reynolds passed for 249 yards and a touchdown while running for another in the win for the Bulldogs (3-0), which will earn a top seed in the first round of next week's NWC tournament. Gabe Clement caught nine passes for 171 yards and a touchdown while Grove booted three field goals.
Tyler Clum ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third in the loss for the Mustangs (2-1).
Columbus Grove 10 10 3 7 - 30
Allen East 0 14 7 0 - 21
CG – Myers 38-field goal.
CG – Clement 60-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG – Metzger 1-run (Verhoff kick).
AE – Newland 23-pass from Clum (Crumrine kick).
AE – Clum 4-run (Crumrine kick).
CG – Verhoff 26-field goal.
CG – Verhoff 26-field goal.
AE – Clum 1-run (Crumrine kick).
CG – Reynolds 3-run (Verhoff kick).
Ottawa Hills 27, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY – Because of a power outage, Hilltop and Ottawa Hills played one half of football with the Green Bears scoring a 27-0 decision.
Ottawa Hills had Isaac Tavtigian, Blake Gnepper and Sam McCaffery all scored first quarter rushing touchdowns for Ottawa Hills.
Gnepper, finished with 113 yards rushing.
Hilltop was held to four yards of offense.
The Cadets (0-3) will host Northwood next Friday.
Ottawa Hills 20 7 0 0 – 27
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 – 0
OH – Tavtigian 5-run (Duran kick).
OH – Gnepper 81-run (kick blocked).
OH – McCaffery 11-run (Duran kick).
OH – George 8-pass from McGee (Duran kick).
