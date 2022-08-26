Evergreen 41, Montpelier 7
METAMORA – Evergreen moved to 2-0 for the second straight season, outscoring visiting Montpelier 34-0 in the second and third quarters to earn a 41-7 home win.
Evergreen QB Hunter Vaculik had 111 pass yards and a score while rushing for 104 yards on 13 carries and two first-half TDs. Riley Dunbar caught a 56-yard TD pass for the Vikings while Ryder Hudik had an interception return and fumble return for scores, two of three defensive TDs.
Grant Girrell hit Brayden Brink for a 28-yard fourth quarter TD for the first TD of the season for the Locos (0-2) to avoid a second straight shutout.
Montpelier 0 0 0 7 — 7
Evergreen 7 20 14 0 — 41
E - Vaculik 6-run (Hassen kick).
E - Vaculik 1-run (Hassen kick).
E - R.Hudik interception return (Hassen kick).
E - R. Hudik 10-fumble return (kick failed).
E - Pennington fumble return (Hassen kick).
E - Dunbar 56-pass from Vaculik (Hassen kick).
M - Brink 28-pass from Girrell (Grime kick).
Wapakoneta 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
WAPAKONETA — Ottawa-Glandorf dropped their Western Buckeye League contest of the season in a 14-7 defeat on the road against Wapakoneta.
All three scores came in the first quarter. The lone OG score was a 17-yard pass from Landon Morman to Carter Duling. O-G outgained Wapakoneta 218-200 in the loss.
Morman had 157 yards passing and 40 yards rushing to lead the Titans in both categories. Duling led the team in receiving with 58 yards.
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 0 0 0 — 7
Wapakoneta 14 0 0 0 — 14
W — Meckstroth 2-run (Meyer kick).
W — Meckstroth 1-run (Meyer kick).
OG — Duling 17-pass from Morman (Hohenbrink kick).
Parkway 49, North Central 12
ROCKFORD – Parkway brought North Central down to earth after the Eagles’ opening-week victory with a 49-12 victory.
Quin Burt ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for North Central (1-1) while Cameron Laney sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown in the third period to cut the deficit to 28-12 before three unanswered TDs by the Panthers (1-1). Burt finished with 99 rushing yards on five totes.
Parkway QB Fletcher Smith completed 15-of-18 passes for 261 yards and four TDs with no interceptions while running back Eddie Nichols racked up 230 yards and three scores on 14 totes, including a 99-yard touchdown. The Panthers out-gained NC 496-170.
N. Central 0 6 6 0 - 12
Parkway 0 21 21 7 - 49
P - Nichols 99-run (Bruns kick).
P - Berry 54-pass from Smith (Bruns kick).
NC - Q. Burt 66-run (run failed).
P - Green 15-pass from Smith (Bruns kick).
P - May 20-pass from Smith (Bruns kick).
NC - Laney 80-kick return (run failed).
P - Nichols 16-run (Bruns kick).
P - Green 38-pass from Smith (Bruns kick).
P - Nichols 22-run (Bruns kick).
