PERRYSBURG — Napoleon football suffered their second shutout of the season on Friday as they fell to Perrysburg on the road 28-0.
The loss is the Wildcats' fifth to start the season as they fall to 0-5, matching their worst start to a season since 2000.
While the Yellow Jackets were only able to put up 28 in the game, they controlled the game the whole way, outgaining Napoleon 373-123.
Quarterback T.J. Takats led the way for Perrysburg, going 12 of 16 through the air for 193 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 55 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Michael Chipps led the way on the ground for the Wildcats carrying the ball 23 ties for 67 yards. Quarterback Blake Wolf was 4 of 8 through the air for 35 yards.
Perrysburg 28, Napoleon 0
Napoleon 0 0 0 0 - 0
Perrysburg 0 14 7 7 - 0
P- Takats 1-run (Bibb kick).
P- Gagich 19-pass from Takats (Bibb kick).
P- Walendzak 19-run (Bibb kick).
P- Borer 24-pass from Takats (Bibb kick).
Edgerton 57, Paulding 30
Paulding 6 0 18 6 - 30
Edgerton 20 0 22 7 - 57
Toledo Christian 48, Stryker 16
Stryker 0 8 8 0 - 16
Toledo Christian 8 8 16 16 - 48
