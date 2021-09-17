PERRYSBURG — Napoleon football suffered their second shutout of the season on Friday as they fell to Perrysburg on the road 28-0. 

The loss is the Wildcats' fifth to start the season as they fall to 0-5, matching their worst start to a season since 2000. 

While the Yellow Jackets were only able to put up 28 in the game, they controlled the game the whole way, outgaining Napoleon 373-123. 

Quarterback T.J. Takats led the way for Perrysburg, going 12 of 16 through the air for 193 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 55 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. 

Michael Chipps led the way on the ground for the Wildcats carrying the ball 23 ties for 67 yards. Quarterback Blake Wolf was 4 of 8 through the air for 35 yards. 

Perrysburg 28, Napoleon 0

Napoleon 0 0 0 0 - 0

Perrysburg 0 14 7 7 - 0 

P- Takats 1-run (Bibb kick).

P- Gagich 19-pass from Takats (Bibb kick). 

P- Walendzak 19-run (Bibb kick). 

P- Borer 24-pass from Takats (Bibb kick).

Edgerton 57, Paulding 30

Paulding 6 0 18 6 - 30 

Edgerton 20 0 22 7 - 57

Toledo Christian 48, Stryker 16

Stryker 0 8 8 0 - 16

Toledo Christian 8 8 16 16 - 48

