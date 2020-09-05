HOLLAND — Napoleon rolled up 49 points, scoring all seven touchdowns on the grounds, as Tory Strock's Wildcats improved to 2-0 with a dominant 49-21 win at Springfield in Friday football action.
Michael Chipps and Jarrett Gerdeman combined for 252 yards on 40 carries for Napoleon (2-0 NLL), with Gerdeman scoring four times and Chipps twice. Nathan Brubaker scored the other Wildcat TD on a 50-yard scoring scamper.
Taylen Miller rushed for 88 yards and a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns for Springfield (0-2, 0-2 NLL), which trailed 28-0 in the second quarter.
Napoleon 14 21 14 0 - 49
Springfield 0 7 0 14 - 21
N - Chipps 8-run (Grant kick).
N - Gerdeman 1-run (Grant kick).
N - Gerdeman 11-run (Grant kick).
N - Gerdeman 10-run (Grant kick).
S - Langston 9-run (Graham Jr. kick).
N - Brubaker 50-run (Grant kick).
N - Gerdeman 7-run (Grant kick).
N - Chipps 33-run (Grant kick).
S - Miller 16-run (Graham Jr. kick).
S - Miller 1-run (Graham Jr. kick).
Tinora 24, Edgerton 0
EDGERTON — Tinora's Christian Commisso scored a pair of touchdowns on the ground as the Rams stifled Edgerton in a 24-0 shutout victory.
The Rams (1-0, 1-0 GMC) held Edgerton to 160 total yards and forced three turnovers.
Gannon Ripke rushed for 50 yards on nine totes and caught four passes for 49 yards for the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-2 GMC).
Tinora 10 14 0 0 - 24
Edgerton 0 0 0 0 - 0
T - C. Commisso 6-run (Gaines kick).
T - Gaines 22-field goal.
T - Fumble recovery touchdown (Gaines kick).
T - C. Commisso 3-run (Gaines kick).
Fremont (Ind.) 25, Antwerp 15
FREMONT, Ind. — Antwerp crossed state lines for a contest against Fremont (Ind.) and were sent home with a 25-15 defeat.
Jordan Buerkle hauled in seven passes for 129 yards and a touchdown while Chase Clark rushed 11 times for 56 yards and a score for the Archers (0-2).
Carson Flynn rushed for 187 yards and two TDs for Fremont (2-1), while Kameron Colclasure tallied 172 yards and two scores on 15 totes.
Antwerp 0 7 8 0 - 15
Fremont 6 6 6 7 - 25
F - Flynn 22-run (kick failed).
A - Clark 3-run (Clark kick).
F - Flynn 6-run (conversion failed).
F - Colclasure 46-run (conversion failed).
A - Landers 23-pass from Altimus (Buerkle pass from Altimus).
F - Colclasure 58-run (Skorupski kick).
8-man
Holgate 50, Toledo Christian 44
HOLGATE — Holgate and Toledo Christian combined for over 1,000 yards of offense but a Hunter Gerschutz 55-yard TD run was the difference as the Tigers beat the Eagles 50-44 in the first-ever week of Northern 8 Football Conference games.
Gerschutz finished with 300 yards on the ground with four scores. His scoring runs covered 32, 60, 80 and 55 yards. He also caught a 94-yard TD pass from Gavyn Kupfersmith.
Kupfersmith was 8 of 12 passing for 218 yards and three scores.
Toledo Christian 6 22 8 8 - 44
Holgate 8 22 6 14 - 50
TC - 90-pass (conversion failed).
H - Gerschutz 32-run (conversion good).
H - Gerschutz 94-pass from Kupfersmith (McCord pass from Kupfersmith).
TC - Wensink 3-run (conversion good).
H - Gerschutz 60-run (Hohenberger run).
TC - Wensink 73-pass (conversion good).
TC - Wensink 64-pass (conversion failed).
H - McCord 25-pass from Kupfersmith (conversion failed).
H - Medina 49-pass from Kupfersmith (conversion failed).
TC - 23-run (conversion good).
H - Gerschutz 80-run (conversion failed).
TC - Kuhn 29-pass from Wensink (conversion good).
H - Gerschutz 55-run (Kupfersmith run).
Columbus Grove 52, Ada 18
COLUMBUS GROVE — Columbus Grove rolled up 35 first-quarter points and made quick work of visiting Ada, 52-18.
Gabe Clement returned a pair of punts for touchdowns in the first quarter while also catching a 22-yard TD pass for the Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0 NWC). QB Blake Reynolds finished with two TD passes and two touchdown runs in the lopsided win.
Brandon Hull passed for 103 yards and a score while rushing for 173 yards and two TDs for Ada (0-2, 0-2 NWC).
Ada 0 6 0 12 - 18
Col.Grove 35 14 3 0 - 52
CG - Clement 22-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
CG - Reynolds 11-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Clement 34-punt return (Verhoff kick).
CG - Clement 63-punt return (Verhoff kick).
CG - Reynolds 15-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Banal 15-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
A - B. Hull 2-run (kick failed).
CG - Metzger 2-run (Verhoff kick).
CG - Verhoff 32-field goal.
A - B. Hull 69-run (pass failed).
A - K. Hull 10-pass from B. Hull (run failed).
Arlington 36, Pandora-Gilboa 35
PANDORA — A two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete with 10 seconds left in regulation for Pandora-Gilboa as the Rockets fell to visiting Arlington, 36-35.
P-G quarterback Silas Schmenk passed for 297 yards and five scores in the loss for the Rockets (1-1, 1-1 BVC). Bryce Basinger caught 11 balls for 146 yards and two TDs.
Connor Faust rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown in the win for Arlington (2-0, 2-0 BVC).
Arlington 15 7 0 14 - 36
Pandora-Gilboa 0 14 8 13 - 35
A - Foust 51-run (Russell run).
A - Thibaut 19-pass from Price (Frysinger kick).
PG - Burkholder 6-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
PG - Pugh 32-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
A - Fumble return touchdown (Frysinger kick).
PG - Burkholder 3-pass from Schmenk (Morris pass from Schmenk).
PG - Basinger 35-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).
A - Gast 44-run (kick failed).
A - Thibaut 56-run (Foust run).
PG - Basinger 8-pass from Schmenk (pass failed).
Cardinal Stritch 28, Montpelier 14
OREGON — Cardinal Stritch rolled up four rushing touchdowns and held off a late charge from Montpelier for a 28-14 TAAC triumph in a game played at Oregon Clay.
Stritch quarterback Thomas Foust scored three rushing touchdowns for the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 TAAC).
Montpelier fell to 0-1 (0-1 TAAC) on the year. No other statistics were available.
Montpelier 0 0 0 14 - 14
Card. Stritch 0 14 14 0 - 28
CS - Foust 6-run (Heskett kick).
CS - Foust 1-run (Heskett kick).
CS - Morehead 56-run (Heskett kick).
CS - Foust 73-run (Heskett kick).
Edon 61, Hilltop 6
EDON — Bob Olwin scored his first win as Edon coach as the Bombers took care of business, defeating Hilltop 61-6 in TAAC action on Friday.
Drew Gallehue tossed six TD passes, five coming in the first half as the Bombers built a 46-0 halftime lead.
Gallehue finished 18 of 27 for 249 yards. Ten players caught at least one pass for Edon. Dawson Kiess hauled in four passes for 85 yards, with Henley Dye catching six passes for 74 yards. Ethan Steinke and Connor Towers also hauled in TD receptions.
Andyn Haynes scored the lone touchdown for Hilltop (0-2, 0-1 TAAC) on a 63-yard scoring scamper.
Hilltop 0 0 6 0 - 6
Edon 26 20 7 8 - 61
E - Dye 1-run (kick failed).
E - Nester 9-pass from Gallehue (pass failed).
E - Hamrick interception return (Steinke pass from Gallehue).
E - Kiess 6-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).
E - Kiess 48-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue kick).
E - Dye 6-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue kick).
E - Steinke 20-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).
E - Parrish 9-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue kick).
H - Haynes 63-run (run failed).
E - Towers 26-pass from Nester (Farris run).
Elida 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
OTTAWA — A pair of second-quarter touchdowns was enough for Elida as the Bulldogs picked up an upset 14-7 win at Ottawa-Glandorf.
Jacob Balbaugh led the Titans (1-1, 1-1 WBL) with 127 pass yards and 44 rushing yards, with Parker Schnipke adding 39 rush yards and the lone O-G touchdown.
Elida QB Larkin Henderson threw for 105 yards and rushed for 102, including the go-ahead TD on the ground in the second quarter. The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1 WBL) earned first-year head coach Kyle Harmon his first career victory.
Elida 0 14 0 0 - 14
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 0 0 0 - 7
O-G - Schnipke 8-run (Macke kick).
E - Etzkorn 1-run (Long kick).
E - Henderson 7-run (Long kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.