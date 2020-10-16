LEIPSIC — In a one-point game, Leipsic pulled away with a pair of scores before halftime to and eventually scored a 41-13 win over Antwerp in a Division VII second round playoff game.

Antwerp closed the game to 14-13 when Drew Altimus completed a 67-yard TD pass to Parker Moore. Leipsic was able to push the lead back to 28-13 by halftime when Dillan Niese hooked up with Trent Seifker on a 24-yard TD pass, then Seifker closed first half scoring with a two yard run.

Lorenzo Walther, who ran for 221 yards to lead the Vikings, added a 49-yard run.

Niese finished 7-of-17 passing for 104 yards. Seifker caught six of the passes for 95 yards and two scores.

Altimus was 11-of-19 passing for 176 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

Antwerp falls to 1-7. Leipsic improves to 5-3 and will travel to Arlington for a regional semifinal.

Antwerp 7 6 0 0 – 13

Leipsic 14 14 13 0 – 41

A – Moore 16-pass from Altimus (Robinson kick).

L – Niese 53-run (Schroeder kick).

L – Walther 4-run (Schroeder kick).

A – Moore 67-pass from Altimus (kick failed).

L – Siefker 24-pass from Niese (Schroeder kick).

L – Siefker 2-run (Schroeder kick).

L – Walther 49-run (Schroeder kick).

L – Siefker 22-pass from Niese (kick failed).

Paulding 31, Hardin Northern 21

DOLA — Paulding stormed back from a 21-6 halftime hole by outscoring host Hardin Northern 24-0 in the second half to claim a 31-21 road victory in regular season action.

Peyton Beckman threw all three of his touchdown passes in the second half, completing two scores to Caleb Manz in a 339-yard showing. Manz also rushed for two touchdowns and caught three passes for 177 yards. Deyton Price caught a 60-yard TD pass as Paulding moved to 2-6 on the year.

Owen Wetherill rushed for 136 yards and two scores while catching five passes for 89 yards and a touchdown for the Polar Bears (3-5), which have lost four straight.

The Panthers will play another regular-season contest at rival Wayne Trace on Friday, Oct. 23.

Paulding 0 6 19 6 - 31

Hardin Northern 7 14 0 0 - 21

HN – Wetherill 49-pass from Robson (Robson kick).

HN – Wetherill 60-run (Robson kick).

P – C. Manz 34 run (run failed).

HN – Wetherill 12-run (Robson kick).

P – C. Manz 7-pass from Beckman (pass failed).

P – Garcia 7-run (pass failed).

P – Price 60-pass from Beckman (Carnahan kick).

P – C. Manz 39-pass from Beckman (kick failed).

8-man

Holgate 39, Sandusky SMCC 20

HOLGATE — Gavyn Kupfersmith racked up over 300 yards of total offense himself and was responsible for all six Holgate touchdowns in the Tigers' 39-20 win over Sandusky St. Mary's Central Catholic.

Kupfersmith passed for 205 yards and three scores while rushing for 111 yards and three TD's for the Tigers (4-2). Hunter Gerschutz, Xavier McCord and Abe Kelly all caught touchdown passes from Kupfersmith.

SMCC 6 8 6 0 - 20

Holgate 6 14 19 0 - 39

SMCC – 51-pass (conversion failed).

H – Kupfersmith 11-run (conversion failed).

SMCC – 56-run (run good).

H – Gerschutz 60-pass from Kupfersmith (Medina pass from Kupfersmith).

H – McCord 21-pass from Kupfersmith (conversion failed).

H – Kupfersmith 1-run (conversion failed).

SMCC – 70-kick return (conversion failed).

H – Kupfersmith 9-run (conversion failed).

H – Kelly 24-pass from Kupfersmith (Hohenberger kick).

Division VII

Mohawk 26, Pandora-Gilboa 14

PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa took a 14-6 lead into halftime but was shut out in the second half as the Rockets fell to Sycamore Mohawk 26-14 in a D-VII Region 26 second-round playoff game.

Mohawk (6-2) out-rushed P-G 331-20 in the game, led by 253 yards and three touchdowns from Mason Danner. The Warriors will face top-seeded Lima Central Catholic (5-1) in a third-round playoff game.

Silas Schmenk completed 20 passes for 213 yards for P-G (3-4), including 12 passes to Bryce Basinger for 188 yards and a score.

Mohawk 6 0 6 14 - 26

Pandora-Gilboa 7 7 0 0 - 14

M – Danner 3-run (run failed).

P-G – Pugh 20-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).

P-G – Basinger 11-pass from Schmenk (Suter kick).

M – Danner 1-run (pass failed).

M – Fry 44-pass from Snyder (Fry run).

M – Danner 75-run (pass failed).

