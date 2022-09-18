STRYKER — Stryker saw its unbeaten start to the season halted by defending Northern 8 Football Conference champion Toledo Christian on Friday evening, 56-22.
A 28-0 deficit after one quarter was too much for the Panthers (3-1) to overcome as TC (3-1) built up a 49-8 lead at the halftime break. Levi Barnum scored once on the ground for Stryker while catching eight passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns from QB Jacob Cadwell. The Panthers were held to negative-three yards rushing on the day while TC gained 445 yards of offense.
QB Charlie Duck threw four TDs to four different receivers while rushing for 45 yards and two more TDs. Jacob Michalski added 105 yards on the ground.
Tol. Christian 28 21 0 7 - 56
Stryker 0 8 0 14 - 22
TC - Duck 8-run (Koester kick).
TC - Ryan 75-pass from Duck (Koester kick).
TC - Beyer 5-pass from Duck (Koester kick).
TC - Donawa 21-pass from Duck (Koester kick).
TC - Koester 59-pass from Duck (Koester kick).
S - Barnum 1-run (Juillard pass from Cadwell).
TC - Donawa 40-run (Koester kick).
TC - Duck 29-run (Koester kick).
S - Barnum 17-pass from Cadwell (Myers pass from Cadwell).
TC - Sherban 45-pass from Grace (Koester kick).
S - Barnum 44-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
Holgate 44, Danbury 26
DANBURY — After being held scoreless through the first quarter, Holgate ripped off 44 points in the next two stanzas to top Danbury 44-26 in the Tigers’ conference opener.
Isaac DeLong rushed for 130 yards and a pair of touchdowns for Holgate (3-1, 1-0 N8FC) while Caleb Plotts put up 120 yards and three touchdown runs on 17 totes. Aden Corser returned an interception 41 yards to paydirt in the second quarter to send Holgate into the break up 16-6
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.