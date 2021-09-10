Wayne Trace 50, Hicksville 6
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace earned head coach Matt Holden his first win as a varsity head coach in dominant fashion as the Raiders routed Hicksville 50-6 in Friday football action.
Cooper Wenzlick tossed a pair of touchdown passes while rushing for 56 yards and a score and booting a 27-yard field goal. Tucker Antoine caught seven passes for 71 yards and a score in the win for the Raiders (1-3, 1-0 GMC).
Jackson Bergman caught seven passes for 115 yards and a touchdown for Hicksville (0-4, 0-1 GMC), which was held to negative-25 yards rushing with four turnovers.
Hicksville 0 6 0 0 - 6
Wayne Trace 13 17 6 14 - 50
WT – Hildebrand 8-pass from Wenzlick (Wenzlick kick).
WT – Wenzlick 11-run (kick failed).
WT – Antoine 1-pass from Wenzlick (Wenzlick kick).
H – Bergman 31-pass from Klima (pass failed).
WT – Slade 9-run (Wenzlick kick).
WT – Wenzlick 27-field goal.
WT – Pierce 12-run (kick failed).
WT – Thomas 1-run (Morehead kick).
WT – Alejo 32-run (Morehead kick).
Sylvania Northview 27, Napoleon 7
SYLVANIA — Napoleon dropped their Northern Lakes League opener in a 27-7 defeat at the hands of Sylvania Northview on Friday night.
With the loss the Napoleon fall to 0-4 on the season. It is their first 0-4 start since 2000.
Neither team was able to muster any points until Northview’s Brock Williamson 48-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Northview scored 10 more points in the quarter to open up a 17-0 lead and never looked back.
Napoleon’s lone score came via a Michael Chips seven-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Blake Wolf led the Wildcats through the air going 8 of 18 for 103 yards and an interceptions.
Napoleon 0 0 7 0 - 7
Sylvania Northview 0 17 10 - 27
SN- Williamson 48-fumble return (Kasee kick).
SN- Kasee 39-field goal
SN- Schmidt 10-run (Kasee kick).
N- Chipps 7-run (D. Grant kick).
SN- Kasee 28-field goal
SN- Hall 23-pass from Thor (Kasee kick).
New Miami 14, Hilltop 8
NEW MIAMI — Hilltop dropped to 0-4 on the season after a road 14-8 loss in overtime to New Miami.
The victory was New Miami’s first of the season, and their 14 points were their first points of the year.
Wyatt Beltz led the Cadets with 91 yards and their lone touchdown on 12carries. Quarterback Devin Dempsey went 7 of 16 for a 82 yards and an interception. New Miami quarterback Emryk Moffitt went 5 of 13 for six yards and four interceptions in the win.
Hilltop 0 0 8 0 0 - 8
New Miami 0 8 0 0 6 - 14
NM- Strong 8-run (Strong run).
H- Beltz 9 9-run (Haynes run).
NM- Ciavarella 1-run
