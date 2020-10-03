DELPHOS – Kole Wertman and Landon Turnbull combined for six touchdowns as Hicksville scored a 47-20 win at Delphos Jefferson Friday night.
Turnbull finished with 172 yards and Wertman had 145 as the Aces ran for 393 yards in the win.
Hicksville (3-3) will host Woodmore on Saturday in the opening round of the Division VI playoffs.
Hicksville 14 12 8 13 – 47
Del. Jefferson 0 14 6 0 – 20
H – Wertman 2-run (kick failed).
H – Wertman 10-run (Turnbull run).
DJ – Bailey 7-run (kick failed).
H – Turnbull 2-run (kick failed).
DJ – Bailey 8-run (Bailey run).
H – Turnbull 20-run (pass failed).
DJ – Bailey 74-run (pass failed).
H – Turnbull 22-run (Turnbull run).
H – Wertman 42-run (Railing kick).
H – Bergman 56-run (kick failed).
Wayne Trace 52, Antwerp 32
HAVILAND — Wayne Trace tallied a balanced 259 rush yards and 296 passing in a wild 52-32 victory over county rival Antwerp in Green Meadows Conference action.
Trevor Speice completed 7-of-12 passes for the 296 yards for the Raiders (3-3, 2-3 GMC), throwing four TD passes. Specie also rushed for 100 yards and a score on 10 carries. Owen Manz caught three passes for 155 yards and two TDs.
Carson Altimus threw four touchdown passes for the Archers (0-6, 0-5 GMC), tossing scoring passes to Parker Moore, Chase Clark, Jagger Landers and Stephon Walker.
Antwerp 6 6 12 8 - 32
Wayne Trace 20 12 14 6 - 52
WT - Antoine 2-run (kick failed).
WT - Sutton 62-pass from Speice (Sutton pass from Speice).
WT - Manz 41-pass from Speice (pass failed).
A - Moore 20-pass from Altimus (pass failed).
WT - Slade 36-pass from Speice (pass failed).
A - Clark 3-pass from Altimus (pass failed).
WT - Antoine 14-run (pass failed).
A - Landers 29-pass from Altimus (pass failed).
WT - Speice 2-run (pass failed).
A - Hines 1-run (run failed).
WT - Pierce 2-run (Antoine pass from Speice).
WT - Manz 91-pass from Speice (pass failed).
A - Walker 17-pass from Altimus (Hines pass from Altimus).
Columbus Grove 27, Allen East 24
COLUMBUS GROVE – The first NWC Championship game was a classic, as Jackson Schroeder caught a 14-yard scoring pass from Blake Reynolds with 27 seconds left to give Columbus Grove a 27-24 win over Allen East.
It ended what was a wild fourth quarter. Columbus Grove led 20-10 heading into the final period, but the Mustangs grabbed the lead when Tyler Clum scored on a one-yard run with 6:44 left, then Tyler Hershberger caught a 12-yard pass from Clum with 1:43 left to take a 24-20 lead.
Reynolds finished the game 7 of 11 passing for 119 yards. He also had 59 yards rushing. Colin Metzger led the Bulldogs with 98 yards on the ground.
Columbus Grove (6-0) will host the Ottawa Hills/Cardinal Stritch winner next Saturday in the second round of the Division VI playoffs.
Allen East 10 0 0 14 – 24
Col. Grove 0 6 14 7 – 27
AE – Maxwell 8-pass from Clum (Crumrine kick).
AE – Crumrine 39-field goal.
CG – Reynolds 1-run (kick blocked).
CG – Reynolds 1-run (Verhoff kick).
CG – Clement 40-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
AE – Clum 1-run (Crumrine kick).
AE – Hershberger 12-pass from Clum (Crumrine kick).
CG – Schroeder 14-pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick).
Montpelier 27, Hilltop 8
Montpelier was able to score the first four touchdowns of the game in a 27-8 win at home over Hilltop.
Gavin Wurm did most the damage, running for 232 yards and three scores.
Griffin McEwen had the lone Hilltop score.
Montpelier (1-4) will travel to Carey in the first round of the Division VI playoffs next Saturday. Hilltop (0-6) will host Fremont St. Joe’s Friday in a regular season contest.
Hilltop 0 0 0 8 – 8
Montpleier 7 7 0 13 – 27
M – Wurm 1-run (Eitniear kick).
M – Lamontagne 4-run (Eitniear kick).
M – Wurm 3-run (Eitniear kick).
M – Wurm 21-run (kick failed).
H – McEwen 25-run (Baumgartner run).
Leipsic 43, McComb 25
LEIPSIC – The Vikings started slow, but by the third quarter they held a 36-11 lead in a 43-25 win at home over McComb.
Lorenzo Walther ran in a pair of scores for the Vikings. Dillan Niese, who led Leipsic with 94 yards rushing, also had a TD, plus was 10-of-21 passing for 153 yards and two more scores.
Leipsic (3-3) will hist the winner of Antwerp and Waynsfield-Goshen next Friday.
McComb 3 0 8 14 – 25
Leipsic 0 14 22 7 – 43
M – Dishong 24-field goal.
L – Niese 20-run (Schroder kick).
L – Schroeder 27-yard interception return (Schroeder kick).
L – Walther 16-run (Liffick pass from Niese).
L – Liffick 10-pass from Niese (Walther pass from Niese).
L – Siefker 43-pass from Niese (conversion failed).
M – Bailey 24-pass from Dishong (Dillon pass from Dishong).
M – Deal 23-pass from Dishong (pass failed).
L – Walther 1-run (Schroeder kick).
M – Grubb 44-run (Althauser pass from Dishong).
Liberty-Benton 27, Pandora-Gilboa 0
FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton flexed its defensive muscle, shutting out Pandora-Gilboa 27-0 to finish the regular season at 6-0.
Ben Spiess threw for 244 yards and a touchdown in the win for the Eagles (No. 4 Division V), completing eight passes for 109 yards and a score to Mason Richards.
Pandora-Gilboa (2-3) was held to 85 total yards in the loss and committed five turnovers.
Pandora-Gilboa 0 0 0 0 - 0
Liberty-Benton 3 7 17 0 - 27
LB - Doolittle 27-field goal.
LB - Spiess 2-run (Doolittle kick).
LB - Doolittle 33-field goal.
LB - Richards 26-pass from Spiess (Doolittle kick).
LB - Baker 1-run (Doolittle kick).
