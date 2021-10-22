Edon 52, Ottawa Hills 28
EDON — Edon capped off its first Toledo Area Athletic Conference championship in school history with its sixth straight victory, downing Ottawa Hills 52-28.
Drew Gallehue tallied 494 yards and six TDs in the win for the Bombers (9-1, 3-0 TAAC), eclipsing 10,000 career yards passing to become the 12th player in OHSAA history to do so. Gallehue's career total now stands at 10,283 and 3,998 this season with 51 TD passes, putting him in the top 20 all-time for regular season TD tosses.
Hayden Dye led the Bomber receiving corps with seven catches for 187 yards and two scores while Gannon Ripke added nine catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Edon's nine regular-season wins mark the most since a 10-0 regular season in 2002.
Edon 24 8 14 6 - 52
O Hills 7 14 7 0 - 28
OH - Miller 1-run (kick good).
E - Hay. Dye 70-pass from Gallehue (Steinke pass from Gallehue).
E - Ripke 2-pass from Gallehue (Steinke pass from Gallehue).
E - Ripke 22-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).
OH - Perozek 17-pass from Miller (kick good).
E - Hay. Dye 65-pass from Gallehue (Nester pass from Gallehue).
OH - Burke 8-pass from Miller (kick good).
E - Ripke 60-pass from Gallehue (pass failed).
E - He. Dye 3-run (Ha. Dye pass from Gallehue).
OH - George 9-pass from Miller (kick good).
E - Steinke 12-pass from Gallehue (kick failed).
Napoleon 35, Bowling Green 0
NAPOLEON — Napoleon recorded its second straight shutout to end the regular season with four wins in five games to cap the year at 4-6 with a 35-0 blanking of Bowling Green.
Michael Chipps finished over 1,000 yards in his senior season with a 190-yard, three-TD performance for the Wildcats (4-6, 4-3 NLL), which rolled up 337 yards rushing. Andrew Williams added 85 yards and a score on seven totes.
M Hammer had 66 yards rushing on 23 carries in the season finale for BG, which ends the year at 2-8 (2-5 NLL).
Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 - 0
Napoleon 7 14 7 7 - 35
N - Chipps 92-run (Grant kick).
N - Williams 12-run (Grant kick).
N - Rubinstein 7-run (Grant kick).
N - Chipps 2-run (Grant kick).
N - Chipps 23-run (Grant kick).
Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Kenton 0
KENTON — Ottawa-Glandorf put up 423 yards and 41 points in a 41-0 win at Robinson Field in Kenton for the Titans' fourth straight win to cap the regular season.
Landen Jordan was efficient through the air going 11-of-18 for 235 yards and a touchdown for O-G (7-3, 7-2 WBL), which finished as league runners-up behind co-champions Van Wert and Wapakoneta. Ian Fenbert added 116 yards and 116 yards on 15 rushing attempts.
Korbin Johnston paced Kenton going 24-of-28 for 122 passing yards (0-10, 0-9 WBL), which suffered its worst season since a 1-9 campaign in 1985.
O-G 7 27 7 0 - 41
Kenton 0 0 0 0 - 0
OG - Fenbert 10-run (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Fenbert 4-run (Birkemeier kick no good).
OG - Jordan 1-run (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Jordan Kuhlman 22-pass from Jordan (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Jordan 5-run (Birkemeier kick).
OG - Fenbert 4-run (Macke kick).
Waldron (Mich.) 38, Stryker 34
STRYKER — Waldron (Mich.) scored on a 20-yard touchdown pass with just three seconds left in regulation to snare a 38-34 victory over Stryker in eight-man football action on Friday.
Stryker QB Jacob Cadwell fired four touchdown passes in the heartbreaker for Stryker (1-6), which raced out to a 20-0 lead after a Levi Barnum TD run in the second quarter. Waldron then answered back with three straight scores to take a 22-20 lead midway through the third period.
Cadwell found Barnum for a 47-yard strike with about seven minutes left in regulation, one of four total TDs on the day for the Panther wideout. Stryker forced a turnover on downs with two minutes to go but was unable to run out the clock leaving a little over a minute left for the Spartans (6-3) to snare the win.
Waldron 0 16 6 16 - 38
Stryker 12 8 8 6 - 34
S - Barnum 3-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
S - Villanueva 51-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
S- Barnum 27-run (Froelich pass from Cadwell).
W - Perez 2-run (Knepper run).
W - Knepper 2-run (Ghent pass from Knepper).
W - Knepper 31-run (conversion failed).
S - Barnum 3-pass from Cadwell (Damms run).
W - Williams 10-pass from Knepper (Knepper run).
S - Barnum 47-pass from Cadwell (conversion failed).
