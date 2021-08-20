Fort Recovery 39, Wayne Trace 21
HAVILAND — Fort Recovery used a 19-point second-quarter outburst to overcome Wayne Trace 39-21on Friday night.
Caden Grisez led Fort Recovery with 289 yards on 35 carries and five touchdowns on the ground. Cale Rammel threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-19 passing for the Indians as well.
For Wayne Trace, Kyle Slade carried the ball six times for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Pierce notched 20 carries for 81 yards and a SCORES.
Wayne Trace 7 7 7 0 – 21
Fort Recovery 7 19 0 13 – 39
FR - Grisez 32-run (Wendel kick).
WT - Slade 29-run (Wenzlick kick).
WT - Slade 20-run (Wenzlick kick).
FR - Grisez 4-run (Wendel kick).
FR - Grisez 1-run (kick blocked).
FR - Rammel 15-pass to Homan (run failed).
WT - Pierce 1-run (Wenzlick kick).
FR - Grisez 53-run (pass failed).
FR - Grisez 2-run (Wendel kick).
Van Wert 47, Bryan 28
BRYAN — An early 27-0 hole was too much for Bryan to overcome as the Bears dropped a 47-28 home decision to defending Division IV state champion and longtime rival Van Wert in area football action on Friday.
Van Wert QB Aiden Pratt was responsible for all seven touchdowns (four pass, three run) for the Cougars, throwing TD passes to four different receivers.
Korbin Shepherd rushed for 121 yards and two TDs in the setback for Bryan (0-1) while Trenton Wolfe caught three passes for 76 yards and a score.
Van Wert 20 7 13 7 - 47
Bryan 0 7 14 7 - 28
VW - Gunter 55-pass from A. Pratt (Pratt kick).
VW - Jackson 9-pass from A. Pratt (Pratt kick).
VW - Parker 3-pass from A. Pratt (kick failed).
VW - A. Pratt 15-run (Pratt kick).
B - Phillips fumble recovery (Brown kick).
VW - A. Pratt 1-run (kick failed).
B - Shepherd 7-run (Brown kick).
VW - C. Pratt 18-pass from A. Pratt (conversion failed).
B - Wolfe 55-pass from Kepler (Brown kick).
B - Shepherd 3-run (Brown kick).
VW - A. Pratt 18-run (Pratt kick).
Archbold 27, Genoa 0
GENOA — DJ Newman racked up 305 yards of total offense for Archbold as the Bluestreaks blanked Genoa 27-0.
Newman passed for 146 yards and two scores, both to senior Charlie Krieger, while rushing for 159 yards and another TD for Archbold (1-0).
The Comets (0-1) were held to 111 yards of total offense, averaging 2.4 yards per play.
Archbold 6 7 0 14 - 27
Genoa 0 0 0 0 - 0
A - Newman 64-run (kick failed).
A - Krieger 15-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A - Kreiger 18-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A - Dominique 5-run (Kern kick).
Eastwood 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 19
PEMBERVILLE — Despite out-gaining Eastwood in total offense, Ottawa-Glandorf came out on the rough end of a 42-19 thumping at the hands of the Eagles.
Bryce Koprowski-Kistner rumbled for 125 yards and two scores for Eastwood (1-0) while QB Lake Boos was 9-12 for 157 yards and three scores.
Colin White caught eight passes for 135 yards and two TDs while Caleb Kuhlman had five catches for 145 yards and a score for Ottawa-Glandorf (0-1), which managed just 53 yards rushing on 18 totes.
Ottawa-Glandorf 0 7 0 12 - 19
Eastwood 7 21 7 7 - 42
E - Koprowski-Kistner 27-run (Rothenbuhler kick).
E - C. Boos 6-run (kick blocked).
E - Arntson 24-pass from L. Boos (C. Boos pass from L. Boos).
E - Arntson 3-pass from L. Boos (Rothenbuhler kick).
O-G - White 36-pass from Jordan (Kuhlman kick).
E - C. Boos 20-pass from L. Boos (Rothenbuhler kick).
O-G - White 22-pass from Kuhlman (kick failed).
O-G - Kuhlman 56-pass from Jordan (pass failed).
E - Koprowski-Kistner 44-run (Rothenbuhler kick).
