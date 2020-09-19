Archbold 44, Evergreen 0
METAMORA — Archbold out-gained Evergreen by a 412-59 margin as the unbeaten Bluestreaks moved to 4-0 with a 44-0 road NWOAL victory.
D.J. Newman had a standout dual threat outing for the Streaks (4-0 NWOAL), completing 11-of-12 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 80 yards on nine carries and two more scores. Caleb Hogrefe added seven carries, 87 yards and two Tds.
Evergreen fell to 0-4 (0-4 NWOAL) on the year.
Archbold 21 13 7 3 - 44
Evergreen 0 0 0 0 - 0
A – Cruz 35-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A – Newman 1-run (Kern kick).
A – Cruz 21-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A - Newman 4-run (Kern kick).
A – Hogrefe 5-run (kick failed).
A – Hogrefe 46-run (Kern kick).
A – Kern 18-field goal.
Edon 46, Montpelier 20
MONTPELIER – Drew Gallehue continued to have the hot hand for Edon, hitting on 16 of 21 passes for 235 yards with five scores as the Bombers went to Montpelier and scored a 46-20 win over the Locos.
Caden Nester had three of the TD passes. Henley Dye added 49 yards rushing and a score.
Montpelier quarterback Landon Brigle completed 4 of 11 passes for 104 yards with two touchdowns. Jacon Lamontagne led Montpelier with 79 yards rushing. Collin Crisenbery added 67 rushing yards and a score.
Edon (3-1) hosts Nortwood next week. Montpelier (0-3) hosts Ottawa Hills.
Edon 24 16 6 0 – 46
Montpelier 14 0 0 6 – 20
E – Nester 20-pass from Gallehue (Gallehue run).
M – Crisenbery 61-run (run failed).
E – Nester 10-pass from Gallehue (Kiess pass).
M – Yahraus 58-pass from Brigle (Altaffer pass).
E – Nester 15-pass from Gallehue (Hamrick pass).
E – Dye 72-pass from Gallehue Dye pass).
E – Kiess 20-pass from Gallehue (Dye pass).
E – Dye 1-run (kick failed).
M – Crisenbery 23-pass from Brigle (kick failed).
Delta 44, Swanton 0
DELTA – After a slow start, Delta rolled in the second quarter to score a 44-0 win over Swanton to take control of the Iron Kettle.
Josh Tresnan-Reighard had two touchdown runs, plus added an interception return.
Shawn Cook and Jerremiah Wolford added TD runs for the Panthers.
Delta (2-2) plays at Wauseon next week. Swanton (0-4) hosts Archbold.
Swanton 0 0 0 0 – 0
Delta 7 16 14 7 – 44
D – Cook 1-run (Kohlhofer kick).
D – Perry 5-fumble return (Kohlhofer kick).
D – Tresnan-Reighard 6-run (kick failed).
D – Kohlhofer 36-field goal.
D – Tresnan-Reighard 7-run (Kohlhofer kick).
D – Tresnan-Reighard 15-interception return (Kohlhofer kick).
D – Wolford 3-run (Smithers kick).
Ottawa-Glandorf 20, Lima Bath 17
BATH TWP. - Ottawa-Glandorf rallied from a 17-7 deficit to score a 20-17 win over Lima Bath in WBL action.
Jacob Balbaugh fired TD passes of 59 and 15 yards to Will Kaufman in the second half to complete the Titan comeback.
Balbaugh finished 17-of-25 passing for 229 yards. He overcame two interceptions in the win. He also led the team with 37 yards rushing.
Kaufman led the Titans with six catches for 106 yards.
Ottawa-Glandorf (3-1) will host Van Wert.
Ottawa-Glandforf 0 7 7 6 – 20
Lima Bath 10 0 7 0 – 17
B – Liles 29-field goal.
B – Armentrout 18-pass from Fleharty (Liles kick).
OG – Schnipke 1-run (Birkemeier kick).
B – Fleharty 3-run (Liles kick).
OG – Kaufman 59-pass from Balbaugh (Birkemeier kick).
OG – Kaufman 15-pass from Balbaugh (Birkemeier kick).
NWC Tournament
Allen East 50, Paulding 14
HARROD — Allen East scored the game's first four touchdowns and rolled up over 500 yards of offense as the Mustangs routed Paulding 50-14 in the first round of the Northwest Conference tournament.
Tyler Clum passed for 239 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Mustangs (3-1), which will face Spencerville in the NWC Tournament semifinals. Blake Hershberger added 141 yards rushing with three scores.
Adrian Manz caught a pair of TD passes from Payton Beckman for Paulding (1-3). The Panthers will take on a non-conference opponent to be determined next week, as the Crestview-Bluffton NWC Tournament contest that the Panthers would have faced the loser of.
Paulding 0 8 6 0 - 14
Allen East 22 14 14 0 - 50
AE – B. Hershberger 6-run (Crumrine run).
AE – B. Hershberger 13-run (Crumrine kick).
AE – B. Hershberger 15-run (Crumrine kick).
AE – Young 79-pass from Clum (Crumrine kick).
P – A. Manz 5-pass from Beckman (Beckman run).
AE – Hoel 2-run (Crumrine kick).
AE – Crumrine 20-pass from Clum (Crumrine kick).
P – A. Manz 29-pass from Beckman (run failed).
AE – J. Hershberger 11-run (Crumrine kick).
Arlington 43, Leipsic 0
ARLINGTON — Arlington kept Leipsic out of the end-zone, stifling their Blanchard Valley Conference rivals in a 43-0 league win.
Noah Thibaut rushed for 206 yards and two scores and caught a TD pass for the Red Devils (4-0, 4-0 BVC).
Dillan Niese threw for 128 yards in the loss for Leipsic, which fell to 2-2 (2-2 BVC).
Leipsic 0 0 0 0 - 0
Arlington 7 22 14 0 - 43
A – Thibaut 62-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Thibaut 73-run (Price run).
A – Gast 1-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Foust 6-run (Frysinger kick).
A – Thibaut 24-pass from Price (Frysinger kick).
A – Romick 9-run (Frysinger kick).
