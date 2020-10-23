Football-Carousel-1-.jpg

EDON — Hicksville kept pace in a non-league clash with Edon at Leanne Field on Friday night but five touchdown passes from Bomber quarterback Drew Gallehue were too much to overcome as Edon won a wild one, 56-36.

Gallehue hit sophomore Caden Nester and senior Dawson Kiess twice for touchdowns while connecting with junior Hayden Dye for a 71-yard score in the third quarter in the scoreboard-scorcher for Edon (6-3).

Kole Wertman was a wrecking crew for Hicksville (4-5), leading off the scoring fest with a 73-yard TD run in the first period while adding a 65-yard scoring scamper and a 75-yard kick return in the setback. Junior Jackson Bergman saw a majority of time under center and found senior Landon Turnbull for a fourth-quarter TD while rushing for another score.

Edon is slated to face Hilltop in a non-league contest on Friday in West Unity while Hicksville will cap its season at Antwerp to round out its Green Meadows Conference slate.

Hicksville 8 13 7 8 - 36

Edon 12 24 6 14 - 56

H - Wertman 73-run (Bergman run).

E - Nester 39-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).

E - Kiess 21-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).

H - Bergman 39-run (Perez kick).

E - Gallehue 1-run (conversion good).

H - Wertman 75-kick return (kick failed).

E - Kiess 17-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).

E - Nester 8-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).

H - Wertman 65-run (Perez kick).

E - Dye 71-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).

E - Dye 4-run (conversion good).

H - Turnbull 33-pass from Bergman (Turnbull run).

E - Parrish 3-run (kick failed).

Antwerp 42, Hilltop 8

ANTWERP – Leading 6-0, Antwerp exploded for 24 points in the second quarter to take a 30-0 lead into halftime in an eventual 42-8 win at home against Hilltop.

Chase Clark scored in the opening quarter on a six-yard run. Clark led the Archers (2-7) with 53 yards rushing.

Quarterback Carson Altimus threw three TD passes in the second quarter, hitting Dylan Hines, Stephon Walker and Kaden Recker. Altimus finished the game 17-of-24 passing for 237 yards with three scores.

Hilltop (0-8) was held to 81 yards of offense. The lone score from the Cadets came on a 66-yard run from Isaac Baumgartner on a fake punt.

Hilltop 0 0 0 8 – 8

Antwerp 6 24 9 3 – 42

A – Clark 6-run (kick failed).

A – Hines 14-pass from Altimus (run failed).

A – Walker 6-pass from Altimus (pass failed).

A – Lichty 2-run (pass failed).

A – Recker 2-pass from Altimus (pass failed).

A – Buehrer 1-run (Robinson kick).

A – Safety, Hines tackles Whitman in end zone.

A – Robinson 28-field goal.

H – Baumgartner 66-run.

Evergreen 34, Swanton 14

METAMORA – Brock Hudik and Payton Boucher each rushed for over 100 yards, combining for three scores, as Evergreen won for the first time this season with a 34-14 win at home over Swanton.

Hudik rushed for 163 yards and two scores, while Boucher added 138 and one score for the Vikings (1-8), which snapped a 13-game losing streak. Boucher was also 5-of-8 passing for 28 yards with two more TDs, with one going to Hudik and one to Jacob Riggs.

Swanton quarterback Trent Weigel was 18-of-27 passing for 172 yards with a TD to Kayden Davis. Weigel also had a two-yard scoring run for the Bulldogs (1-8).

Swanton 0 0 7 7 – 14

Evergreen 14 7 6 7 – 34

E – Hudin 28-run (Peete kick).

E – Boucher 65-run (Peete kick).

E – Hudik 12-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).

S – Davis 14-pass from Weigel (Hensley kick).

E – Riggs 12-pass from Boucher (kick failed).

S – Weigel 2-run (Hensley kick).

E – Hudik 9-run (Peete kick).

Pandora-Gilboa 21, Delphos St. John’s 20

DELPHOS – A blocked extra point was the difference in the game as Pandora-Gilboa traveled to Delphos and left with a 21-20 win over St. John’s.

Brady Kemer’s only touchdown pass in the game was a 25-yarder to Nolan Schwinnen with 6:33 to play to cut into a Pandora-Gilboa lead. Needing the extra point to tie, the kick was missed and the Rockets (4-4) held on for the win over the host Blue Jays (2-6).

The Rockets needed a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to forge ahead. Trailing 14-7, Bryce Basinger took a punt back 75 yards early in the final quarter to tie the game. Under two minutes later, Ethan Luginbill scored from eight yards out to put Pandora-Gilboa in front.

Basinger also had an interception on defense.

P-G 7 0 0 14 – 21

DSJ 0 7 7 6 – 20

P-G – Schmenk 1-run (Suter kick).

DSJ – Schulte 4-run (Martin kick).

DSJ – Paddubny 1-run (Martin kick).

P-G – Basinger 75-punt return (Suter kick).

P-G – Luginbill 8-run (Suter kick).

DSJ – Schwinnen 25-pass from Kemer (kick blocked).

Load comments