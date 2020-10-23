EDON — Hicksville kept pace in a non-league clash with Edon at Leanne Field on Friday night but five touchdown passes from Bomber quarterback Drew Gallehue were too much to overcome as Edon won a wild one, 56-36.
Gallehue hit sophomore Caden Nester and senior Dawson Kiess twice for touchdowns while connecting with junior Hayden Dye for a 71-yard score in the third quarter in the scoreboard-scorcher for Edon (6-3).
Kole Wertman was a wrecking crew for Hicksville (4-5), leading off the scoring fest with a 73-yard TD run in the first period while adding a 65-yard scoring scamper and a 75-yard kick return in the setback. Junior Jackson Bergman saw a majority of time under center and found senior Landon Turnbull for a fourth-quarter TD while rushing for another score.
Edon is slated to face Hilltop in a non-league contest on Friday in West Unity while Hicksville will cap its season at Antwerp to round out its Green Meadows Conference slate.
Hicksville 8 13 7 8 - 36
Edon 12 24 6 14 - 56
H - Wertman 73-run (Bergman run).
E - Nester 39-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
E - Kiess 21-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
H - Bergman 39-run (Perez kick).
E - Gallehue 1-run (conversion good).
H - Wertman 75-kick return (kick failed).
E - Kiess 17-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).
E - Nester 8-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).
H - Wertman 65-run (Perez kick).
E - Dye 71-pass from Gallehue (conversion failed).
E - Dye 4-run (conversion good).
H - Turnbull 33-pass from Bergman (Turnbull run).
E - Parrish 3-run (kick failed).
Antwerp 42, Hilltop 8
ANTWERP – Leading 6-0, Antwerp exploded for 24 points in the second quarter to take a 30-0 lead into halftime in an eventual 42-8 win at home against Hilltop.
Chase Clark scored in the opening quarter on a six-yard run. Clark led the Archers (2-7) with 53 yards rushing.
Quarterback Carson Altimus threw three TD passes in the second quarter, hitting Dylan Hines, Stephon Walker and Kaden Recker. Altimus finished the game 17-of-24 passing for 237 yards with three scores.
Hilltop (0-8) was held to 81 yards of offense. The lone score from the Cadets came on a 66-yard run from Isaac Baumgartner on a fake punt.
Hilltop 0 0 0 8 – 8
Antwerp 6 24 9 3 – 42
A – Clark 6-run (kick failed).
A – Hines 14-pass from Altimus (run failed).
A – Walker 6-pass from Altimus (pass failed).
A – Lichty 2-run (pass failed).
A – Recker 2-pass from Altimus (pass failed).
A – Buehrer 1-run (Robinson kick).
A – Safety, Hines tackles Whitman in end zone.
A – Robinson 28-field goal.
H – Baumgartner 66-run.
Evergreen 34, Swanton 14
METAMORA – Brock Hudik and Payton Boucher each rushed for over 100 yards, combining for three scores, as Evergreen won for the first time this season with a 34-14 win at home over Swanton.
Hudik rushed for 163 yards and two scores, while Boucher added 138 and one score for the Vikings (1-8), which snapped a 13-game losing streak. Boucher was also 5-of-8 passing for 28 yards with two more TDs, with one going to Hudik and one to Jacob Riggs.
Swanton quarterback Trent Weigel was 18-of-27 passing for 172 yards with a TD to Kayden Davis. Weigel also had a two-yard scoring run for the Bulldogs (1-8).
Swanton 0 0 7 7 – 14
Evergreen 14 7 6 7 – 34
E – Hudin 28-run (Peete kick).
E – Boucher 65-run (Peete kick).
E – Hudik 12-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
S – Davis 14-pass from Weigel (Hensley kick).
E – Riggs 12-pass from Boucher (kick failed).
S – Weigel 2-run (Hensley kick).
E – Hudik 9-run (Peete kick).
Pandora-Gilboa 21, Delphos St. John’s 20
DELPHOS – A blocked extra point was the difference in the game as Pandora-Gilboa traveled to Delphos and left with a 21-20 win over St. John’s.
Brady Kemer’s only touchdown pass in the game was a 25-yarder to Nolan Schwinnen with 6:33 to play to cut into a Pandora-Gilboa lead. Needing the extra point to tie, the kick was missed and the Rockets (4-4) held on for the win over the host Blue Jays (2-6).
The Rockets needed a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to forge ahead. Trailing 14-7, Bryce Basinger took a punt back 75 yards early in the final quarter to tie the game. Under two minutes later, Ethan Luginbill scored from eight yards out to put Pandora-Gilboa in front.
Basinger also had an interception on defense.
P-G 7 0 0 14 – 21
DSJ 0 7 7 6 – 20
P-G – Schmenk 1-run (Suter kick).
DSJ – Schulte 4-run (Martin kick).
DSJ – Paddubny 1-run (Martin kick).
P-G – Basinger 75-punt return (Suter kick).
P-G – Luginbill 8-run (Suter kick).
DSJ – Schwinnen 25-pass from Kemer (kick blocked).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.