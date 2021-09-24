EDON — Edon quarterback Drew Gallehue found Caden Nester for a go-ahead touchdown with 4:17 left in the fourth quarter as Edon rallied with 16 final-stanza points to knock off Fort Loramie 24-21 in Friday high school football action.

Gallehue finished with 363 yards on 26-of-40 passing with three TDs while rushing for another score in the win for the Bombers (5-1). Gannon Ripke finished with 11 receptions for 198 yards and a 60-yard reception to cut the deficit to 21-16 with 9:02 left in the ballgame.

Caleb Maurer threw three TD passes for the Redskins (2-4) in a 195-yard effort, all three scores going to top wideout Logan Eilerman.

Edon 8 0 0 16 - 24

Fort Loramie 7 7 7 0 - 21

FL - Eilerman 25-pass from Maurer (Bolin kick).

E - Gallehue 1-run (conversion good).

FL - Eilerman 9-pass from Maurer (Bolin kick).

FL - Eilerman 20-pass from Maurer (Bolin kick).

E - Ripke 60-pass from Gallehue (conversion good).

E - Nester pass from Gallehue (conversion good).

Northwood 57, Hilltop 0

Hilltop 0 0 0 0 - 0 

Northwood 20 30 7 0 - 57

NORTHWOOD — Hilltop dropped their sixth game of the season in a 57-0 loss to Northwood. 

The Cadets were outgained 259-22 and had -18 rushing yards. They were led through the air by Branson Heisey who went 5-of-20 for 40 yards and four interceptions. 

Northwood's Mickey Asa, Zaegan Byington and Luke Szekeres each scored two rushing touchdowns. 

N- Asad 51-run (Byington run). 

N- Safety

N- Safety

N- Cruz 26-pass from Smith (Byington run). 

N- Byington 3-run (Smith run). 

N- Asad 5-run (Gutekunst kikc).

N- Byington 22-run (Byington pass from Gutekunst).

N- Szekeres 24-run (Gutekunst kick).

N- Szekeres 15-run (Gutekunst kick).

St. Joseph Central Catholic 18, Montpelier 12

St. Joseph Central Catholic 0 6 0 12 - 18

Montpelier 0 6 0 6 - 12

