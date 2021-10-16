KANSAS — Gannon Ripke was responsible for all five Edon touchdowns as the Bombers ripped off their fifth straight victory by claiming a 38-24 road victory over Lakota in Friday football action received after press time.
Ripke had three carries for 18 yards and a pair of touchdowns while hauling in eight passes for 227 yards and three more scores for Edon (8-1). QB Drew Gallehue completed 19-of-32 passes for 380 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Hayden Dye tallied six catches for 115 yards.
Edon 8 14 8 8 - 38
Lakota 0 13 0 11 -24
Cardinal Stritch 49, Hilltop 0
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 - 0
Cardinal Stritch 14 28 7 0 - 49
CS - Brown 23-pass from Foust (Haskett kick).
CS - Foust 38-run (Haskett kick).
CS - Hayden 6-run (Kick no good).
CS - Foust 10-run (Kick Blocked).
CS - Price 22-run (Haskett kick).
CS - Price Int Return (Kick no good).
CS - Haskell 37-field goal.
CS - Hayden 15-run (Haskett kick).
Britton-Deerfield (Mich.) 75, Stryker 0
BRITTON, Mich. — Stryker ran into a buzzsaw north of the border against Britton-Deerfield (Mich.), falling 75-0 to the Division 8 No. 9 Patriots, 75-0.
Stryker was held to 29 passing yards and negative-55 yards on the ground in the setback, managing one first down.
Quarterback Nico Johnson passed for 110 yards and three TDs while rushing for 170 yards and three scores on 12 rushes for Britton-Deerfield (8-0), which has outscored opponents 430-44 this season.
Stryker 0 0 0 0 - 0
Britton-Deerfield 24 30 14 7 - 75
BD - Hauser 13-pass from N. Johnson (N. Johnson run).
BD - Johnson 3-run (N. Johnson run).
BD - Wayne 10-run (N. Johnson run).
BD - Mueller 12-pass from N. Johnson (Wayne run).
BD - N. Johnson 34-run (Wiser run).
BD - Wayne 30-run (run failed).
BD - Mueller 22-pass from N. Johnson (N. Johnson run).
BD - N. Johnson 54-run (N. Johnson run).
BD - Wiser 25-run (run failed).
BD - T. Johnson 1-run (N. Johnson kick).
