EDGERTON — Edgerton racked up a 22-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 42-0 victory over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic on Friday to move to 4-0 on the year.
Hunter Prince tallied 126 yards and two TDs on 17 totes for the No. 10 Bulldogs, which outgained the Crimson Flashes 409-86.
Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic finished with negative-1 yards rushing in the loss, which drops the squad to 1-3 on the season.
Fremont SJCC 0 0 0 0 - 0
Edgerton 22 8 12 0 - 42
E - Prince 7-run (Prince run).
E - Showalter 11-pass from Cape (Ripke run).
E - Ripke 37-pass from Cape (run failed).
E - Prince 3-run (Prince run).
E - Blue 59-run (run failed).
E - Showalter 8-pass from Cape (kick failed).
Holgate 50, Sandusky St. Mary's 13
HOLGATE — Holgate jumped out to a 44-0 lead and never looked back in a 50-13 win against Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic Friday night in eight-man football action.
Ethan Altman got the scoring started for the Tigers with a 40-yard first-quarter scoring run. Gavyn Kupfersmith added a pair of passing touchdowns to Hunter Gerschutz.
Jeradt Nagel and Abe Kelly added scores in the win.
Holgate (4-0) hosts Toledo Christian next week.
Spencerville 44, Paulding 20
SPENCERVILLE — A stingy Spencerville defense held Paulding to just 25 yards rushing as the Bearcats earned a 44-20 Northwest Conference victory.
Payton Beckman racked up 232 passing yards and two TDs for the Panthers (1-3, 0-1 NWC), including five completions for 111 yards and a score to Dominic Carnahan.
Spencerville evened its mark at 2-2 (1-0 NWC) on the year, thanks to 341 yards rushing.
Paulding 7 0 7 6 - 20
Spencerville 7 20 10 7 - 44
P - Manz 70-pass from Beckman (Edwards kick).
S - Grigsby 30-run (Layman kick).
S - Lotz 28-run (Layman kick).
S - Grigsby 47-run (Layman kick).
S - Bowers 2-run (Layman kick).
P - Deisler 1-run (Edwards kick).
S - Layman 26-field goal.
S - Lotz 47-punt return (Layman kick).
S - Henline 3-run (Layman kick).
P - Carnahan 7-pass from Beckman (conversion failed).
Northwood 52, Edon 12
NORTHWOOD — Northwood quarterback Jay Moten completed all eight passes he attempted for 224 yards and two scores as Northwood blitzed Edon 52-12 in both teams' TAAC opener.
Anthony Williams also added 127 yards and two scores for the 4-0 Rangers (1-0 TAAC).
Edon slipped to 1-3 (0-1 TAAC).
Edon 6 0 0 6 - 12
Northwood 8 37 7 0 - 52
N - Dempsey 3-run (Cole run).
E - Gallehue 1-run (conversion failed).
N - Moten 1-run (Dempsey run).
N - Dempsey 64-pass from Moten (run failed).
N - Williams 57-run (Cole run).
N - Hannum 42-interception return (Cole run).
N - Cole 55-pass from Moten (Dempsey kick).
N - Williams 49-run (Dempsey kick).
E - Parrish 4-run (conversion failed).
Ottawa Hills 35, Stryker 0
OTTAWA HILLS — Ottawa Hills jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 35-0 win over Stryker to open the TAAC season.
Blake Gnepper raced 53 yards for a score while also returning a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown for the Green Bears (3-1, 1-0 TAAC).
Stryker falls to 0-4 (0-1 TAAC) on the year.
Stryker 0 0 0 0 - 0
Ottawa Hills 21 14 0 0 - 35
