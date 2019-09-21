EDGERTON — Edgerton racked up a 22-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 42-0 victory over Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic on Friday to move to 4-0 on the year.

Hunter Prince tallied 126 yards and two TDs on 17 totes for the No. 10 Bulldogs, which outgained the Crimson Flashes 409-86.

Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic finished with negative-1 yards rushing in the loss, which drops the squad to 1-3 on the season.

Fremont SJCC  0  0  0  0  -  0

Edgerton  22  8  12  0  -  42

E - Prince 7-run (Prince run).

E - Showalter 11-pass from Cape (Ripke run).

E - Ripke 37-pass from Cape (run failed).

E - Prince 3-run (Prince run).

E - Blue 59-run (run failed).

E - Showalter 8-pass from Cape (kick failed).

Holgate 50, Sandusky St. Mary's 13

HOLGATE — Holgate jumped out to a 44-0 lead and never looked back in a 50-13 win against Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic Friday night in eight-man football action.

Ethan Altman got the scoring started for the Tigers with a 40-yard first-quarter scoring run. Gavyn Kupfersmith added a pair of passing touchdowns to Hunter Gerschutz.

Jeradt Nagel and Abe Kelly added scores in the win.

Holgate (4-0) hosts Toledo Christian next week.

Spencerville 44, Paulding 20

SPENCERVILLE — A stingy Spencerville defense held Paulding to just 25 yards rushing as the Bearcats earned a 44-20 Northwest Conference victory.

Payton Beckman racked up 232 passing yards and two TDs for the Panthers (1-3, 0-1 NWC), including five completions for 111 yards and a score to Dominic Carnahan.

Spencerville evened its mark at 2-2 (1-0 NWC) on the year, thanks to 341 yards rushing.

Paulding  7  0  7  6  -  20

Spencerville  7  20  10  7  -  44

P - Manz 70-pass from Beckman (Edwards kick).

S - Grigsby 30-run (Layman kick).

S - Lotz 28-run (Layman kick).

S - Grigsby 47-run (Layman kick).

S - Bowers 2-run (Layman kick).

P - Deisler 1-run (Edwards kick).

S - Layman 26-field goal.

S - Lotz 47-punt return (Layman kick).

S - Henline 3-run (Layman kick).

P - Carnahan 7-pass from Beckman (conversion failed).

Northwood 52, Edon 12

NORTHWOOD —  Northwood quarterback Jay Moten completed all eight passes he attempted for 224 yards and two scores as Northwood blitzed Edon 52-12 in both teams' TAAC opener.

Anthony Williams also added 127 yards and two scores for the 4-0 Rangers (1-0 TAAC).

Edon slipped to 1-3 (0-1 TAAC).

Edon  6  0  0  6  -  12

Northwood  8  37  7  0  -  52

N - Dempsey 3-run (Cole run).

E - Gallehue 1-run (conversion failed).

N - Moten 1-run (Dempsey run).

N - Dempsey 64-pass from Moten (run failed).

N - Williams 57-run (Cole run).

N - Hannum 42-interception return (Cole run).

N - Cole 55-pass from Moten (Dempsey kick).

N - Williams 49-run (Dempsey kick).

E - Parrish 4-run (conversion failed).

Ottawa Hills 35, Stryker 0

OTTAWA HILLS — Ottawa Hills jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 35-0 win over Stryker to open the TAAC season.

Blake Gnepper raced 53 yards for a score while also returning a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown for the Green Bears (3-1, 1-0 TAAC).

Stryker falls to 0-4 (0-1 TAAC) on the year.

Stryker 0 0 0 0 - 0

Ottawa Hills 21 14 0 0 - 35

