HAVILAND — Edgerton ground out 394 yards on the ground and won a wild 56-32 Green Meadows Conference capper over host Wayne Trace.

Gannon Ripke rolled up 151 yards and two TDs on just nine carries in the win for the 5-3 Bulldogs (3-3 GMC), which had not played since Oct. 9. Craig Blue added 141 yards and a score on 15 totes.

Trevor Speice threw three TD passes in his final game for the Raiders, which end the year at 5-5 (2-4 GMC).

Edgerton  20  12  16  8  -  56

Wayne Trace  8  12  0  12  -  32

E - Ripke 1-run (C. Blue run).

E - Canales 1-run (run failed).

E - Ripke 32-pass from Everetts (run failed).

WT - Sutton 25-pass from Speice (Cox pass from Speice).

E - C. Blue 54-run (run failed).

WT - Speice 6-run (pass failed).

E - Everetts 4-run (kick failed).

WT - Manz 5-pass from Speice (pass failed).

E - Ripke 64-run (Canales run).

E - C. Blue 18-pass from Everetts (Ripke run).

WT - Sutton 40-pass from Speice (pass failed).

E - Q. Blue 10-run (Q. Blue run).

WT - Winans 66-pass from Wenzlick (pass failed).

Paulding 56, Edon 50 (2OT)

PAULDING – The hosts got the final score and two-point conversion to end the first overtime, then the only score in the second overtime, to score a 56-50 win over Edon.

Edon 26 8 0 8 8 0 – 50

Paulding 14 6 14 8 8 6 – 56

E – Steinke 15-pass from Gallehue

E – Nester 99-interception return

E – Gallehue 1-run

E – Dye 10-pass from Gallehue

E – Kiess 18-pass from Gallehue

E – Parrish 45-run

E – Parrish 10-run

