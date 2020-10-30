HAVILAND — Edgerton ground out 394 yards on the ground and won a wild 56-32 Green Meadows Conference capper over host Wayne Trace.
Gannon Ripke rolled up 151 yards and two TDs on just nine carries in the win for the 5-3 Bulldogs (3-3 GMC), which had not played since Oct. 9. Craig Blue added 141 yards and a score on 15 totes.
Trevor Speice threw three TD passes in his final game for the Raiders, which end the year at 5-5 (2-4 GMC).
Edgerton 20 12 16 8 - 56
Wayne Trace 8 12 0 12 - 32
E - Ripke 1-run (C. Blue run).
E - Canales 1-run (run failed).
E - Ripke 32-pass from Everetts (run failed).
WT - Sutton 25-pass from Speice (Cox pass from Speice).
E - C. Blue 54-run (run failed).
WT - Speice 6-run (pass failed).
E - Everetts 4-run (kick failed).
WT - Manz 5-pass from Speice (pass failed).
E - Ripke 64-run (Canales run).
E - C. Blue 18-pass from Everetts (Ripke run).
WT - Sutton 40-pass from Speice (pass failed).
E - Q. Blue 10-run (Q. Blue run).
WT - Winans 66-pass from Wenzlick (pass failed).
Paulding 56, Edon 50 (2OT)
PAULDING – The hosts got the final score and two-point conversion to end the first overtime, then the only score in the second overtime, to score a 56-50 win over Edon.
Edon 26 8 0 8 8 0 – 50
Paulding 14 6 14 8 8 6 – 56
E – Steinke 15-pass from Gallehue
E – Nester 99-interception return
P -
E – Gallehue 1-run
P -
E – Dye 10-pass from Gallehue
P -
E – Kiess 18-pass from Gallehue
P -
E – Parrish 45-run
P -
E – Parrish 10-run
P -
P -
