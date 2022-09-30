Antwerp 28, Wayne Trace 6
HAVILAND — Antwerp shook off a challenge from rival Wayne Trace, holding the Raiders to six points to stay unbeaten with a 28-6 Green Meadows Conference victory on Friday.
Carson Altimus rushed for 70 yards and two TDs while cmopleteing 20-of-30 passes for 256 yards in the win for the Archers (7-0, 4-0 GMC). Parker Moore hauled in eight passes for 137 yards and a score.
Kyle Slade rushed for a season-high 103 yards and a touchdown on 25 totes for the Raiders (2-5, 1-3 GMC), which suffered their first loss by more than 12 points this season.
Antwerp 7 14 0 7 - 28
W. Trace 0 0 6 0 - 6
A - Altimus 17-run (Jackson kick).
A - Lichty 4-run (Jackson kick).
A - Moore 24-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
WT - Slade 2-run (run failed).
A - Altimus 10-run (Jackson kick).
