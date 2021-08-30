ARCHBOLD — The Bluestreaks of Archbold raced out a 21-0 lead over Liberty-Benton on the way to an easy 44-14 victory over the Eagles during late Friday football action.
D.J. Newman rushed for 212 yards on 20 carries and hit paydirt five times for the unbeaten Streaks (2-0). He finished 12-of-21 passing for 184 yards and one TD.
Toby Collert rushed for 105 yards on 16 carries and scored once for Liberty-Benton (1-1). Connor Boyd had five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.
L.-Benton 0 7 7 0 — 14
Archbold 14 7 13 10 — 44
A — Newman 7-run (Kern kick).
A — Bailey 20-pass from Newman (Kern kick).
A — Newman 13-run (Kern kick).
L-B — Boyd 16-pass from Garlock (kick good).
A — Newman 61-run (Kern kick).
L-B — Collert 23 run (kick good).
A — Newman 3-run (Kern kick).
A — Newman 56-run (Kern kick).
A — Kern 22-field goal.
Evergreen 44, Montpelier 12
MONTPELIER — Evergreen pulled away from Montpelier, scoring 23 points in the third quarter to roll past the Locomotives, 44-12.
Payton Boucher was 11-of-17 passing for 194 yards and three TDs, while also rushing for 34 yards and a score for the Vikings (2-0).
Jacob Lamontange led the Locos (0-2) with 152 yards and two scores on 10 carries.
Evergreen 7 14 23 0 — 44
Montpelier 6 0 6 0 — 12
E — Boucher 1-run (Peete kick).
M — Lamontange 4-run
E — Hudik 21-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
E — Richardson 25-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
E — Dunbar 62-punt return (Peete kick).
E — Safety.
E — Vance 16-pass from Boucher (Peete kick).
M — Lamontange 72- run
E — Hewson 54-run (Peete kick).
Bryan 49, Maumee 0
MAUMEE — Korbin Shepherd tallied six rushing touchdowns for Bryan en route to a 49-0 shutout of Maumee.
Almost all of the scoring was done in the first half with six touchdowns, five rushing, coming in the first two quarters.
Bryan quarterback Jace Kepler went 6-of-9 for 114 yards and a touchdown.
On the ground it was Shepherd leading the way carrying the ball 30 times for 212 yards and six touchdowns.
Bryan 21 21 7 0 — 49
Maumee 0 0 0 0 — 0
B- Shepherd 2-run (Brown kick).
B- Shepherd 1-run (Brown kick).
B- Kepler 33-pass to Wolfe (Brown kick).
B- Shepherd 11-run (Brown kick).
B- Shepherd 2-run (Brown kick).
B- Shepherd 11-run (Brown kick).
B- Shepherd 3-run (Brown kick).
Delta 42, Stritch 0
OREGON — Delta football cruised to its first victory of the season with a dominant 42-0 road win over Cardinal Stritch.
The Panthers out-gained the Cardinal 293-64 in the game. The bulk of those Panther yards came on the ground as they totaled 280 rushing yards.
Josh Tresnan-Reighard led the Panthers with 112 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Bryar Knapp was second on the team with 75 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Jerrimiah Wolford scored a touchdown as well, netting 46 yards on 12 carries.
Delta 14 21 7 0 — 42
Cardinal Stritch 0 0 0 0 — 0
D- Wolford 1-run (Smithers kick).
D- Lantz 35-fumble return (Smithers kick).
D- Knapp 3-run (Smithers kick).
D- Tresnan-Reighard 37-run (Smithers kick).
D- James Ruple 1-run (Smithers kick).
D- Tresnan-Reighard 4-run (Smithers kick).
Edgerton 60, Hilltop 0
WEST UNITY — Edgerton tallied 46 first half points, defeating Hilltop 60-0 for it first win of the year.
Quarterback Corey Everetts was 9-of-13 passing for 158 yards and a touchdown.
Four different players scored touchdowns on the ground with Warren Nichols leading the way with 11 carries for 70 yards and two scores, while Everetts had two rushing TDs, finishing with seven carries for 49 yards.
Edgerton 16 30 8 6 — 60
Hilltop 0 0 0 0 — 0
E- Nichols 3-run (Conversion good).
E- Everetts 47-pass to Herman (Conversion good).
E- Herman 34-punt return (Conversion good).
E- Everetts 3-run (Conversion good).
E- Nichols 6-run (Conversion good).
E- Everetts 7-run (Conversion no good).
E- Safety.
E- Picillo 5-run (Conversion no good).
E- Walkup 17-run (Conversion no good).
L. Center 38, Napoleon 7
NAPOLEON — Liberty Center used 24 first half points to ultimately defeat its country rival Napoleon, 38-7.
The Tigers scored 14 points in the first quarter and followed it up with 10 in the second to open up a 24-7 first-half lead over the Wildcats.
Liberty Center only added to that scoreline in the second half scoring 14 more and shutting out the Wildcats.
Zane Zeiter was good through the air for the Tigers going 7-of-9 for 66 yards, but was even better on the ground, leading the team with eight carries for 99 yards and a TD.
Teejay Moore had 13 carries for 73 yards and two touchdowns, and Matthew Orr had 16 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Blake Wolf of Napoleon was 6-of-13 through the air for 120 yards and a touchdown. The ‘Cats were led on the ground by Tanner Rubinstein who had 14 carries for 69 yards.
Liberty Center 14 10 7 7 — 38
Napoleon 7 0 0 0 — 7
N — Wolf 80-pass to Grant (Grant kick).
LC — Moore 25-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Orr 6-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Wymer 32-field goal
LC — Zeiter 1-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Moore 1-run (Wymer kick).
LC — Amstutz 19-run (Wymer kick).
