Antwerp 54, Edon 32
ANTWERP — In a game featuring 875 total yards, Antwerp moved to 2-0 with a 54-32 barnburner of a win over visiting Edon.
Antwerp quarterback Carson Altimus was unstoppable for the Archers, passing for 230 yards and a touchdown while torching the Bombers for 184 yards and five TDs on 15 carries. Reid Lichty also eclipsed the century mark with 110 yards and two scores on 18 totes.
QB Kyler Sapp had two TD runs for Edon (0-2) and a 61-yard scoring strike to Max Radabuaugh, who also returned the opening second-half kickoff 70 yards to paydirt.
Edon 6 6 20 0 - 32
Antwerp 14 14 20 6 - 54
A - Atimus 1-run (Jackson kick).
A - Altimus 14-run (Jackson kick).
E - Sapp 5-run (conversion failed).
E - Sapp 4-run (conversion failed).
A - Altimus 63-run (Jackson kick).
A - Fuller 45-pass from Altimus (Jackson kick).
E - Radabaugh 70-kick return (Kiess pass from Sapp).
A - Lichty 13-run (Jackson kick).
A - Lichty 7-run (Jackson kick).
E - Radabaugh 61-pass from Sapp (conversion failed).
A - Altimus 27-run (kick failed).
E - Owens 19-pass from Sapp (conversion failed).
A - Altimus 17-run (kick failed).
Spencerville 37, Paulding 13
PAULDING — Paulding staked out a two-score lead in the first half and carried a 13-0 lead into the half but Spencerville blanked the Panthers 37-0 in the final two quarters to earn the win.
Jacob Fife found Brayden Sanders midway through the first quarter while Dawson Lamb plunged in from two yards out with 24 seconds left in the first half for the two scores for the Panthers (0-2).
Spencerville 0 0 16 21 - 37
Paulding 7 6 0 0 - 13
P - Sanders 15-pass from Fife (Fife kick).
P - Lamb 2-run (kick failed).
S - Henline 7-run (Layman kick).
S - Coulter 41-pass from Henline (Layman kick).
S - Safety.
S - Coulter 6-pass from Henline (Layman kick).
S - Henline 8-run (Layman kick).
S - Coulter 40-interception return (Layman kick).
Ottawa Hills 24, Swanton 14
TOLEDO — Despite its second loss of the season, Swanton showed fight with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns in a 24-14 loss at Ottawa Hills.
Ethan Hensley fired TD strikes to TrentonEitniear and Brennon Mersing in the fourth quarter for Swanton (0-2) to spoil the shutout for the Green Bears (2-0), which were paced by AJ George’s 139 rushing yards.
Swanton 0 0 0 14 - 14
Ottawa Hills 14 3 7 0 - 24
OH - George 2-run (Duran kick).
OH - Pillarelli 8-pass from Miller (Duran kick).
OH - Duran 32-field goal.
OH - McCaffery 56-interception return (Duran kick).
S - Eitniear 16-pass from Hensley (Hensley kick).
S - Mersing 30-pass from Hensley (Hensley kick).
Evergreen 41, Montpelier 7
METAMORA – Evergreen moved to 2-0 for the second straight season, outscoring visiting Montpelier 34-0 in the second and third quarters to earn a 41-7 home win.
Evergreen QB Hunter Vaculik had 111 pass yards and a score while rushing for 104 yards on 13 carries and two first-half TDs. Riley Dunbar caught a 56-yard TD pass for the Vikings while Ryder Hudik had an interception return and fumble return for scores, two of three defensive TDs.
Grant Girrell hit Brayden Brink for a 28-yard fourth quarter TD for the first TD of the season for the Locos (0-2) to avoid a second straight shutout.
Montpelier 0 0 0 7 — 7
Evergreen 7 20 14 0 — 41
E - Vaculik 6-run (Hassen kick).
E - Vaculik 1-run (Hassen kick).
E - R.Hudik interception return (Hassen kick).
E - R. Hudik 10-fumble return (kick failed).
E - Pennington fumble return (Hassen kick).
E - Dunbar 56-pass from Vaculik (Hassen kick).
M - Brink 28-pass from Girrell (Grime kick).
Wapakoneta 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 7
WAPAKONETA — Ottawa-Glandorf dropped their Western Buckeye League contest of the season in a 14-7 defeat on the road against Wapakoneta.
All three scores came in the first quarter. The lone OG score was a 17-yard pass from Landon Morman to Carter Duling. O-G outgained Wapakoneta 218-200 in the loss.
Morman had 157 yards passing and 40 yards rushing to lead the Titans in both categories. Duling led the team in receiving with 58 yards.
Ottawa-Glandorf 7 0 0 0 — 7
Wapakoneta 14 0 0 0 — 14
W — Meckstroth 2-run (Meyer kick).
W — Meckstroth 1-run (Meyer kick).
OG — Duling 17-pass from Morman (Hohenbrink kick).
Parkway 49, North Central 12
ROCKFORD – Parkway brought North Central down to earth after the Eagles’ opening-week victory with a 49-12 victory.
Quin Burt ripped off a 66-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for North Central (1-1) while Cameron Laney sprinted 80 yards for a touchdown in the third period to cut the deficit to 28-12 before three unanswered TDs by the Panthers (1-1). Burt finished with 99 rushing yards on five totes.
Parkway QB Fletcher Smith completed 15-of-18 passes for 261 yards and four TDs with no interceptions while running back Eddie Nichols racked up 230 yards and three scores on 14 totes, including a 99-yard touchdown. The Panthers out-gained NC 496-170.
N. Central 0 6 6 0 - 12
Parkway 0 21 21 7 - 49
P - Nichols 99-run (Bruns kick).
P - Berry 54-pass from Smith (Bruns kick).
NC - Q. Burt 66-run (run failed).
P - Green 15-pass from Smith (Bruns kick).
P - May 20-pass from Smith (Bruns kick).
NC - Laney 80-kick return (run failed).
P - Nichols 16-run (Bruns kick).
P - Green 38-pass from Smith (Bruns kick).
P - Nichols 22-run (Bruns kick).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.