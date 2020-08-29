Lakota 49, Edon 26
EDON - Drew Gallenue tossed four touchdown passes for the Bombers, but it wasn't enough as Edon fell to Lakota 49-26 in Bob Olwin's debut as coach of the Bombers.
Gallehue kept Edon in the game early when he threw a 12 yard pass to Dawson Kiess and a 42 yard pass to Henley Dye.
Lakota tacked on a pair of scores to turn a 19-12 game into a 33-12 advantage.
Late in the contest, Gallehue fired a three-yard scoring strike to Kiess and a 29 yard pass to Ethan Steinke.
Edon (0-1) hosts Hilltop Friday.
Leipsic 34, Riverdale 6
LEIPSIC – The Viking defense came up with four interceptions and four sacks as Leipsic claimed a 34-6 win over Riverdale to start the 2020 football season.
The ground game picked up where it left off last season for Leipsic. Lorenzo Walther carried the ball 20 times for 171 yards and two scores. Dillan Niese and Caleb Ellerbrock also added TD runs.
Niese was 6 of 19 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
The touchdown pass was a 44 yard connection to Tyler Sickmiller.
The Viking defense held the Falcons to six first downs and 68 total yards of offense.
Leipsic (1-0, 1-0 BVC) plays Friday at Liberty-Benton.
Riverdale 0 0 0 6 – 6
Leipsic 0 14 7 13 – 34
L – Walther 13 run (Schroeder kick)
L – Ellerbrock 5 run (Schroeder kick)
L – Sickmiller 44 pass from Niese (Schroeder kick)
L – Walther 69 run (Schroeder kick)
R – Morris 9 run (pass failed)
L – Niese 3 run (kick failed)
Columbus Grove 41, Bluffton 7
BLUFFTON - Columbus Grove jumped in front with three scores in the opening quarter as the Bulldogs hammered Bluffton 41-7 to start the season.
Blake Reynolds tosses a TD pass and ran for a score in that opening quarter. Reynolds hit Jacksen Schroeder on a 68 yard pass to opening the scoring. After Colin Metzger scored from 2 yards out, Reynolds added a two-yard score before the opening period ended.
Metzger (2 yards) and Reynolds (6 yards) each added another scoring jaunt in the game.
Rece Verhoff booted a pair of field goals for the Bulldogs.
Reynolds was 7 of 14 passing for 181 yards, plus ran for another 36. Metzger had 11 carries for 100 yards. Schroeder caught 4 passes for 122 yards.
Col. Grove 21 10 7 3 - 41
Bluffton 0 7 0 0 - 7
CG - Schroeder 68 pass from Reynolds (Verhoff kick)
CG - Metzger 2 run (Verhoff kick)
CG - Reynolds 2 run (Verhoff kick)
CG - Metzger 2 run (Verhoff kick)
CG - Verhoff 25 field goal
B - Shutler 18 pass from Schaadt (Schaadt kick)
CG - Reynolds 6 run (Verhoff kick)
CG - Verhoff 22 field goal
