BUTLER, Ind. — With a game against Edgerton called off, Tinora made the trip into Indiana and fell short against Eastside, 30-25.
Tinora stayed close but could not grab the lead against the Blazers.
Santino Brewer led Eastside (11-4) with 10 points.
Nolan Schafer led the Rams (4-11) with nine points.
TINORA (25) – Mar. Grube 7; Max Grube 7; Schafer 9; Rinkel 0; Harris 0; Bailey 0; Wolfrum 2. Totals 9-1-25.
EASTSIDE (30) – Trevino 9; Henderson 3; Minnick 0; Brewer 10; Snyder 4; Willard 4; Moughler 0; Gardner 0. Totals 11-7-30.
Three-point goals: Tinora – Schafer 3, Max Grube 2, Mar. Grube. Eastside – Henderson. Rebounds: Tinora 19, Eastside 15. Turnovers: Tinora 12, Eastside 5.
Tinora 6 6 6 7 – 25
Eastside 10 4 9 7 – 30
Reserves: Tinora, 44-40 (OT).
Crestview 48, Paulding 43
PAULDING — Crestview rattled off its sixth straight Northwest Conference win, rallying past Paulding for a 48-43 road win at “The Jungle.”
Kalen Etzler tallied 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Knights (16-5, 6-1 NWC), which trailed after the first and third quarters before holding off the Panthers to win. Sophomore Carson Hunter added 14 points and Carson Kreischer netted 10.
Payton Beckman’s 13 points topped the tally for the Panthers (6-10, 2-4 NWC), which have lost eight of their 10 games this year by single digits.
CRESTVIEW (48) - K. Etzler 15; Jackson 3; G. Etzler 1; Hunter 14; Brecht 0; Kreischer 10; Lichtle 5. Totals 14-38 18-25 48.
PAULDING (43) - Adams 2; McGarvey 5; Bauer 3; Manz 7; Kauser 5; Cantu 0; Zartman 0; Gorrell 8; Kuckuck 0; Reeb 0; Beckman 13; Adams 0; Foltz 0. Totals 14-8-43.
Three-point goals: Crestview - Hunter, Lichtle. Paulding - Beckman 2, Gorrell 2, McGarvey, Manz, Kauser. Rebounds: Crestview 24 (K. Etzler 11), Paulding 15. Turnovers: Crestview 11, Paulding 11.
Crestview 7 19 8 14 - 48
Paulding 11 12 10 10 - 43
Reserves: Paulding, 41-33.
Arlington 69, Leipsic 62 (OT)
LEIPSIC – Visiting Leipsic outscord Leipsic 14-7 in the extra session as the Red Devils beat the Vikings 69-62 in a BVC contest.
Bryce Gast led Arlington (11-7, 6-2) with 28 points. He did some damage at the free throw line, going 10 of 14.
Brandon Hull chipped in 17 points and Zavier Thornton added 15 points.
Hull pulled down 13 rebounds for a double-double.
Arlington moved to a half game behind Cory-Rawson, Liberty-Benton and Pandora-Gilboa for the BVC lead.
The Vikings (13-6, 6-3) were led by 26 points and 10 rebounds from Mason Brandt. Lorenzo Walther added 12 points.
ARLINGTON (69) – Gast 26; Hull 17; Thornton 15; Lafferty 5; Launder 4; Frysinger 2; Price 0. Totals 17-25-69.
LEIPSIC (62) – Brandt 26; Walther 12; Siefker 7; Niese 6; Sickmiller 6; Maag 5; T. Schroeder 0; Gillespie 0; Q. Schroeder 0; Ellerbrock 0; Noriega 0. Totals 25-4-62.
Three-point goals: Arlington - Gast 4, Thornton 3, Hull 2, Lafferty. Leipsic - Brandt 4, Sickmiller 2, Siefker, Maag. Rebounds: Arlington 36 (Hull 13), Leipsic 30 (Brandt 10). Turnovers: Arlington 9, Leipsic 5.
Arlington 17 9 14 15 14 – 69
Leipsic 16 15 15 9 7 – 62
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.