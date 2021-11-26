COLUMBUS GROVE — Wayne Trace was able to get their season started with a 49-21 road win over Columbus Grove on Friday night.
It was a low scoring opening quarter with Wayne Trace holding a 6-4 lead, but a 20-point outburst in the second quarter gave the Raiders a stranglehold on the rest of the game. Columbus Grove never scored more than eight points in a quarter.
Sophomore Brooks Laukhuf led the way in scoring for the Raiders with 14 while junior Tyler Davis added 10.
For Columbus Grove it was Trey Sautter and Tadd Koch leading the way with six each.
WAYNE TRACE (49) — Laukhuf 14; Davis 10; Stoller 9; Sinn 8; Graham 4; Sinn 4; Myers 0; Price 0; Winans 0; Hildebrand 0.
COLUMBUS GROVE (21) — T. Sautter 6; Koch 6; Baxter 4; Schroeder 3; Bellman 2; Birnesser 0; Reynolds 0; Macke 0; E. Sautter 0; Stechschulte 0; Game 0.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace - Sinn 2; Davis 2; Laukhuf; Stoller. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 28 (Stoller 11), Columbus Grove 31 (Reynolds, Bellman 5). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 6, Columbus Grove 23.
Wayne Trace 6 20 3 10 - 49
Columbus Grove 4 3 8 6 - 21
Reserves: Columbus Grove 35, Wayne Trace 26
Delta 48, Pettisville 26
DELTA — Delta used 22 points from the free throw line to help vault themselves to a opening night 48-26 home victory over Pettisville on Friday night.
Fourteen of those points from the charity stripe came in the fourth quarter, as the Panthers outscored the Blackbirds 20-4 to walk away with victory.
Bryce Gillen led the way for Delta with 14 points, going 6-of-6 from the line. James Ruple added 13 going 7-of-10 from the line.
For Pettisville, they only shot seven free throws total on the night, making two of them. Jaret Beck led the way for the Blackbirds with nine while Zakkai Kaufmann added six.
PETTISVILLE (26) — Beck 9; Kaufmann 6; Jacoby 5; Ripke 4; Fenton 2; Basselman 0; Myers 0.
DELTA (48) — Gillen 14; Ruple 13; Risner 9; Tresnan-Reighard 7; Knapp 3; Ruple 2; Davis 0.
Three-point goals: Pettisville - Ripke; Beck.
Pettisville 8 4 10 4 - 26
Delta 7 13 8 20 - 48
