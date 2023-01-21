Pettisville 39, Fayette 26
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville erased a 17-15 halftime deficit and outscored Fayette 24-9 in the second quarter to walk away with a home 39-26 win and stay perfect inside the BBC.
The Blackbirds (11-4, 4-0 BBC) held the Eagles (6-9, 2-2 BBC) scoreless in the third quarter to take a stranglehold on the lead. Cayden Jacoby led the way for Pettisville with 15 points and eight rebounds. Jaret Beck added 10.
Kaden Frenn and Wyatt Mitchell each had seven for Fayette. Frenn knocked down two from distance.
FAYETTE (26) - Frenn 7; Moats 2; Mitchell 7; Lester 3; Whiteside 4; Dunnett 3. Totals: 8-31 6-8 26.
PETTISVILLE (39) - Leppelmeier 5; Ripke 9; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 0; Beck 10; Jacoby 15. Totals: 17-31 4-7 39.
Three-point goals: Fayette 4-15 (Frenn 2, Mitchell, Dunnett), Pettisville 1-3 (Leppelmeier). Rebounds: Fayette 16, Pettisville 23 (Jacoby 8). Turnovers: Fayette 7, Pettisville 4.
Fayette 5 12 0 9 - 26
Pettisville 11 4 9 15 - 39
Reserves: 30-24 Pettisville
Stryker 58, Montpelier 33
STRYKER — Stryker outscored Montpelier 32-15 in the first half and rolled to a third-straight win over the Locomotives 58-33.
The win keeps Stryker (8-7, 4-0) tied at the top of the league standings with Pettisville. The two are set to meet on the last BBC contest of the season. Sophomore Daniel Donovan drained five threes for the Panthers in the win and led all scorers with 19. Elijah Juillard added 18 and Levi Barnum added 11.
Montpelier (6-8, 2-2) saw Garrett Walz lead the way with 14 points and knock down the only two threes of the game for the Locos.
MONTPELIER (33) - Walz 14; Sommer 1; Thorp 0; Camper 0; Girrell 6; Martin 0; Brink 4; Grime 8; Sharps 0; J. Saneholtz; G. Saneholtz 0; Cooley 0; Alvira 0. Totals: 13-2-1 33.
STRYKER (58) - Wickerham 0; Juillard 18; Villanueva 2; Labo 0; M. Donovan 2; Cadwell 6; D. Donovan 19; Myers 0; Barnum 11; Batterson 0; Montague 0; Rethmel 0. Totals: 16-7-5 58.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - Walz 2; Stryker - D. Donovan 5, Cadwell 2. Turnovers: Montpelier 12, Stryker 7.
Montpelier 6 9 8 10 - 33
Stryker 14 18 14 12 - 58
Edon 60, Hilltop 39
WEST UNITY — Edon evened its conference record at 2-2 by downing Hilltop, 60-39.
Junior Peyton Trausch was 6-of-6 at the charity stripe, pacing the Bombers (5-9) with 22 points. Max Radabaugh and Briggs Gallehue added 14 and 11 points, respectively.
Anthony Eckenrode’s 11 points were tops for the Cadets (4-8, 0-4). Raace Haynes netted 10.
EDON (60) - Radabaugh 14; Kiess 4; Hulbert 6; Tennant 2; Brigle 1; Sprea 0; Trausch 22; Nester 0; Gallehue 11; Duvendack-Hickman 0; Pinkham 0 Totals 19-19-60.
HILLTOP (39) - Haynes 10; Verdin 0; Schlosser 2; Kesler 6; Funkhouser 6; Dempsey 4; Eckenrode 11; Runkel 0; Bailey 0; Guillen 0. Totals 13-6-39.
Three-point goals: Edon - Trausch 2, Gallehue. Hilltop - Haynes 2, Kesler 2, Eckenrode 2, Dempsey. Turnovers: Edon 8, Hilltop 10.
Edon 16 13 13 18 - 60
Hilltop 12 5 8 14 - 39
Holgate 45, North Central 39
HOLGATE — Holgate picked up its second straight win and first BBC win of the season, knocking off North Central 45-39.
Xavier McCord led three players in double figures with 16 points for the Tigers (2-11, 1-3 BBC). Abe Kelly hit three longballs and added 13 points while Ezekiel Belmares put up 10.
Joe Burt scored a dozen points in the loss for North Central (6-8, 1-3), which has lost four straight games.
NORTH CENTRAL (39) - J. Burt 12; Q. Burt 7; Turner 2; Meyers 2; Kidston 1;l Smeltzer 0; Bears 2; Hicks 9; Pettit 4. Totals 16-2-39.
HOLGATE (45) - Belmares 10; Hartman 0; Miller 0; J. Engle 0; Kelly 13; McCord 16; Leaders 6. Totals 15-10-45.
Three-point goals: North Central - Hicks 3, J. Burt, Q. Burt. Holgate - Kelly 3, McCord, Belmares.
N. Central 10 6 7 16 - 39
Holgate 6 8 14 17 - 45
Reserves: North Central, 23-11.
O-G 64, Van Wert 62 (2OT)
VAN WERT — For the third straight year, Ottawa-Glandorf battled to the wire against Van Wert, edging out the Cougars 64-62 in double overtime.
Hunter Stechschulte hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16 seconds left in the second session for the Titans (11-3, 5-0 WBL, No. 4 Division III), which beat Van Wert 62-60 last year and lost to the Cougars 54-53 in OT in 2021. Colin White made 15 free throws and finished with a team-best 26 points. Caden Erford added 17 markers.
Aidan Pratt led all scorers with 30 points for the Cougars (8-5, 1-4 WBL) while Carson Smith had 10 points.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (64) - White 26; Erford 17; Stechschulte 11; Maag 5; Schroeder 3; Westrick 2. Totals 18-45 24-32 64.
VAN WERT (62) - Pratt 30; Smith 10; Phillips 8; Wessell 5; Gunter 4; Proffitt 3; Shaffer 2. Totals 24-57 10-14 62.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Erford 3, White 2, Stechschulte, Schroeder. Van Wert - Pratt 3, Wessell, Proffitt, Phillips. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 24, Van Wert 26. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 10, Van Wert 6.
Ottawa-Glandorf 9 14 18 13 3 7 - 64
Van Wert 6 15 19 14 3 5 - 62
Reserves: Van Wert, 56-51.
