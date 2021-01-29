Lima Shawnee 58, Ottawa-Glandorf 51
OTTAWA – In a battle for the top spot of the WBL between two state-ranked teams, Lima Shawnee overcame a slow start to nab a 58-52 win over Ottawa-Glandorf.
The Indians trailed at the quarter break in all three quarters, 17-6, 28-17 and 35-34.
Shawnee has now won 40 games in a row.
Brady Wheeler and George Mangas each tallied 18 points for the Indians (15-0, 6-0 WBL).
Brennan Blevins led the Titans (11-2, 4-1) with 13 points and Owen Nichols chipped in 12 points.
LIMA SHAWNEE (58) – Rosado 6; Wheeler 18; Berthe 8; Miller 6; Freiberger 0; Johnson 0; Mangas 18; Vermilion 2. Totals 17-14-58.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (52) – Schimmoeller 6; Blevins 13; Kuhlman 0; Schmenk 2; Jordan 0; Kaufman 8; Nichols 12; White 11. Totals 20-4-52.
Three-point goals: Lima Shawnee – Mangas 3, Rosado 2, Wheeler 2, Berthe 2, Miller. Ottawa-Glandorf – Blevins 3, Schimmoeller 2, White 2, Nichols.
Lima Shawnee 6 11 17 24 – 58
Ottawa-Glandorf 17 11 7 17 – 52
Wauseon 40, Evergreen 34
METAMORA — Wauseon rallied from a 24-15 halftime deficit, holding Evergreen to just 10 second-half points in a 40-34 Northwest Ohio Athletic League victory.
Jonas Tester and Isaac Wilson scored 13 points apiece, including 14 combined in the second half for the Indians (13-2, 4-0 NWOAL), which kept pace atop the league standings with Archbold.
Evan Lumbrezer was 6-of-6 from the charity stripe, leading all scorers with 17 points for the Vikings (12-4, 2-2 NWOAL).
WAUSEON (40) - Tester 13; Britsch 0; DeGroff 4; Penrod 9; Delgado 0; Wilson 13; Armstrong 1. Totals 15-7-40.
EVERGREEN (34) - E. Lumbrezer 17; Hudik 0; A. Lumbrezer 2; Loeffler 6; Shunck 6; Fuller 3. Totals 12-9-34.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Penrod 2, Tester. Evergreen - E. Lumbrezer. Turnovers: Wauseon 4, Evergreen 14.
Wauseon 9 6 12 13 - 40
Evergreen 11 13 6 4 - 34
Liberty Center 48, Swanton 41
SWANTON – Liberty Center was able to build up a lead after three quarters and hang on to beat the Bulldogs, 48-41.
Trey Patterson paced the Tigers (6-9, 2-2) with 13 points. Evan Conrad added 10 points.
Josh Vance led Swanton (8-7, 2-2) with 16 points. Andrew Thornton chipped in 12 points.
LIBERTY CENTER (48) – Shultz 6; Leatherman 2; Hammontree 0; Estelle 6; Krugh 9; Conrad 10; Patterson 13; Phillips 0; Orr 2. Totals 21-3-48.
SWANTON (41) – N. Vance 0; J. Vance 16; Weigel 6; Szalapski 2; Callicote 2; Thornton 12; Mitchey 3. Totals 15-8-41.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Patterson 2, Krugh. Swanton – J. Vance 2, Weigel.
Liberty Center 12 9 14 13 – 48
Swanton 7 9 9 16 – 41
Bryan 48, Patrick Henry 35
HAMLER — Bryan picked up its second straight NWOAL victory, pulling away from Patrick Henry, 48-35.
Titus Rohrer’s 24 points and six rebounds paced the Golden Bears (4-11, 2-2 NWOAL), which led 15-5 after the first quarter.
Landon Johnson hit three triples for nine points to lead PH, which slipped to 6-11 (0-4 NWOAL).
BRYAN (48) - Rohrer 24; Shaw 6; Lamberson 5; Jackson 2; Cox 5; Brown 1; Martinez 5. Totals 19-8-48.
PATRICK HENRY (35) - Feehan 6; L. Johnson 9; Seedorf 2; Hall 6; C. Rosengarten 7; D. Rosengarten 1; Meyer 2; Seemann 2. Totals 13-4-35.
Three-point goals: Bryan - Lamberson, Martinez. Patrick Henry - L. Johnson 3, Hall 2.
Bryan 15 13 10 10 - 48
Patrick Henry 5 15 5 10 - 35
Reserves: Patrick Henry, 50-43.
Liberty-Benton 56, Pandora-Gilboa 50
FINDLAY – Liberty-Benton rallied in the fourth quarter to score a 56-50 win over Pandora-Gilboa to knock Rockewts off as an undefeated team in the BVC.
The Eagles outscored Pandora-Gilboa 17-9 in the final quarter to score the win.
Josh Reindel tallied 13 points to lead the Eagles (7-7, 5-2).
Blake Steiener led the Rockets (7-7, 5-2) with 17 points. Keaton Rath added 10 points.
PANPORA-GILBOA (50) – W. Huffman 6; Harris 2; E. Huffman 2; Krohn 9; Steiner 17; Luginbill 8; Basinger 6. Totals 17-7-50.
LIBERTY-BENTON (56) – Reindel 13; Eckford 9; Doolittle 9; Spiess 8; Dillon 7; Rath 10. Totals 18-16-56.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa – Steiner 5, Krohn 3, W. Huffman. Liberty-Benton – Reindel, Eckford, Spiess, Doolittle. Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 20, Liberty-Benton 33. Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 19, Liberty-Benton 14.
Pandora-Gilboa 13 14 14 9 – 50
Liberty-Benton 10 9 15 17 – 56
Reserves: Liberty-Benton, 57-48.
