O-G 78, St. Marys 44
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf’s Colin White exploded for 30 first-half points and finished with a school-record 44 in the Titans’ 78-44 thrashing of St. Marys.
White hit six treys and 17 field goals in all for O-G (8-2, 3-0 WBL), breaking the mark of 42 set by Ryan Maag and Tyson Kerner in 1995 and 1998, respectively. Theo Maag and Caden Erford each chipped in nine points while Austin Parks’ 19 points led the Roughriders (4-5, 1-2).
ST. MARYS (44) - Owens 4; Sullivan 9; Turner 6; Steger 2; Angstmann 4; Parks 19. Totals 18-31 7-7 44.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (78) - Buckland 2; Schroeder 5; Wagner 0; Kitchen 0; B. Maag 0; T. Maag 9; Unterbrink 4; Ross 0; Stechschulte 5; White 44; Toumazos 0; Erford 9; Westrick 0. Totals 30-47 9-10 78.
Three-point goals: St. Marys 3-7 (Sullivan 3), Ottawa-Glandorf 9-16 (White 6, Erford 2, Stechschulte). Rebounds: St. Marys 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 19 (Westrick 6). Turnovers: St. Marys 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 7.
St. Marys 10 4 22 8 - 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 20 20 21 17 - 78
Reserves: O-G, 44-37.
Anthony Wayne 56, Napoleon 41
NAPOLEON — Napoleon fell behind 23-10 after eight minutes and came up short in NLL action against Anthony Wayne, 56-41.
Kellen Ressler and Andrew Williams each netted 10 points to pace the Wildcats (), which finished scoreless from the charity stripe (0-for-3) against the Generals ().
ANTHONY WAYNE (56) - Walton 8; Kinnee 4; Schofield 18; Bender 0; Anderson 0; Bostelman 2; Pike 12; Schmenk 12; Biedernharn 0. Totals .
NAPOLEON (41) - Ressler 10; Wolf 5; Woods 2; Williams 10; Kruse 6; Stoner 6; Rubinstein 2. Totals 18-0-41.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne - Walton 2, Schofield. Napoleon - Williams 2, Ressler 2, Wolf.
A. Wayne 23 10 6 17 - 56
Napoleon 10 9 12 10 - 41
Pettisville 50, Holgate 33
HOLGATE — Pettisville traveled to Holgate on Friday night and took down Holgate 50-33 in Buckeye Border Conference play that saw Cayden Jaocby record a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Jacoby was the leading scorer for the Blackbirds (7-4, 2-0 BBC) while Jaret Beck added 11 points as Pettisville went 15-of-30 from the field on the night.
Holgate (0-9, 0-2 BBC) shot just 13-of-43 (37%) from the field on the night with Abe Kelly leading the way with 11 points.
PETTISVILLE (50) - Leppelmeier 9; Ripke 6; Aeschliman 2; Adkins 7; Beck 11; M. Wyse 0; Jacoby 15; Waidelich 0; Fenton 0. Totals:15-30 18-25 50.
HOLGATE (33) - Miller 6; Resendez 0; Healy 0; Hartman 0; Hartman 0; Engle 6; Alvarez 0; Kelly 11; McCord 6; Leaders 0; Engle. Totals: 16-43 0-2 33.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 2-6 (Leppelmeier 2); Holgate 1-9 (Kelly). Rebounds: Pettisville 23 (Jacoby 10), Holgate 18. Turnovers: Pettisville 9, Holgate 6.
Pettisville 15 7 8 20 - 50
Holgate 6 6 5 16 - 33
Reserves: Pettisville, 22-14.
North Central 43, Hilltop 42
WEST UNITY — Despite trailing at half, North Central was able to outscore Hilltop 15-9 in the third quarter and hold on for a 43-42 road win over the Cadets in Buckeye Border Conference action.
Cohen Meyers led the way for the Eagles (6-4, 1-1 BBC) with 14 points, going 6-of-10 from the charity stripe. North Central was 10-of-18 as a team from the free throw line on the night.
Hilltop (3-6, 0-2 BBC) was led by Cameron Schlosser’s 11 points as the sophomore knocked down three of the Cadets’ five triples on the night.
NORTH CENTRAL (43) - J. Burt 7; Q. Burt 3; Douglass 0; Meyers 14; Kidston 7; Smiltzer 6; Beard 0; Hicks 0; Pettit 6. Totals: 15-1-10 43.
HILLTOP (42) - Haynes 3; Schlosser 11; Kesler 5; Funkhouser 8; Dempsey 8; Eckenrode 7; Bailey 0. Totals: 11-5-5 42.
Three-point goals: North Central - Q. Burt; Hilltop - Schlosser 3, Kesler, Eckenrode.
North Central 5 12 15 11 - 43
Hilltop 10 11 9 12 - 42
Montpelier 32, Edon 30
MONTPELIER — Montpelier held Edon scoreless in the fourth quarter en route to a 32-30 BBC triumph.
Garrett Walz put up 11 points to pace the Locos (4-6, 1-1 BBC), which trailed 30-26 entering the fourth quarter. Grant Girrell chipped in 10 tallies.
Peyton Trausch canned three longballs and led the Bombers (4-8, 1-1) with 11 points.
EDON (32) - Radabaugh 7; Kiess 3; Hulbert 4; Brigle 0; Trausch 11; Gallehue 5. Totals 11-3-30.
MONTPELIER (30) - Walz 11; Thorp 4; Sommer 0; Camper 0; Girrell 10; Martin 0; Brink 3; Grime 4. Totals 13-4-32.
Three-point goals: Edon - Trausch 3, Radabaugh. Montpelier - Walz, Brink.
Edon 8 10 12 0 - 30
Montpelier 8 8 10 6 - 32
Reserves: Montpelier, 29-24.
Stryker 36, Fayette 22
STRYKER — Stryker held Fayette to just four first-half points, pulling away for a 36-22 BBC win.
Elijah Juillard netted a dozen points to pace the Panthers (5-6, 2-0 BBC), which outscored Fayette 20-9 in the fourth quarter.
Xander Dunnett hit two treys and scored 10 points for the Eagles (5-5, 1-1).
FAYETTE (22) - Frenn 2; Moats 0; Mitchell 6; Lester 4; Whiteside 0; New 0; Dunnett 10. Totals 6-8-22.
STRYKER (36) - Juillard 12; Villanueva 2; LaBo 0; M. Donovan 5; Cadwell 5; D. Donovan 6; Barnum 4; Batterson 0; Rethmel 2. Totals 17-1-36.
Three-point goals: Fayette - Dunnett 2. Stryker - M. Donovan. Turnovers: Fayette 11, Stryker 3.
Fayette 2 2 9 9 - 22
Stryker 6 6 4 20 - 36
Reserves: Stryker, 36-16.
Miller City 45, Continental 31
CONTINENTAL — Miller City picked up a league triumph over host Continental, 45-31.
Brandon Barlage and Andon Ruhe each netted 14 points to lead the ledger for the Wildcats (6-4, 2-1 PCL), which held Continental to single digits in all four quarters. Thomas Weis added 11 markers.
Konner Knipp-Williams’ nine points led the way for the Pirates (4-8, 1-1).
MILLER CITY (45) - B. Barlage 14; E. Barlage 4; Niese 11; Hermiller 2; Ruhe 14.
CONTINENTAL (31) - Mo. Rayle 7; C. Etter 4; Ma. Rayle 6; Armey 5; Knipp-Williams 9.
Miller City 6 13 8 18 - 45
Continental 9 6 7 9 - 31
Kalida 51, Fort Jennings 36
FORT JENNINGS — Kalida forced 25 Fort Jennings turnovers and claimed a 51-36 road league win.
Jaden Smith poured in 22 points to power the Wildcats (7-4, 2-0 PCL) to the victory. Evan Stechschulte added 17 markers.
Brandt Menke and Jarron Swick each scored nine in the loss for the Musketeers (0-10, 0-2), which hit eight longballs.
KALIDA (51) - B. Smith 0; Horstman 0; Stechschulte 17; Kerner 0; Fortman 0; D. Fersch 4; EJ Miller 5; B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 22; Warnecke 2; Killion 1. Totals 17-17-51.
FORT JENNINGS (36) - Menke 9; Maag 8; Calvelage 2; Swick 9; Neidert 0; Howbert 4; Hoersten 4. Totals 12-4-36. Totals 12-4-36.
Three-point goals: Kalida - none. Fort Jennings - Swick 3, Menke 2, Maag 2, Howbert. Turnovers: Kalida 16, Fort Jennings 25.
Kalida 13 12 14 12 - 51
Ft. Jennings 9 9 10 8 - 36
