PIONEER — North Central boys basketball earned a convincing 69-33 home victory over Hilltop on Friday night.

North Central (6-3, 2-0 BBC) was led by Zack Hayes who went 4-of-5 from the charity stripe and sank seven two-point field goals to lead the Eagles with 18. Joey Burt added 11 while Mason Sanford also added 10 for the Eagles.

Hilltop (1-7, 0-2 BBC) was led by Aiden Funkhouser and Ian Hoffman who each netted seven points.

HILLTOP (33) - Funkhouser 7; Hoffman 7; Kesler 4; Rodriguez 4; Haynes 3; Jennings 3; Crossgrove 3; Wyse 2; Schlosser 0; Dempsey 0. Totals 11-8-33.

NORTH CENTRAL (69) - Hayes 18; J. Burt 11; Sanford 10; Meyers 8; Justice 8; Patten 7; Q. Burt 3; Beard 2; Hicks 2; Turner 0; Kidston 0; Pettit 0. Totals 25-15-69.

Three-point goals: Hilltop - Haynes, Funkhouser, Hoffman. North Central - J. Burt, Patten, Q. Burt, Justice.

Hilltop 11 7 8 7 - 33

North Central 12 24 23 10 - 69

Reserves: North Central, 55-38.

Edon 55, Montpelier 32

EDON — Edon turned up the heat defensively, forcing 28 Montpelier turnovers and allowing just 14 second-half points in a 55-32 BBC victory.

Drew Gallehue’s 16 points led the ledger for the Bombers (5-4, 2-0 BBC), which outscored Montpelier 27-10 in the second and third quarters after trailing 12-9 through eight minutes. Jack Berry added 14 markers.

Jamison Grime netted 10 points to pace the Locos (1-8, 0-2 BBC).

MONTPELIER (32) - G. Walz 7; Thorp 3; Shaffer 0; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Martin 0; Camper 2; Kreischer 0; Bowman 6; Grime 10; Girrell 4; Brink 0. Totals 12-6-32.

EDON (55) - Berry 14; Nester 9; Ripke 3; Radabaugh 1; Co. Hulbert 6; Sapp 0; Gallehue 16; Craven 0; Ca. Hulbert 5. Totals 19-16-55.

Three-point goals: Montpelier - G. Walz, Thorp. Edon - Berry. Turnovers: Montpelier 28, Edon 9.

Montpelier 12 6 4 10 - 32

Edon 9 11 16 19 - 55

Ottawa-Glandorf 43, St. Marys 32

ST. MARYS — Ottawa-Glandorf rallied from a four-point halftime deficit by holding St. Marys to eight points in the final two quarters to earn a 43-32 Western Buckeye League victory.

Colin White poured in 10 of his 16 points in the first half to pace the top-ranked Titans (8-0, 3-0 WBL). Carter Schimmoeller chipped in eight markers.

6-10 junior Austin Parks netted nine points to lead the Roughriders (5-5, 1-2 WBL), but netted just one point in the second half, a free throw with 1:51 left down by 13 points.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (43) - Fuka 4; Schimmoeller 8; Schmenk 7; Jordan 3; Erford 3; White 16; T. Maag 2. Totals 16-443.

ST. MARYS (32) - Steininger 6; Hemmelgarn 0; Bowers 0; Sullivan 5; Reineke 3; Turner 4; Angstman 3; Meier 2; Parks 9. Totals 11-4-32.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Schimmoeller 2, Jordan, Erford, Schmenk. St. Marys - Steininger 2, Sullivan, Reineke. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 9, St. Marys 12.

Ottawa-Glandorf 14 6 12 11 - 43

St. Marys 13 11 5 3 - 32

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 49-24.

Kalida 57, Fort Jennings 43

KALIDA — Justin Siebeneck poured in 20 points to lead Kalida as the Wildcats pulled away late to down Putnam County League foe Fort Jennings, 57-43.

Siebeneck hit six free throws and a pair of trifectas in the win for the Wildcats (6-6, 1-1 PCL), which outscored Fort Jennings 19-5 in the fourth quarter after being tied at 38 through three stanzas. Jaden Smith was close behind with 19 points.

Freshman Jarron Swick drained five longballs and paced the Musketeers (2-9, 0-2 PCL) with 19 points. Nick Trentman added a dozen.

FORT JENNINGS (43) - Menke 0; Lucas 0; Trentman 12; Gilbert 0; Swick 19; Niedert 2; Howbert 2; Grote 4; Wurst 4. Totals 15-6-43.

KALIDA (57) - Ju. Siebeneck 20; Vorst 2; Stechschulte 2; D. Fersch 5; Miller 3; Siefker 6; B. Fersch 0; Smith 19; Warnecke 0; Ja. Siebeneck 0. Totals 19-15-57.

Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Swick 5, Trentman. Kalida - Smith 2, Ju. Siebeneck 2. Turnovers: Kalida 12.

F. Jennings 16 12 10 5 - 43

Kalida 15 12 11 19 - 57

