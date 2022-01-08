PIONEER — North Central boys basketball earned a convincing 69-33 home victory over Hilltop on Friday night.
North Central (6-3, 2-0 BBC) was led by Zack Hayes who went 4-of-5 from the charity stripe and sank seven two-point field goals to lead the Eagles with 18. Joey Burt added 11 while Mason Sanford also added 10 for the Eagles.
Hilltop (1-7, 0-2 BBC) was led by Aiden Funkhouser and Ian Hoffman who each netted seven points.
HILLTOP (33) - Funkhouser 7; Hoffman 7; Kesler 4; Rodriguez 4; Haynes 3; Jennings 3; Crossgrove 3; Wyse 2; Schlosser 0; Dempsey 0. Totals 11-8-33.
NORTH CENTRAL (69) - Hayes 18; J. Burt 11; Sanford 10; Meyers 8; Justice 8; Patten 7; Q. Burt 3; Beard 2; Hicks 2; Turner 0; Kidston 0; Pettit 0. Totals 25-15-69.
Three-point goals: Hilltop - Haynes, Funkhouser, Hoffman. North Central - J. Burt, Patten, Q. Burt, Justice.
Hilltop 11 7 8 7 - 33
North Central 12 24 23 10 - 69
Reserves: North Central, 55-38.
Edon 55, Montpelier 32
EDON — Edon turned up the heat defensively, forcing 28 Montpelier turnovers and allowing just 14 second-half points in a 55-32 BBC victory.
Drew Gallehue’s 16 points led the ledger for the Bombers (5-4, 2-0 BBC), which outscored Montpelier 27-10 in the second and third quarters after trailing 12-9 through eight minutes. Jack Berry added 14 markers.
Jamison Grime netted 10 points to pace the Locos (1-8, 0-2 BBC).
MONTPELIER (32) - G. Walz 7; Thorp 3; Shaffer 0; Mattern 0; Sommer 0; Martin 0; Camper 2; Kreischer 0; Bowman 6; Grime 10; Girrell 4; Brink 0. Totals 12-6-32.
EDON (55) - Berry 14; Nester 9; Ripke 3; Radabaugh 1; Co. Hulbert 6; Sapp 0; Gallehue 16; Craven 0; Ca. Hulbert 5. Totals 19-16-55.
Three-point goals: Montpelier - G. Walz, Thorp. Edon - Berry. Turnovers: Montpelier 28, Edon 9.
Montpelier 12 6 4 10 - 32
Edon 9 11 16 19 - 55
Ottawa-Glandorf 43, St. Marys 32
ST. MARYS — Ottawa-Glandorf rallied from a four-point halftime deficit by holding St. Marys to eight points in the final two quarters to earn a 43-32 Western Buckeye League victory.
Colin White poured in 10 of his 16 points in the first half to pace the top-ranked Titans (8-0, 3-0 WBL). Carter Schimmoeller chipped in eight markers.
6-10 junior Austin Parks netted nine points to lead the Roughriders (5-5, 1-2 WBL), but netted just one point in the second half, a free throw with 1:51 left down by 13 points.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (43) - Fuka 4; Schimmoeller 8; Schmenk 7; Jordan 3; Erford 3; White 16; T. Maag 2. Totals 16-443.
ST. MARYS (32) - Steininger 6; Hemmelgarn 0; Bowers 0; Sullivan 5; Reineke 3; Turner 4; Angstman 3; Meier 2; Parks 9. Totals 11-4-32.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf - Schimmoeller 2, Jordan, Erford, Schmenk. St. Marys - Steininger 2, Sullivan, Reineke. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 9, St. Marys 12.
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 6 12 11 - 43
St. Marys 13 11 5 3 - 32
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 49-24.
Kalida 57, Fort Jennings 43
KALIDA — Justin Siebeneck poured in 20 points to lead Kalida as the Wildcats pulled away late to down Putnam County League foe Fort Jennings, 57-43.
Siebeneck hit six free throws and a pair of trifectas in the win for the Wildcats (6-6, 1-1 PCL), which outscored Fort Jennings 19-5 in the fourth quarter after being tied at 38 through three stanzas. Jaden Smith was close behind with 19 points.
Freshman Jarron Swick drained five longballs and paced the Musketeers (2-9, 0-2 PCL) with 19 points. Nick Trentman added a dozen.
FORT JENNINGS (43) - Menke 0; Lucas 0; Trentman 12; Gilbert 0; Swick 19; Niedert 2; Howbert 2; Grote 4; Wurst 4. Totals 15-6-43.
KALIDA (57) - Ju. Siebeneck 20; Vorst 2; Stechschulte 2; D. Fersch 5; Miller 3; Siefker 6; B. Fersch 0; Smith 19; Warnecke 0; Ja. Siebeneck 0. Totals 19-15-57.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings - Swick 5, Trentman. Kalida - Smith 2, Ju. Siebeneck 2. Turnovers: Kalida 12.
F. Jennings 16 12 10 5 - 43
Kalida 15 12 11 19 - 57
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.