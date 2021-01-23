Ottawa-Glandorf 80, Celina 43

CELINA — Ottawa-Glandorf rained down 15 shots from long range and overwhelmed Celina 80-43 in Western Buckeye League action.

Eli Schmenk hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, finishing with six treys and a team-high 18 points for the Titans (11-1, 4-0 WBL, No. 4 Division III), winners of eight straight. Owen Nichols chipped in 14 markers while Colin White added 11. O-G will face D-II No. 1 Lima Shawnee (13-0, 4-0 WBL) on Friday at “The Supreme Court.”

Josh Rasawehr tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds for Celina (4-8, 2-3 WBL).

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (80) - C. Schimmoeller 2; Blevins 8; Kuhlman 8; Schmenk 18; Buddelmeyer 7; Jordan 5; Kaufman 0; Balbaugh 2; Nichols 14; White 11; T. Schimmoeller 3. Totals 28-58 7-9 80.

CELINA (43) - Adams 6; Duncan 3; Black 6; Gilmore 0; Feister 4; Andrew 4; J. Rasawehr 10; Nuding 4; Gabes 3; Murlin 2. Totals 14-41 10-14 43.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf 15-33 (Schmenk 6, Nichols 3, Blevins 2, Jordan, Buddelmeyer, Kuhlman, T. Schimmoeller), Celina 5-10 (Adams 2, Duncan, Black, Andrew). Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 38, Celina 24. Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Celina 21.

Ottawa-Glandorf 23 27 16 14 - 80

Celina 10 4 14 15 - 43

Southview 57, Napoleon 36

SYLVANIA - Southview jumped out to a 22-5 lead after one quarter and never looked back as the undefeated Cougars handled Napoleon 57-36 in a NLL tilt.

Grant Pahl bucketed 18 points for Southview (7-0, 2-0 NLL). Justin Rellford and Sean Millington each added 10 points. 

Josh Mack finished with half of Napoleon's (8-4, 0-2) output, 18 points.

NAPOLEON (36) - Bruback 1; Mack 18; Rosebrook 2; G. Brubaker 6; Fraker 2; Rubinstein 1; Miller 3; Wolf 3. Totals 14-4-36.

SOUTHVIEW (57) - Mackinnon 4; Rellford 10; Leake 2; Wooddall 5; Millington 10; Jump 8; Pahl 18. Totals 21-6-57.

Three-point goals: Napoleon - G. Brubaker 2, Miller, Wolf. Southview - Rellford 3, Millington 2, Pahl 2, Wooddall, Jump. 

Napoleon 5 9 13 9 - 36

Southview 22 13 14 8 - 57

Bryan 66, Delta 40

BRYAN — Bryan snapped a six-game losing streak in convincing fashion on Friday, blitzing Delta in a 66-40 NWOAL victory.

A.J. Martinez racked up 18 points, five rebounds and three assists in the win for the Bears (3-10, 1-2 NWOAL) while Titus Rohrer added 15 points and seven caroms.

Bryce Gillen rained down seven 3-pointers for Delta (0-13, 0-3 NWOAL), finishing with 24 points.

DELTA (40) - Gillen 24; Risner 2; Knapp 6; Stickley 8. Totals 14-41 3-4 40.

BRYAN (66) - Rohrer 15; Cox 7; Lamberson 7; Martinez 18; Shaw 5; Jackson 7; Showalter 7. Totals 26-48 9-14 66.

Three-point goals: Delta 9-29 (Gillen 7, Knapp 2), Bryan 5-12 (Martinez 2, Showalter, Cox, Lamberson). Rebounds: Delta 10, Bryan 27 (Rohrer 7). Turnovers: Delta 9, Bryan 11.

Delta 5 13 17 15 - 40

Bryan 11 19 15 21 - 66

Reserves: Bryan, 48-28.

Evergreen 38, Patrick Henry 30

METAMORA — Despite not having its top two scorers, Patrick Henry battled gamely in a 38-30 NWOAL loss at Evergreen.

Evan Lumbrezer put up 17 points to lead the way for the Vikings (12-2, 2-1 NWOAL), the team’s third straight win. Ethan Loeffler added 14 markers.

Clayton Feehan put up 13 points in the loss for PH (5-10, 0-3 NWOAL).

PATRICK HENRY (30) - Feehan 13; Hall 6; Rosengarten 2; Crossland 4; Seemann 2; L. Johnson. Totals 12-4-30.

EVERGREEN (38) - E. Lumbrezer 17; Loeffler 14; Shunck 2; A. Lumbrezer 2; Hudik 3. Totals 11-16-38.

Three-point goals: Patrick Henry - Hall, L. Johnson. Evergreen - none.

Patrick Henry 5 5 8 12 - 30

Evergreen 9 2 9 18 - 38

Reserves: Patrick Henry, 48-28.

Pandora-Gilboa 63, Vanlue 48

PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa outscored Vanlue 27-13 over the middle two quarters, staying unbeaten in the BVC with a 63-48 victory.

Dillan Krohn put up 15 points, including three treys, to lead the Rockets (6-6, 5-0 BVC). Aiden Harris chipped in 11 markers.

Joey Bonham’s 14 points were tops for Vanlue (2-6, 1-4 BVC) while Jared Kloepfer netted 10.

VANLUE (48) - Wellman 8; Bonham 14; Saltzman 3; Jaren Kloepfer 3; Jer. Kloepfer 7; Jared Kloepfer 10; Jad. Kloepfer 3. Totals 18-8-48.

PANDORA-GILBOA (63) - W. Huffman 3; E. Huffman 4; A. Harris 11; C. Harris 3; Krohn 15; Morris 4; Steiner 9; Luginbill 7; Basinger 6. Totals 19-19-63.

Three-point goals: Vanlue - Wellman 2, Jer. Kloepfer, Jad. Kloepfer. Pandora-Gilboa - Krohn 3, A. Harris, C. Harris, Steiner. Rebounds: Vanlue 22, Pandora-Gilboa 25. Turnovers: Vanlue 16, Pandora-Gilboa 12.

Vanlue 15 7 6 20 - 48

Pandora-Gilboa 16 13 14 20 - 63

Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 73-18.

