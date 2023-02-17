Kalida 58, Ayersville 47
AYERSVILLE — Kalida took advantage of 10 Ayersville turnovers and defeated the Pilots 58-47 at ‘The Hangar’ in Friday boys basketball action.
Ethan Warnecke netted 16 points, including four 3-pointers, in the win for the No. 10 Wildcats (18-4). Drew Fersch and Evan Stechschulte both tallied lines of 14 points and five rebounds.
Carter Michel’s 13 points and six caroms led the way for Ayersville (13-9) while Weston McGuire had 11 points as the Pilots had a five-game win streak snapped.
KALIDA (58) - Warnecke 16; D. Fersch 14; Stechschulte 14; J. Smith 8; B. Smith 3; Remlinger 2; Miller 1; B. Fersch 0; Horstman 0. Totals 20-33 11-23 58.
AYERSVILLE (47) - Michel 13; McGuire 11; Brown 6; Flory 5; Amoroso 5; Clark 4; Conner 3; Fishpaw 0; Hinkle 0; Wolfrum 0. Totals 20-42 4-7 47.
Three-point goals: Kalida 7-11 (Warnecke 4, D. Fersch, Stechschulte, B. Smith), Ayersville 3-11 (McGuire, Flory, Marvin). Rebounds: Kalida 16 (D. Fersch, Stechschulte 5), Ayersville 23 (Michel 6). Turnovers: Kalida 5, Ayersville 10.
Kalida 15 7 14 22 - 58
Ayersville 12 7 7 21 - 47
Wayne Trace 62, Ottoville 58
HAVILAND — Leading by two heading to the fourth quarter, Wayne Trace was able to fend off Ottoville for a 62-58 non-league victory to close their season.
The Raiders (16-6) saw Kyle Stoller lead the way with 26 points while also adding eight rebounds on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting night from the field. Brooks Laukhuf added 18 points.
Ottoville (17-5) saw Carter Horstman lead the way with 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field. Keaton Schnipke added 11.
OTTOVILLE (58) - Langhals 7; Leis 0; L. Horstman 2; Schlagbaum 9; Landwehr 0; Suever 3; C. Horstmann 20; Turnwald 6; Schnipke 11. Totals: 22-47 6-9 58.
WAYNE TRACE (62) - Myers 5; T. Laukhuf 2; Miller 0; Sinn 0; Gerber 0; Winans 1; B. Laukhuf 18; Clemens 0; Davis 10; Maenle 0; Stoller 26. Totals: 20-34 19-28 62.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 8-23 (Schnipke 3-6, Turnwald 2-8, Suever 1-2, Langhals 1-1, Horstman 1-1. Rebounds: Ottoville 25 (Horstman 7), Wayne Trace 22 (Stoller 8). Turnovers: Ottoville 13, Wayne Trace 13
Ottoville - 18 12 13 15 - 58
Wayne Trace 18 14 13 17 - 62
Holgate 48, Edgerton 43 (OT)
HOLGATE — Holgate and Edgerton combined for 16 made 3-pointers but it was the Tigers who prevailed in overtime, 48-43.
Abe Kelly hit four treys for Holgate (4-18) and Xavier McCord netted three as both scored 14 points in the OT victory.
Corey Everetts led all scorers with 19 points for Edgerton (8-14) while Cory Herman hit five longballs and scored 17.
EDGERTON (43) - Blue 0; Everetts 19; Picillo 0; Walkup 0; Herman 17; Swank 2; Krontz 5. Totals 15-5-43.
HOLGATE (48) - Giesige 2; Hartman 6; Miller 7; J. Engle 0; Kelly 14; McCord 14; Leaders 5. Totals 14-12-48.
Three-point goals: Edgerton - Herman 5, Everetts 3. Holgate - Kelly 4, McCord 3, Leaders. Turnovers: Edgerton 5, Holgate 6.
Edgerton 14 7 3 13 6 - 43
Holgate 4 12 8 13 11 - 48
Springfield 48, Napoleon 47
NAPOLEON — Springfield rallied from seven down through three quarters to defeat Napoleon 48-47 in Northern Lakes League action.
Caden Kruse put up 20 points to lead all scorers in the loss for the Wildcats (9-13, 3-11 NLL) while Blake Wolf chipped in 11.
Eddie Merrell’s 16 points were tops for the Blue Devils (14-8, 9-5). Jordan Combs added 10.
SPRINGFIELD (48) - Merrell 16; Lynn 0; Adams 1; Pringle 0; Franklin 4; Combs 10; Maese 0; Bracey 8; Mays 9; Whitmire 0. Totals 19-6-48.
NAPOLEON (47) - Ressler 5; Wolf 11; Woods 0; Peckinpaugh 0; Williams 2; Kruse 20; Stoner 6; Rubinstein 3. Totals 21-1-47.
Three-point goals: Springfield - Combs. Napoleon - Kruse 2, Ressler, Wolf.
Springfield 6 6 18 18 - 48
Napoleon 9 12 16 10 - 47
Continental 55, McComb 50, 2 OT
CONTINENTAL — Continental trailed 18-5 at halftime to McComb and didn’t score in the second quarter but came back to beat the Panthers 55-50 on senior night.
The Pirates (9-13) outscored the Panthers (7-14) 37-24 in the second half to tie the game before winning the second overtime 7-2 to take home a season-ending victory. Mason Rayle led the way with 19 points while Konner Knipp-Williams added 13. Rhenn Armey notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.
Blake Wittenmeyer led the way for McComb with 16 points.
MCCOMB (50) - Glaser 6; Baldridge 6; Wittenmeyer 16; Dishong 9; Michls 2; Rodrigues 13; Holman 2.
CONTINENTAL (55) - Etter 3; Rayle 19; Army 12; Etter 8; Knipp-Williams 13.
McComb 14 4 13 11 6 2 - 50
Continental 5 0 18 19 6 7 - 55
