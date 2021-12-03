MAUMEE — Blake Wolf dropped in five from long distance Friday night for a game-high 19 points to help Napoleon to a 52-41 road win over Maumee.
The Panthers (0-1, 0-1 NLL) actually led after both the second and third quarters, but an 18-5 run in the fourth quarter by Napoleon (1-1) was enough to give the Wildcats the separation they needed.
Josh Mack and Tanner Rubinstein supplemented Wolf’s scoring with 10 and 11 points of their own as well.
Maumee was led by Jaden Walker’s 15 points and Kyle Arndt’s 10.
NAPOLEON (52) — Wolf 19; Rubinstein 11; Mack 10; Kruse 9; Stoner 3; Beuhrer 0; Woods 0; Grant 0; Ressler 0; Williams 0. Totals: 13-5-11-52.
MAUMEE (41) — Walker 15; Arndt 10; McCoy 7; Brown 7; Graetz 2; Roberts 0; Clemons 0; Dembski 0; Hutchinson 0. Totals: 8-5-10-41.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Wolf 5. Maumee - Walker 3; Arndt; Brown.
Napoleon 11 12 11 18 - 52
Maumee 11 13 12 5 - 41
Del. Jefferson 49, Fairview 40
DELPHOS — Fairview led 15-6 after one quarter but was held to 11 points across the next two stanzas as host Delphos Jefferson rallied for a 49-40 triumph.
Jeffrey Smith hit three times from long range and paced the Apaches (0-2) with 13 points. Samuel Clemens chipped in 12 markers for Fairview.
Colin Bailey’s 16 points led all scorers for the Wildcats (1-1) while Trent Teman and Caden Carder both scored 11 points.
FAIRVIEW (40) - Retcher 4; Smith 13; Clemens 12; Karzynow 5; Hammon 2; E. Shininger 4. Totals 16-2-40.
DELPHOS JEFFERSON (49) - Col. Bailey 16; Teman 11; Miller 7; Carder 11; Cod. Bailey 0; Grothaus 2; Hoersten 2. Totals 19-4-49.
Three-point goals: Fairview - Smith 3, Clemens 2, Karzynow. Delphos Jefferson - Carder 3, Col. Bailey 2, Teman, Miller. Rebounds: Fairview 29, Delphos Jefferson 21. Turnovers: Fairview 13, Delphos Jefferson 8.
Fairview 15 5 6 14 - 40
Jefferson 9 14 10 16 - 49
Reserves: Delphos Jefferson, 43-41.
