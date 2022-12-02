Miller City 42, Holgate 38
HOLGATE — Miller City held off a late flurry from Holgate to pick up a 42-38 road victory.
Silas Niese netted 13 points while Thomas Weis hit three treys and chipped in 10 for MC (1-1).
Ezekiel Belmares netted a team-best 13 points for the Tigers (0-1). Xavier McCord added 11 markers.
MILLER CITY (42) - B. Barlage 6; E. Barlage 4; Niese 13; Weis 10; W. Otto 4; Pester 5; Hermiller 0; Ruhe 0. Totals 16-6-42.
HOLGATE (38) - Belmares 13; Miller 5; Kelly 8; McCord 11; Leaders 0; L. Engle 0; J. Engle 1. Totals 15-4-38.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Weis 3, Pester. Holgate - Kelly 2, Belmares, McCord. Turnovers: Miller City 5, Holgate 12.
Miller City 16 6 9 11 - 42
Holgate 8 6 15 9 - 38
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Bluffton 33
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf got its season going in dominant fashion, rolling past visiting Bluffton 63-33.
Colin White put up 20 points without playing the fourth quarter to lead the ledger for O-G (1-0), which led 25-5 after one period. Theo Maag netted 15 points while Caden Erford added 10.
BLUFFTON (33) - Donaldson 12; Ginther 0; Soper 5; Ginther 6; Boblitt 0; Worcester 2; Wright 0; Hilty 2; Yoder 2; Lora 4. Totals 13-2-33.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) - Buckland 0; Schroeder 2; Wagner 0; Kitchen 0; B. Maag 5; T. Maag 15; Unterbrink 7; Stechschulte 4; White 20; Toumazos 0; Erford 10; Westrick 0.
Three-point goals: Bluffton - Donaldson 2, Ginther 2, Soper. Ottawa-Glandorf - Erford 2. Turnovers: Bluffton 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 5.
Bluffton 5 12 7 9 - 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 25 20 11 7 - 63
