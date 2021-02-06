Liberty Center 51, Bryan 37

LIBERTY CENTER — Wyatt Leatherman hit five 3-pointers to net a game-high 15 points as Liberty Center knocked off Bryan, 51-37.

Evan Conrad chipped in 10 points for the Tigers (), which outscored the Bears 34-11 in the second and fourth quarters combined.

Titus Rohrer and Decota Shaw netted eight points apiece to lead Bryan ().

BRYAN (37) – Brown 3; Cox 6; Rohrer 8; Lamberson 2; Shaw 8; Martinez 2; Showalter 5. Totals 15-35 2-7 37.

LIBERTY CENTER (51) – Leatherman 15; Hammontree 2; Estelle 6; Krugh 6; Conrad 10; Patterson 7; Orr 5. Totals 20-39 4-8 51.

Three-point goals: Bryan 4-16 (Cox 2, Brown, Showalter), Liberty Center 7-14 (Leatherman 5, Krugh, Orr).

Bryan 14 4 12 7 - 37

Liberty Center 10 16 7 18 - 51

Sylvania Northview 66, Napoleon 53

SYLVANIA — Napoleon trailed by just four points at halftime but was unable to overtake host Sylvania Northview in a 66-53 Northern Lakes League loss.

Josh Mack and Zack Rosebrook netted 10 points each in the setback for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 NLL). Gaven Brubaker hit three trifectas for nine points.

Sean Craig put up 14 points to pace five players in double figures for league co-leader Northview (12-2, 4-1 NLL). Grant Kopun had 13 points, Tyler Summers and Brendon Sharp each had 11 and Kasey Hunt chipped in 10.

NAPOLEON (53) – Bruback 3; J. Brubaker 0; Mack 10; Peckinpaugh 7; Rosebrook 10; G. Brubaker 9; Fraker 0; Rubinstein 8; Miller 0; Wolf 6; Musshel 0; Grant 0; Stoner 0. Totals 18-7-53.

SYLVANIA NORTHVIEW (66) – Bradford 0; Sharp 11; Biggs 0; Hunt 10; Summers 11; Kopun 13; DeWood 0; Noe 7; Craig 14; Matuszywski 0. Totals 24-10-66.

Three-point goals: Napoleon – G. Brubaker 3, Rosebrook 2, Wolf 2, Bruback. Northview – Summers 3, Sharp 2, Kopun, Noe, Craig.

Napoleon 20 10 8 15 - 53

Northview 20 14 15 17 - 66

Columbus Grove 75, Delphos Jefferson 49

DELPHOS — Four players hit double figures for Columbus Grove as the No. 2 Bulldogs moved to 5-0 in the Northwest Conference with a 75-49 shelling of Delphos Jefferson.

Bo Birnesser hit four treys and paced the Bulldogs (14-1, 5-0 NWC) with 20 points. Tayt Birnesser added 19 markers while Blake Reynolds and Trey Sautter chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Ian Wannemacher's 16 points paced Jefferson (5-11, 3-3 NWC). Levi Rode added 13.

COLUMBUS GROVE (75) - B. Birnesser 20; T. Birnesser 19; Reynolds 14; Sautter 12; Halker 4; Hoffman 2; Schroeder 2; Clement 2. Totals 28-10-75.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (49) - Wannemacher 16; Rode 13; Bailey 6; Miller 6; Wiltsie 5; Gallmeier 3. Totals 22-1-49.

Three-point goals: Columbus Grove - B. Birnesser 4, T. Birnesser 3, Sautter 2. Delphos Jefferson - Bailey 2, Gallmeier, Rode.

Columbus Grove 17 17 23 18 - 75

Delphos Jefferson 9 12 18 10 - 49

