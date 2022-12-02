The longball ruled the night in Tinora’s home tilt with Delta as the two squads combined for 18 made 3-pointers in a 49-42 Ram victory in varsity boys action on Friday.
Luke Harris and Eli Plassman knocked down five treys apiece, finishing with 24 and 17 points respectively for Tinora (2-0).
Nolan Risner and Bryce Gillen netted a dozen points each, combining for five 3-pointers in the loss for the Panthers (1-1).
DELTA (42) - Ju. Ruple 4; Gibbons 3; Knapp 3; Roth 0; Gillen 12; Ja. Ruple 5; Risner 12; Brasher 0. Totals 14-6-42.
TINORA (49) - Eckert 5; Plassman 17; Anders 1; Rittenhouse 2; Harris 24; Ackerman 0; Friedricksen 0. Totals 15-9-49.
Three-point goals: Delta - Risner 3, Gillen 2, Ja. Ruple, Gibbons, Knapp. Tinora - Plassman 5, Harris 5. Turnovers: Delta 10, Tinora 10.
Delta 5 9 9 19 - 42
Tinora 11 8 12 18 - 49
Napoleon 51, Maumee 39
MAUMEE — Napoleon outscored Maumee in all four quarters, pulling away to earn a 51-39 win to open Northern Lakes League play.
Andrew Williams led all scorers in the win with 16 points for the Wildcats (1-1, 1-0 NLL). Trey Rubinstein put up all 10 of his points in the first half against the Panthers (2-1, 0-1 NLL).
NAPOLEON (51) - Williams 16; Rubinstein 10; Kruse 9; Ressler 7; Stoner 7; Woods 0; Shadle 2; Espinoza 0; Kessler 0. Totals 21-8-51.
MAUMEE (39) - Walker 14; Hutchinson 4; Arndt 6; Dembski 6; Crowley 6; Brown 3; Kain 0. Totals 16-4-39.
Three-point goals: Napoleon - Ressler. Maumee - Walker 2, Brown.
Napoleon 10 12 19 10 - 51
Maumee 6 10 15 8 - 39
Miller City 42, Holgate 38
HOLGATE — Miller City held off a late flurry from Holgate to pick up a 42-38 road victory.
Silas Niese netted 13 points while Thomas Weis hit three treys and chipped in 10 for MC (1-1).
Ezekiel Belmares netted a team-best 13 points for the Tigers (0-1). Xavier McCord added 11 markers.
MILLER CITY (42) - B. Barlage 6; E. Barlage 4; Niese 13; Weis 10; W. Otto 4; Pester 5; Hermiller 0; Ruhe 0. Totals 16-6-42.
HOLGATE (38) - Belmares 13; Miller 5; Kelly 8; McCord 11; Leaders 0; L. Engle 0; J. Engle 1. Totals 15-4-38.
Three-point goals: Miller City - Weis 3, Pester. Holgate - Kelly 2, Belmares, McCord. Turnovers: Miller City 5, Holgate 12.
Miller City 16 6 9 11 - 42
Holgate 8 6 15 9 - 38
Swanton 52, Evergreen 44
METAMORA — Despite being held scoreless in the third quarter, 21-point showings in the second and fourth periods helped power Swanton to a 52-44 non-league victory over Evergreen.
Cole Mitchey led a balanced showing for the Bulldogs (2-0) with 16 points while Luc Borojevich had 13 points and Hayden Callicotte nine.
Eli Keifer racked up 26 points for the Vikings (2-1) but was the lone Evergreen player in double figures.
SWANTON (52) - Smigelski 7; Mitchey 16; Callicotte 9; Borojevich 13; Davis 5; Wood 2. Totals 21-5-52.
EVERGREEN (44) - Keifer 26; Hudik 4; Lumbrezer 4; Gillen 7; Walker 3. Totals 16-12-44.
Three-point goals: Swanton - Borojevich 2, Smigelski, Mitchey, Callicotte. Evergreen - Keifer, Walker.
Swanton 10 21 0 21- 52
Evergreen 9 10 9 16 - 44
Toledo Christian 59, Edon 29
EDON — Toledo Christian seized control early with a 16-2 first-period margin and stifled Edon in a 59-29 victory.
Sophomore Max Radabaugh and senior Carter Kiess netted nine points apiece to lead the ledger for the Bombers (0-3) but it wasn’t enough against TC (2-0), which had three players in double figures. Conye Gaston and Karter Koester each had 14 points while Tyler Ryan added 10.
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (59) - Ryan 10; Duck 1; Koester 14; Butler 9; Mickel 3; Gaston 14; Hesson 8. Totals 23-7-59.
EDON (29) - Radabaugh 9; Kiess 9; Hulbert 2; Trausch 2; Gallehue 7. Totals 12-4-29.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian - Koester 2, Butler 2, Mickel, Gaston. Edon - Kiess.
Tol. Christian 16 13 17 13 - 59
Edon 2 5 12 10 - 29
Delphos St. John’s 51, Kalida 46
DELPHOS — After trailing by 17 at halftime, Kalida rallied to get close with Delphos St. John’s before ultimately falling to the Blue Jays, 51-46.
Evan Stechschulte’s 16 points led the way for Kalida (1-2), which outscored DSJ 15-3 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to five through three quarters. Jaden Smith added 13 points.
Freshman Cameron Elwer racked up 22 points and six rebounds with four 3-pointers for the Blue Jays (1-0). Landen Grothaus added 11 markers and seven assists.
KALIDA (46) - B. Smith 0; Horstman 2; Stechschulte 16; D. Fersch 2; Miller 5. B. Fersch 0; J. Smith 13; Warnecke 8. Totals 17-40 10-18 46.
DELPHOS ST. JOHN’S (51) - Grothaus 11; Gerker 9; Schwinnen 2; Feathers 0; Elwer 22; Au. Moenter 2; Druckemiller 2; Werts 0; Boggs 0; Schrader 0; Aa. Moenter 3. Totals 18-49 7-9 51.
Three-point goals: Kalida 2-7 (Stechschulte 2), St. John’s 8-23 (Elwer 4, Gerker 3, Grothaus). Rebounds: Kalida 23 (Miller 9), St. John’s 29 (Elwer 6). Turnovers: Kalida 7, St. John’s 7.
Kalida 7 7 15 17 - 46
St. John’s 15 16 3 17 - 51
Reserves: Delphos St. John’s, 43-35.
Ottawa-Glandorf 63, Bluffton 33
OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf got its season going in dominant fashion, rolling past visiting Bluffton 63-33.
Colin White put up 20 points without playing the fourth quarter to lead the ledger for O-G (1-0), which led 25-5 after one period. Theo Maag netted 15 points while Caden Erford added 10.
BLUFFTON (33) - Donaldson 12; Ginther 0; Soper 5; Ginther 6; Boblitt 0; Worcester 2; Wright 0; Hilty 2; Yoder 2; Lora 4. Totals 13-2-33.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) - Buckland 0; Schroeder 2; Wagner 0; Kitchen 0; B. Maag 5; T. Maag 15; Unterbrink 7; Stechschulte 4; White 20; Toumazos 0; Erford 10; Westrick 0.
Three-point goals: Bluffton - Donaldson 2, Ginther 2, Soper. Ottawa-Glandorf - Erford 2. Turnovers: Bluffton 16, Ottawa-Glandorf 5.
Bluffton 5 12 7 9 - 33
Ottawa-Glandorf 25 20 11 7 - 63
