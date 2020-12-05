Leipsic 60, Van Buren 47
VAN BUREN – The Vikings moved to 2-0 on the season as Leipsic scored a 60-47 win at Van Buren.
Lorenzo Walther played an outstanding game, going for 17 points and 10 rebounds for Leipsic. Jaden Siefker added 16 points and seven boards.
Landon Miller led Van Buren (0-1) with 18 points. Andrew Schroeder added 13 points.
LEIPSIC (60) – Walther 17; Siefker 16; Brandt 9; Niese 7; Q. Schroeder 6; T. Schroeder 3; Gillespie 2; Maag 0. Totals 21-13-60.
VAN BUREN (47) – Miller 18; Schroeder 13; Durliat 3; Bowling 3; Reichley 2; Sendelbach 2; Rampe 1; Van Horn 1; Morris 0; Coffey 0. Totals 16-6-47.
Three-point goals: Leipsic – Siefker 2, Brandt 2, T. Schroeder. Van Buren – Miller 4, Bowling. Rebounds: Leipsic 36 (Walther 10), Van Buren 26 (Schroeder 7). Turnovers: Leipsic 14, Van Buren 11.
Leipsic 21 12 12 15 – 60
Van Buren 10 13 16 8 - 47
Evergreen 39, Swanton 36
METAMORA - Evergreen rallied from a small deficit to score a 39-36 win over visiting Swanton in a non-league contest.
Evergreen scored some revenge against the only team that beat them last season with the victory.
Evan Lumbrezer led Evergreen (1-0) with 15 points.
Josh Vance tallied 14 points and Andrew Thornton added 11 points for the Bulldogs (1-1).
Swanton 8 11 11 6 - 36
Evergreen 9 8 10 12 - 39
Reserves: Evergreen, 39-20.
