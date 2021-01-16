Wauseon 43, Liberty Center 22
LIBERTY CENTER — Wauseon broke open an early close game with a 15-3 second-period advantage as the Tribe moved to 10-1 with a 43-22 stifling of league foe Liberty Center on Friday.
Connar Penrod hit three treys and paced the Indians (2-0 NWOAL) with 12 points. Easton Delgado added eight.
Isaiah Estelle, Camden Krugh and Evan Conrad scored seven points apiece for LC (4-7, 1-1 NWOAL).
WAUSEON (43) - Tester 7; Britsch 1; Stump 3; DeGroff 3; Hageman 0; Penrod 12; Burt 0; Delgado 8; Wilson 4; Armstrong 3; Powers 0; Shaw 0. Totals 13-10-43.
LIBERTY CENTER (22) - Shultz 0; Leatherman 1; Estelle 7; Krugh 7; Conrad 7; Patterson 0; Orr 0; Hogrefe 0.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Penrod 3, Stump, DeGroff, Delgado, Armstrong. Liberty Center - Krugh. Turnovers: Wauseon 8, Liberty Center 9.
Wauseon 6 15 10 12 - 43
Liberty Center 6 3 8 5 - 22
Archbold 52, Bryan 20
BRYAN — Archbold blanked Bryan 14-0 in the second quarter, rolling to a 52-20 league triumph.
Alex Roth scored a game-high 14 points in the sixth straight win for the Bluestreaks (9-3, 2-0 NWOAL). Trey Theobald added 10.
Titus Rohrer’s 10 points were tops for Bryan (2-9, 0-2 NWOAL).
ARCHBOLD (52) - Gomez 4; Al. Roth 14; Au. Roth 2; Theobald 10; Kammeyer 9; Johns 7; Williams 3. Totals 21-5-52.
BRYAN (20) - Showalter 3; Rohrer 10; Lamberson 1; Huard 1; Shaw 5. Totals 6-6-20.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Al. Roth 2, Gomez, Theobald, Johns. Bryan - Showalter, Rohrer.
Archbold 11 14 10 17 - 52
Bryan 4 0 12 4 - 20
Reserves: Archbold, 48-38.
Evergreen 37, Delta 22
DELTA – Evergreen got back into the win column with a 37-22 win at Delta in NWOAL action.
Evan Lumbrezer led the Vikings (10-2, 1-1) with 14 points. Ethan Loeffler chipped in 13 points.
EVERGREEN (37) – E. Lumbrezer 14; A. Lumbrezer 0; Keifer 0; Shunck 6; Loeffler 13; Fuller 2; Hudik 2; Ruetz 0; Woodring 0; Sack 0. Totals 18-1-37.
DELTA (22) – Ja. Ruple 7; Gibbons 0; Knapp 0; Gillen 5; Mazurowski 0; Mercer 0; Mignin 0; Risner 6; Stickley 4. Totals 9-2-22.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – none. Delta – Ja. Ruple, Gillen.
Evergreen 8 8 11 10 – 37
Delta 4 2 14 2 - 22
Allen East 67, Paulding 58
HARROD — After leading 31-21 at half, Paulding was unable to hold on for the win as Allen East rallied for a 67-58 Northwest Conference triumph.
Garrett Newland put up 18 points to pace the Mustangs (8-4, 1-2 NWC). Gabe Criblez added 14 opints while Tyler Clum netted 11.
Blake McGarvey’s 16 points were tops for the Panthers (6-5, 2-2 NWC). Hunter Kauser hit three treys and netted 12 points.
PAULDING (58) - Adams 0; McGarvey 16; Bauer 7; Manz 8; Kauser 12; Pease 6; Gorrell 0; Beckman 9. Totals 18-42 13-19 58.
ALLEN EAST (67) - Hershberger 4; Crumrine 8; Armstrong 6; T. Clum 11; Newland 18; Criblez 14; Miller 6. Totals 24-44 15-19 67.
Three-point goals: Paulding - Kauser 3, McGarvey 2, Manz 2, Pease 2. Allen East - Newland 2, T. Clum, Miller. Rebounds: Paulding 18, Allen East 25. Turnovers: Paulding 11, Allen East 15.
Paulding 20 11 14 13 - 58
Allen East 12 9 20 26 - 67
Reserves: Paulding, 59-43.
Pandora-Gilboa 76, Van Buren 45
PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa placed three in double figures as the Rockets blitzed Van Buren 76-45 in a BVC affair.
Aidan Harris hit four treys in a 16-point effort for P-G (5-6, 4-0 BVC). Blake Steiner and Bryce Basinger each scored 10.
Peter Harrington’s 17 points topped the tally for the Black Knights, which fell to 1-10 (0-5 BVC).
VAN BUREN (45) - Harrington 17; Schroeder 13; Miller 8; Reichly 6; Van Horn 4; Durliat 3; Coffey 2; Sendelbach 2. Totals 17-8-45.
PANDORA-GILBOA (76) - A. Harris 16; Steiner 10; Basinger 10; Luginbill 9; C. Harris 7; Biery 6; Krohn 5; W. Huffman 4; Morris 4; Wilson 3; E. Huffman 2. Totals 29-10-76.
Three-point goals: Van Buren - Miller 2, Harrington. Pandora-Gilboa - A. Harris 4, Krohn, Steiner, Wilson, C. Harris.
Van Buren 12 12 15 6 - 45
Pandora-Gilboa 19 21 14 22 - 76
Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 42-31.
Leipsic 62, McComb 34
LEIPSIC – Leipsic set a school record with 25 steals as the Vikings topped McComb 62-34 in a BVC contest.
Jaden Siefker had eight steals for Leipsic, plus led the Vikings (9-1, 5-1) with 15 points. Paul Maag added 12 points and Mason Brandt chipped in 10 points.
Kaden Sherick led the Panthers (4-8, 2-3) with 10 points.
MCCOMB (34) – Sherick 10; Glaser 9; Dillon 4; Holman 4; Wittenmyer 4; Clark-Rader 3; Escalante 0; Bormuth 0. Totals 11-6-34.
LEIPSIC (62) – Siefker 15; Maag 12; Brandt 10; Walther 8; Gillespie 6; T. Schroeder 5; Ellerbrock 4; Niese 2; Noriega 0; Q. Schroeder 0. Totals 25-10-62.
Three-point goals: McComb (6-19) – Sherick 3, Glaser, Wittnmyer, Clark-Rader. Leipsic (2-11) – Siefker, Brandt. Rebounds: McComb 29 (Dillon 8), Leipsic 31 (Gillespie 7). Turnovers: McComb 15, Leipsic 8.
McComb 8 10 5 11 – 34
Leipsic 18 20 15 9 – 62
Ft. Jennings 46, Continental 34
FT. JENNINGS – Evan Hoersten picked up 11 of his 18 points in the second half as Ft. Jennings scored a 46-34 win in PCL action over Continental.
Three of the four players that scored for the Musketeers (3-5, 1-1) reached double digits. Jon Grote added 14 points and Jared Liebrecht chipped in 11 points.
Mitchell Coleman led the Pirates (4-9, 1-2) with 21 points.
CONTINENTAL (34) – Davis 0; Coleman 21; Armey 0; Williams 2; Hoeffel 0; Warnement 2; Stegbower 0; Sharrits 0; Recker 9. Totals 13-7-34.
FT. JENNINGS (46) – Trentman 0; Horstman 3; Hoersten 18; Liebrecht 11; Schulte 0; Grote 14. Totals 17-9-46.
Three-point goals: Continental – Coleman. Ft. Jennings – Horstman, Hoersten, Liebrecht.
Continental 4 13 11 6 – 34
Ft. Jennings 10 11 9 16 – 46
Ottoville 63, Miller City 35
MILLER CITY – Will Miller pumped in 15 points for Ottoville as the Big Green stayed perfect in PCL play with a 63-35 win at Miller City.
Ottoville (10-2, 3-0) led 21-2 after one wuarter.
Josh Thorbahn added 14 points and Kyle Manns and Ryan Suever each tacked on 10 points.
Manns finished one rebound short of a double-double with nine rebounds.
Ross Niese led the Wildcats (3-10, 1-3) with 11 points.
OTTOVILLE (63) – Miller 15; T. Schlagbaum 3; Manns 10; Suever 10; Kortokrax 4; K. Schlagbaum 2; Thorbahn 14; Furley 0; Hanneman 3; Edelbrock 0; Trentman 2; Langhals 0. Totals 23-11-63.
MILLER CITY (35) – Niese 11; Pester 0; Barlage 0; Niese 0; Michel 0; Weis 6; Ruhe 5; Nuveman 0; Deitering 2; Burgei 7; Other 4. Totals 14-2-35.
Three-point goals: Ottoville (6-17) – Thorbahn 3, Miller, T. Schlagbaum, Hanneman. Miller City (5-11) – Niese 3, Weis 2. Rebounds: Ottoville 32 (Manns 9), Miller City 17 (Burgei 5). Turnovers: Ottoville 6, Miller City 16.
Ottoville 21 17 10 15 – 63
Miller City 2 11 11 11 – 35
