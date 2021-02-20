Evergreen 47, Liberty Center 38

METAMORA – Evergreen took a 14-5 lead after one quarter and held onto that lead as the Vikings tallied a 47-38 win over Liberty Center.

Evan Lumbrezer bucketed 20 points to pace the Vikings (16-5, 4-3). Ethan Loeffler added 12 points.

Dakota Shultz and Camden Krugh each had 12 points for Liberty Center (11-10, 4-3).

LIBERTY CENTER (38) – Shultz 12; Leatherman 8; Estelle 0; Krugh 12; Conrad 4; Patterson 0; Phillips 2; Orr 0. Totals 12-8-38.

EVERGREEN (47) – E. Lumbrezer 20; Loeffler 12; Hudik 0; Shunk 9; A. Lumbrezer 2; Fuller 4; Keifer 0; Woodring 0. Totals 18-11-47.

Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Krugh 3, Shultz 2, Leatherman. Evergreen – none.

Liberty Center 5 8 12 13 – 38

Evergreen      14 9  7 17 – 47

Swanton 54, Bryan 32

BRYAN – Swanton took an early 18-6 lead on Bryan and never looked back as the Bulldogs handled the Bears, 54-32.

Andrew Thornton tallied 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-9, 4-3). Josh Vance added 16 and Cole Mitchey added 13.

Titus Rohrer led Bryan (4-16, 2-5) with 11 points.

SWANTON (54) – J. Vance 16; Mitchey 13; Thornton 17; Callicotte 2; Szalapski 2; Cohn 4. Totals 21-8-54.

BRYAN (32) – Lamberson 7; Rohrer 11; Martinez 6; Cox 3; Shaw 2; Herold 0; Watson 1; Langenderfer 2. Totals 12-5-32.

Three-point goals: Swanton – J. Vance 2, Mitchey, Thornton. Bryan – Lamberson, Martinez, Cox.

Swanton 18 12 7 17 – 54

Bryan       6   5 8 13 – 32

