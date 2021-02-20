Evergreen 47, Liberty Center 38
METAMORA – Evergreen took a 14-5 lead after one quarter and held onto that lead as the Vikings tallied a 47-38 win over Liberty Center.
Evan Lumbrezer bucketed 20 points to pace the Vikings (16-5, 4-3). Ethan Loeffler added 12 points.
Dakota Shultz and Camden Krugh each had 12 points for Liberty Center (11-10, 4-3).
LIBERTY CENTER (38) – Shultz 12; Leatherman 8; Estelle 0; Krugh 12; Conrad 4; Patterson 0; Phillips 2; Orr 0. Totals 12-8-38.
EVERGREEN (47) – E. Lumbrezer 20; Loeffler 12; Hudik 0; Shunk 9; A. Lumbrezer 2; Fuller 4; Keifer 0; Woodring 0. Totals 18-11-47.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Krugh 3, Shultz 2, Leatherman. Evergreen – none.
Liberty Center 5 8 12 13 – 38
Evergreen 14 9 7 17 – 47
Swanton 54, Bryan 32
BRYAN – Swanton took an early 18-6 lead on Bryan and never looked back as the Bulldogs handled the Bears, 54-32.
Andrew Thornton tallied 17 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-9, 4-3). Josh Vance added 16 and Cole Mitchey added 13.
Titus Rohrer led Bryan (4-16, 2-5) with 11 points.
SWANTON (54) – J. Vance 16; Mitchey 13; Thornton 17; Callicotte 2; Szalapski 2; Cohn 4. Totals 21-8-54.
BRYAN (32) – Lamberson 7; Rohrer 11; Martinez 6; Cox 3; Shaw 2; Herold 0; Watson 1; Langenderfer 2. Totals 12-5-32.
Three-point goals: Swanton – J. Vance 2, Mitchey, Thornton. Bryan – Lamberson, Martinez, Cox.
Swanton 18 12 7 17 – 54
Bryan 6 5 8 13 – 32
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.