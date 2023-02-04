Wauseon 54, Delta 31
DELTA — Wauseon’s Tyson Rodriguez rained down seven 3-pointers for 21 points as the Indians moved into a tie atop the NWOAL standings with a 54-31 win at Delta.
Rodriguez’s seven treys were part of a 10-make night from long range for Wauseon (12-7, 4-1 NWOAL), winners of five straight games. Jack Leatherman added 12 points and two longballs.
Bryce Gillen scored 11 points with three treys for Delta (15-3, 3-2), which had a nine-game winning streak snapped.
WAUSEON (54) - Leatherman 12; Rodriguez 21; Armstrong 4; McLeod 3; Hines 14. Totals 21-2-54.
DELTA (31) - Ju. Ruple 4; Knapp 7; Gillen 11; Ruffer 3; Risner 6. Totals 11-4-31.
Three-point goals: Wauseon - Rodriguez 7, Leatherman 2, McLeod. Delta - Gillen 3, Ruffer, Knapp.
Wauseon 12 13 16 13 - 54
Delta 7 7 9 8 - 31
Evergreen 76, Bryan 54
BRYAN — Evergreen racked up a season-high 76 points on 25-of-49 shooting (51 percent) in a 76-54 league win over host Bryan.
Eli Keifer netted 19 points to pace the Vikings (9-8, 2-3 NWOAL) while Drew Gillen (15 points), Tyson Woodring (14) and Riley Dunbar (11) also reached double figures.
Jase Kepler’s 21 points and 10 rebounds led all scorers in the ninth straight loss for the Golden Bears (3-15, 0-5).
EVERGREEN (76) - Keifer 19; Gillen 15; Woodring 14; Dunbar 11; Walker 6; Emmitt 4; Ruetz 3; Robertson 2; Lumbrezer 2; Mounts 0. Totals 25-49 23-34 76.
BRYAN (54) - Kepler 21; Cox 15; Watson 7; Brown 7; Jessing 2; Bassett 1; Herold 1. Totals 20-52 8-15 54.
Three-point goals: Evergreen 3-12 (Woodring 2, Keifer), Bryan 6-23 (Kepler 2, Cox 2, Brown 2). Rebounds: Evergreen 27 (Gillen, Dunbar 5), Bryan 41 (Kepler 10). Turnovers: Bryan 24.
Evergreen 17 17 20 22 - 76
Bryan 11 6 20 17 - 54
Reserves: Evergreen, 37-31.
