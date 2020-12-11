Patrick Henry 32, Delta 29
DELTA – Patrick Henry outscored Delta 13-9 in the final period to score a 32-29 non-league win Friday over the Panthers.
Gavin Jackson led the Patriots (1-3) with 12 points. Gage Seemann added 10 points.
Patrick Henry made eight field goals, six from long range.
Bryce Gillen paced Delta (0-4) with nine points.
PATRICK HENRY (32) – G. Jackson 12; Seemann 10; Crossland 4; L. Johnson 3; Seedorf 2; Rosengarten 1. Totals 8-10-32.
DELTA (29) – Gillen 9; Rosner 8; Stickley 6; Ja. Ruple 3; Knapp 3. Totals 10-6-29.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – G. Jackson 3, Seemann 2, L. Johnson. Delta – Gillen, Risner, Knapp.
Patrick Henry 9 3 7 13 – 32
Delta 3 8 9 9 - 29
Reserves:Patrick Henry 33-23.
